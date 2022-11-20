Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Burgers

Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern

792 Reviews

$

10604 S Eastern Ave

Henderson, NV 89052

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich
The Ultimate🥯
Meat Lovers Burrito

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Ultimate🥯

The Ultimate🥯

$10.49

Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside

Tijuana Hot

Tijuana Hot

$10.49

Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.

The Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Fresh eggs and melted cheese with choice of bread

Traditional Lox

Traditional Lox

$13.49

Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread

Strawberry Nutella Croissant

$7.75

Croissant, nutella spread and strawberry

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Or SramBowl

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$10.49

Build your own breakfast sandwich with your choice of bread, eggs, protein, veggies and cheese

BYO Srambowl

BYO Srambowl

$10.49

Build your own breakfast scrambowl with your choice eggs, protein, veggies and cheese

Breakfast Burrito or Bowl

Munch Box Burrito

$10.49

EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE

Meat Lovers Burrito

$10.99

tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, has brown , cheddar cheese

Steak and cheese burrito

$10.99

Tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, Philly Steak meat, salsa, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$13.49

Fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, onions and green peppers. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.

Newport Omelette

$13.49

Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.

Southwestern

$13.49

Fresh​ eggs, roasted red peppers, hash brown, pepper jack cheese, salsa. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.

Philly Omelette

$14.49

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peepers, provolone cheese and regular eggs

Meat Lovers Protein Omelette

$14.49

EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR CHEESE

Breakfast Plates

Simple Breakfast

$10.99

2 Eggs, meat, choice of side and toast

Munch Box Breakfast

Munch Box Breakfast

$13.49

French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side

Munch Box Everest Pancakes

Munch Box Everest Pancakes

$13.49

3 Pancakes stacked with bacon, sausage and homefries

Plain Pancakes

$8.49

3 short stack pancakes

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes

$12.49

3 Pancakes with Nutella and strawberries

Tropical French Toast

Tropical French Toast

$12.49

French toast, bananas and strawberries.

Lox & Eggs

$14.99

Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.

Two Waffles With Fruit

$10.99

Rice Bowls

AVOCADO CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$11.99

RICE WITH AVOCADO, CHICKEN, TOMATOES AND RANCH DRESSING ON THE SIDE

PHILLY STEAK RICE BOWL

$11.99

RICE WITH PHILLY STEAK MEAT, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS AND CHIPOLTLE MAYO.

Bowls

Quinoa And Eggs

Quinoa And Eggs

$11.99

3 eggs, red peppers, spinach ,peperjack cheese, meat and avocado

Quinoa And Chicken

$13.99

Chicken breast, onions, spinach, red peppers, avocado and BBQ sauce

Philly Bowl

$13.99

Egg whites, steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cherry peppers, and provolone.

Lunch

Poutine

Poutine

$9.49

French fries, brown gravy and cheese curds

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Avocado, pepperjack cheese, choice of bread

Turkey Avocado Grill Cheese

Turkey Avocado Grill Cheese

$10.49

Turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, choice of bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Philly meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

Chicken, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese

Veggie Burger

$8.49

Black bean quinoa patty, avocado, hummus, lettuce and tomato

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$11.99

Angus patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, French fries, tossed with gravy and cheese curds and fried egg

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.99

Angus patty, bacon, cheddar

BBQ Burger

$8.99

Angus patty, red onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and BBQ sauce

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.99

Chicken breast or tenders with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo and toast

Crispy BLT

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and toast

Turkey Club

$10.49

Hot turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and toast

Wraps Or Bowls

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Avocado, chicken breast or tenders, tomatoes, ranch dressing and choice of wrap

Quinoa Avocado Chicken Wrap

$10.99

CHOICE OF WRAP, QUINOA, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, SPINACH, TOMATOES

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.49

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese

Veggie Hummus wrap

$10.49

Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap

Secret Menu

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$14.99

Two waffles stacked with chicken tenders, bacon, two eggs, jalapenos, fries.

Wafflestein

Wafflestein

$14.99

Two waffles stacked with three eggs, bacon, sausage, pepper jack and American cheese, with hash brown.

Salads

Small Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad

Small Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad

$10.49

Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast

Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad

Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.49

Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast

Power Greens Salad

Power Greens Salad

$12.49

Avocado, organic greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh strawberries, roasted sunflower seeds, walnuts, and a raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Small Power Greens Salad

Small Power Greens Salad

$10.49

Avocado, organic greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh strawberries, roasted sunflower seeds, walnuts, and a raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Lox Salad

$14.99

Small Quinoa Salad

$10.49

Quinoa, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Quinoa Salad large

$12.49

Quinoa, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side

Chicken Ceasar Salad Large

$12.49

Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side

Fresh Berry Salad

Fresh Berry Salad

$9.99

Fresh berries, tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Three Piece Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

$6.99

Two Eggs w/Choice Of Meat And Toast

$6.99

Two French Toast w/Strawberries

$6.99

Mini Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Waffle with Fresh Fruits

$6.99

Bagels with cream cheese

Bialy

$3.49Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$3.49

Cheddar Bagel

$3.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.49

Everything Bagel

$3.49

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$3.49

Onion Bagel

$3.49

Plain Bagel

$3.49

Poppy Bagel

$3.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$3.49

Wheat Bagel

$3.49

Croissant

$3.49

Bagels

Bialy

$1.49Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$1.49

Cheddar Bagel

$1.49

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.49

Croissant

$1.49

Everything Bagel

$1.49

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.49

Onion Bagel

$1.49

Plain Bagel

$1.49

Poppy Bagel

$1.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$1.49

Wheat Bagel

$1.49

Sides

2 Side Eggs

$1.98

Side Egg

$0.99

Side Of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Sausage Links

$3.99

Side Turkey Sausages

$3.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Side Of Hashbrown

$1.50

Chicken

$3.50

French Toast

$2.75

Side Pancake (1)

$2.75

One Waffle

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Side OF French Fries

$3.99

Side OF Homefries

$2.99

SIDE OF Fruit Salad

$2.99

Order Attention Required

Full Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Of Jalepenos

$0.75

Side Of Cherry Peppers

$0.75

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.20

Chocolate Milk

$0.50

Coffee

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mist Twist Lemon Lime

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

lipton sweet iced tea

$2.25

lipton unsweetened iced tea

$2.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.00

Gatorade Grape

$1.00Out of stock

Tea

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Milk

$2.23

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.25

Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon

$2.25

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.25

Stubborn Soda Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$2.25

Party Platters

Party Platter 5 People

Party Platter 5 People

$59.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.

Party Platter 10 People

Party Platter 10 People

$119.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.

Party Platter 15 People

Party Platter 15 People

$178.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.

Bagel Platters

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$49.99

Bagel or toast, eggs, hashbrown inside, cheese and meat. Serves 10

Tijuana hot (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$49.99

bagel or toast, eggs, meat, cheddar cheese and jalapenos cream cheese. Serves 10

Traditional lox (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$69.99

Bread or toast, Smoked salmon, onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese. Serves 10

Pancakes Or French Toast (serves10)

Strawberry Nutella Pancakes (serves10) 10 mini pancakes

$49.99

Tropical French Toast (serves 10)

$49.99

Mini Plain Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes

$24.99

Mini French Toast (serves 10) 5 fr toast cut in half

$24.99

Waffles (serves 10) 10 waffles

$30.00

Lox Platter (serves 10)

$99.99

Everest Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes

$49.99

Breakfast burritos or bowls

Philly steak and cheese (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Philly Steak meat, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and salsa

Healthy Burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Egg whites, onions, spinach, avocado, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Meat Lovers (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese and hashbrown inside.

Munch box burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half

$54.99

Egg whites, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, avocado and pepperjack cheese.

Rice Bowls

AVOCADO CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$69.99

RICE WITH AVOCADO, CHICKEN, TOMATOES AND RANCH DRESSING ON THE SIDE

PHILLY STEAK RICE BOWL

$69.99

RICE WITH PHILLY STEAK MEAT, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS AND CHIPOLTLE MAYO.

Lunch Wrap Trays

Avocado Chicken(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado with ranch dressing. Serves 6

Quinoa avocado chicken (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, avocado, quinoa, chicken breast and spinach. Serves 6

Veggies hummus(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Tortilla wrap, hummus, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and red peppers. Serves 6

Lunch Sandwich Trays

Philly Cheesesteak (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Serves 6

Chicken Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, chicken. tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo. Serves 6

Turkey Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo Serves 6

Burger Sliders (6 sliders)

$29.99

Angus patty, veggies on the side. Serves 6

Avocado Grill Cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Grilled bread, avocado. peperjack cheese. Serves 6

Turkey avocado grill cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Grilled Bread, turkey, avocado, peperjack cheese. Serves 6

Crispy BLT (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half

$29.99

Bread, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Serves 6

Lunch Bowls

Chicken and quinoa Bowl (serves 5)

$39.99

Chicken breast, quinoa, spinach, avocado, onions, red peppers and BBQ sauce. Serves 5

Philly bowl (serves 5)

$39.99

Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cherry hot peppers and provolone cheese. Serves 5

Salads Trays

Power Greens Salad (serves 6) half tray

$34.99

Organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, sunflower seeds, walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Avocado Chicken Salad (serves 6) half tray

$34.99

Organic mixed greens, avocado, chicken, tomatoes served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Quinoa Salad (serves 6) half tray

$34.99

Organic mixed greens, quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, red onions served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6

Fresh Fruit Salad (serves 6) half tray

$34.99

Strawberries, cantaloupe, pineapple medley. Serves 6

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast Bowls (serves 5) half tray

$44.99

Sides

Poutine (serves 6)

$39.99

French fries, cheese curds and brown gravy. Serves 6

Side Of Fries (Serves 5)

$9.99

Side Of Home Fries (Serves 5)

$9.99

Side Of Hashbrowns (Serves 5)

$9.99

Drinks

Box Of Coffee(96oz)

$15.99

Box of Orange Juice(96oz)

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
Munch Box image
Munch Box image
Munch Box image
Munch Box image

