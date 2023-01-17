Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munals Donuts

1703 Bridge Street

Paducah, KY 42003

DONUTS

Dozen Donuts-Mixed

$10.00

Dozen Donuts-Glazed

$9.00

Single Donut-Mixed

$1.00

Half Dozen-Mixed

$6.00

Half Dozen Donuts-Glazed

$6.00

Donut Holes

$2.50

Letter

$2.00

Day old fritter

$1.00

Day Old Box of Dones

$5.00

NOT DONUTS

Giant Fritter

$3.00

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Fried Pie

$2.00

Mini Fritter

$2.00

Munal Cake

$10.00

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$1.00

Muffins

$3.00

Pine Cones

$2.00

Maple Bacon Croissant

$2.00

Tunovers & Pastries

$3.00

DRINKS

Sodas

$2.25

Prairie Farms Milk Pint

$1.75

Dasani Water

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.50

Monster

$3.75

Monster-Zero

$3.75

Monster Java

$3.99

Juice-Apple

$2.50

Tea

$3.19

Half Gallon Milk

$3.79

Half Gallon OJ

$3.99

Tummy Yummy

$1.25

NOS

$3.49

Body Armor Water

$2.65

CorePower

$4.99

FairLIFE Chocolate Milk

$2.59

FairLife White Milk

$2.59

BodyArmor

$2.99

EMPLOYEE

Monster

$2.00

Monster Java

$3.00

Core Power

$3.00

Milk

$1.80

Body Armor

$1.80

Small Water

$1.45

Large Water

$1.85

Tea

$1.60

Juice

$1.30

Box O Dones

$5.00

Soda

$1.60

MERCH

Hoodies

$40.00

Tees

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Make life sweeter!

Location

1703 Bridge Street, Paducah, KY 42003

Directions

