Munch Box - Ft Apache
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day
Location
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas, NV 89148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Fort Apache (Southwest)
No Reviews
6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100 Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in las vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant