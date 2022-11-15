Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munch Box - Ft Apache

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304

las vegas, NV 89148

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich
The Ultimate
Meat Lovers burrito

Utensils

Utensils requested

No utensils requested

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Or SramBowl

Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies
BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, and veggies

BYO SramBowl

BYO SramBowl

$10.99

Build your own breakfast scram bowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Choice of bread, fresh eggs and melted cheese.

The Ultimate

The Ultimate

$10.99

Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside

Tijuana Hot

Tijuana Hot

$10.99

Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.

Traditional Lox

Traditional Lox

$13.99

Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread

Strawberry Nutella Croissant

$7.75

Croissant, nutella spread and strawberry

Smoke Salmon Bagel Benedict

$14.99

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh eggs, green peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, spinach, pepper jack cheese

Breakfast Burritos Or Bowl

Meat Lovers burrito

$11.99

tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, has brown , cheddar cheese

Steak and cheese burrito

$11.99

Tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, Philly Steak meat, salsa, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Healthy Burrito

$11.49Out of stock

tortilla wrap, egg whites, onions, spinach, avocado, mushrooms, swiss cheese

Munch Box burrito

$11.49

EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE

Breakfast Plates

Simple Breakfast

$12.49

2 Eggs, meat, choice of side and toast

Munch Box Breakfast

Munch Box Breakfast

$15.49

French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side

Plain Pancakes

$8.49

3 short stack pancakes

Munch Box Everest Pancakes

Munch Box Everest Pancakes

$14.99

3 Pancakes stacked with bacon, sausage and homefries

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes

$12.49

3 Pancakes with Nutella and strawberries

Tropical French Toast

Tropical French Toast

$12.49

French toast, bananas and strawberries.

Lox & Eggs

Lox & Eggs

$14.99

Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese

Omelettes

Build Youre own Omelette

$13.99

Philly Omelette

$14.99

Eggs, philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese

Denver Omelette

$13.99

Eggs, onions, green peppers, ham, cheddar cheese

Newport Omelette

$13.99

Egg Whites, Spinach, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

Southwestern

$13.99

Eggs, red peppers, hashbrown inside, salsa, pepperjack cheese

Meat lovers omelette

$14.99

Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese

Lunch

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Choice of bread, avocado, pepperjack cheese

Turkey Avocado Grill Cheese

Turkey Avocado Grill Cheese

$11.99

Choice of bread, turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.99

Choice of bread, chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crispy BLT

$11.99

Choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Club

$11.49

Choice of bread, hot turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.49

Philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese

Poutine

Poutine

$9.99

French fries, cheese curds and gravy

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.49

Chicken Philly meat, mushrooms, cherry peppers and provolone cheese

Lunch Salads

Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad large

Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad large

$12.99

Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, chicken

Power Greens large

Power Greens large

$12.99

Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, walnuts, sunflower seeds

Power Greens small

Power Greens small

$10.99

Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, walnuts, sunflower seeds

Munch box avocado chicken salad small

Munch box avocado chicken salad small

$10.99

Organic greens, avocado, tomatoes, chicken

Quinoa salad small

$10.99

Organic greens, quinoa, tomatoes, onions and avocado

Quinoa salad large

$12.99

Organic greens, quinoa, tomatoes, onions and avocado

Chicken Caeser salad small

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and ceaser dressing

Chicken caeser salad large

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, Parmesan cheese and ceaser dressing

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.99

Angus Patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$11.99

Angus patty, cheese curds, fried egg, bacon, french fries, cheddar cheese and gravy

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Black Bean quinoa patty, hummus, avocado, tomatoes and lettuce

BBQ Burger

$8.99

Angus patty, red onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and BBQ sauce

Lunch Wraps\Bowls

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Choice of wrap, chicken, avocado, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$10.99

Choice of wrap, hummus, avocado, lettuce red peppers and tomatoes

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.99

Choice of wrap, philly steak meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese

Quinoa Avocado Chicken

$11.99

Choice of wrap, quinoa, chicken, spinach, avocado and tomatoes

Veggie Avocado Lunch

$10.49

Choice of wrap, avocado, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and spinach

Specials

Quinoa & Eggs

Quinoa & Eggs

$12.99

3 eggs, red peppers, spinach ,peperjack cheese, meat and avocado

Quinoa and Chicken

$12.99

Chicken breast, onions, spinach, red peppers, avocado and BBQ sauce

Philly Bowl

$14.99

Egg whites, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cherry peppers, and provolone.

Wafflestein

Wafflestein

$15.99

Two waffles stacked with three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, pepper jack and American cheese, with hash brown.

Dirty Bird

$15.99

Two waffles stacked with chicken tenders, bacon, two eggs, jalapenos, fries.

WaPhily Cheese Steak

$16.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Three Piece Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

$6.99

Two Eggs w/Choice Of Meat And Toast

$6.99

Two French Toast w/Strawberries

$6.99

Mini Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Waffle With Fresh Fruits

$6.99

Sides

Side Of Bacon

$4.99

Chicken

$4.50

Chips

$1.25

Side French Toast

$3.50

Full Cream Cheese

$3.99

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Side Pancake (1)

$3.50

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Side of Ham

$3.99

Side Of Fries

$3.99

Egg

$0.99

Side Of Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side of Homefries

$3.99

Side of Fruit Salad

$2.99

Side of Hashbrown

$1.75

Side of Mixed Greens

$2.99

Hasbrown Inside

$1.75

Side Of Poutine

$5.50

Side Of Turkey

$3.99

Waffle

$3.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Side of Jalapeño Bacon

$4.99

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

$1.49

Cheddar Bagel

$1.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.49

Croissant

$1.49

Everything Bagel

$1.49

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.49

Onion Bagel

$1.49

Plain Bagel

$1.49

Poppy Bagel

$1.49

Sesame Bagel

$1.49

Wheat Bagel

$1.49

Bagels with cream cheese

Bialy

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$2.99

Cheddar Bagel

$2.99

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.99

Everything Bagel

$2.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.99

Onion Bagel

$2.99

Plain Bagel

$2.99

Poppy Bagel

$2.99

Sesame Bagel

$2.99

Wheat Bagel

$2.99

Croissant

$2.99

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed OJ

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.20

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Grape

$2.25Out of stock

Honest Juice Box

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Mist Twist Lemon Lime

$2.25

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

$2.50

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.50

Stubborn Soda Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

Box Of Coffee

$15.99

Box Of OJ

$32.99

Bagel Platters

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwiches (serves10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$49.99

Bagel or toast, eggs, hashbrown inside, cheese and meat. Serves 10

Tijuana Hot (Serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$49.99

bagel or toast, eggs, meat, cheddar cheese and jalapenos cream cheese. Serves 10

Tradional lox (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$69.99

Bread or toast, Smoked salmon, onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese. Serves 10

Breakfast Burrito or Bowl

Philly steak and cheese (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Philly Steak meat, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and salsa

Healthy Burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Egg whites, onions, spinach, avocado, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Meat Lovers (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese and hashbrown inside.

Munch box burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Egg whites, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, avocado and pepperjack cheese.

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast Bowls (Serves 5) Half tray

$44.99

Pancakes Or French Toast (serves10)

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes (serves10) 10 mini pancakes

$49.99

Strawberries and Nutella

Tropical French Toast (serves 10)

$49.99

Strawberries and bananas toppings

Mini Plain Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes

$24.99

Mini French Toast (serves 10) 5 fr toast cut in half

$24.99

Waffles (serves 10) 10 waffles

$30.00

Lox Platter (serves 10)

$99.99

Everest Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes

$49.99

Lunch Wrap Trays

Avocado Chicken(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado with ranch dressing. Serves 6

Quinoa avocado chicken (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, avocado, quinoa, chicken breast and spinach. Serves 6

Veggies hummus(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, hummus, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and red peppers. Serves 6

Salads

Power Greens Salad (serves 6) half tray

$29.99

Organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, sunflower seeds, walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Avocado Chicken Salad (serves 6) half tray

$29.99

Organic mixed greens, avocado, chicken, tomatoes served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Quinoa Salad (serves 6) half tray

$29.99

Organic mixed greens, quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, red onions served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Fresh Fruit Salad (serves 6) half tray

$29.99

Strawberries, cantaloupe, pineapple medley. Serves 6

Lunch Sandwich Trays

Philly Cheesesteak (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$34.99

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Serves 6

Chicken Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, chicken. tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo. Serves 6

Turkey Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo Serves 6

Burger Sliders (6 sliders)

$29.99

Angus patty, veggies on the side. Serves 6

Avocado Grill Cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Grilled bread, avocado. peperjack cheese. Serves 6

Turkey avocado grill cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Grilled Bread, turkey, avocado, peperjack cheese. Serves 6

Crispy BLT (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Serves 6

Lunch Bowls

Chicken and quinoa Bowl (serves 5) half tray

$39.99

Chicken breast, quinoa, spinach, avocado, onions, red peppers and BBQ sauce. Serves 5

Philly bowl (serves 5) half tray

$39.99

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cherry hot peppers and provolone cheese. Serves 5

Sides

Side Of Fries (half tray)

$9.99

Side Of Homefries (half tray)

$9.99

Side Of Hashbrowns (Serves 5) 5 hashbrowns

$9.99

Poutine (half tray)

$44.99

French fries, cheese curds and brown gravy. Serves 6

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day

Website

Location

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas, NV 89148

Directions

Gallery
Munch Box image
Munch Box image
Munch Box image
Munch Box image

More near las vegas
North Las Vegas
Henderson
Boulder City
Bullhead City
Kingman
Saint George
Lake Havasu City
Colorado City
Springdale
