Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
792 Reviews
$
10604 S Eastern Ave
Henderson, NV 89052
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Ultimate🥯
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, meat and hash brown inside
Tijuana Hot
Choice of bread, fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and choice of meat.
The Egg & Cheese
Fresh eggs and melted cheese with choice of bread
Traditional Lox
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
Strawberry Nutella Croissant
Croissant, nutella spread and strawberry
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich Or SramBowl
Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
Munch Box Burrito
EGG WHITES, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, SPINACH, AVOCADO AND PEPERJACK CHEESE
Meat Lovers Burrito
tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, bacon, sausage, has brown , cheddar cheese
Steak and cheese burrito
Tortilla wrap, 3 eggs, Philly Steak meat, salsa, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, onions and green peppers. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.
Newport Omelette
Egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, Swiss cheese. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.
Southwestern
Fresh eggs, roasted red peppers, hash brown, pepper jack cheese, salsa. Comes with choice of Toast and Side.
Philly Omelette
Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peepers, provolone cheese and regular eggs
Meat Lovers Protein Omelette
EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR CHEESE
Breakfast Plates
Simple Breakfast
2 Eggs, meat, choice of side and toast
Munch Box Breakfast
French toast or pancakes, eggs, choice of meat and choice of side
Munch Box Everest Pancakes
3 Pancakes stacked with bacon, sausage and homefries
Plain Pancakes
3 short stack pancakes
Strawberry Nutella Pancakes
3 Pancakes with Nutella and strawberries
Tropical French Toast
French toast, bananas and strawberries.
Lox & Eggs
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese.
Two Waffles With Fruit
Rice Bowls
Bowls
Lunch
Poutine
French fries, brown gravy and cheese curds
Avocado Grilled Cheese
Avocado, pepperjack cheese, choice of bread
Turkey Avocado Grill Cheese
Turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, choice of bread
Philly Cheesesteak
Philly meat, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken, hot peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Veggie Burger
Black bean quinoa patty, avocado, hummus, lettuce and tomato
Poutine Burger
Angus patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, French fries, tossed with gravy and cheese curds and fried egg
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Angus patty, bacon, cheddar
BBQ Burger
Angus patty, red onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and BBQ sauce
Chicken Club
Chicken breast or tenders with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo and toast
Crispy BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and toast
Turkey Club
Hot turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and toast
Wraps Or Bowls
Avocado Chicken Wrap
Avocado, chicken breast or tenders, tomatoes, ranch dressing and choice of wrap
Quinoa Avocado Chicken Wrap
CHOICE OF WRAP, QUINOA, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, SPINACH, TOMATOES
Philly Steak Wrap
Philly meat, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and provolone cheese
Veggie Hummus wrap
Hummus, red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado with choice of wrap
Secret Menu
Salads
Small Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad
Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast
Munch Box Avocado Chicken Salad
Organic super greens, raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side, avocado, cherry tomatoes and chicken breast
Power Greens Salad
Avocado, organic greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh strawberries, roasted sunflower seeds, walnuts, and a raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Small Power Greens Salad
Avocado, organic greens, cherry tomatoes, fresh strawberries, roasted sunflower seeds, walnuts, and a raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Lox Salad
Small Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side
Quinoa Salad large
Quinoa, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
Chicken Ceasar Salad Large
Chicken breast, croutons, parmasan cheese, tomatoes with ceasar dressing on the side
Fresh Berry Salad
Fresh berries, tomatoes and raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Kids Menu
Bagels with cream cheese
Bagels
Sides
2 Side Eggs
Side Egg
Side Of Bacon
Side of Sausage Links
Side Turkey Sausages
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Of Hashbrown
Chicken
French Toast
Side Pancake (1)
One Waffle
Toast
Side OF French Fries
Side OF Homefries
SIDE OF Fruit Salad
Order Attention Required
Full Cream Cheese
Side Of Jalepenos
Side Of Cherry Peppers
Beverages
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist Twist Lemon Lime
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Raspberry Iced Tea
lipton sweet iced tea
lipton unsweetened iced tea
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Grape
Tea
Juice Box
Milk
Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda
Stubborn Black Cherry Tarragon
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda
Stubborn Soda Citrus Hibiscus Orange
Party Platters
Party Platter 5 People
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.
Party Platter 10 People
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.
Party Platter 15 People
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit salad, homefries and choice of pancakes or french toast served buffet style.
Bagel Platters
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Bagel or toast, eggs, hashbrown inside, cheese and meat. Serves 10
Tijuana hot (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
bagel or toast, eggs, meat, cheddar cheese and jalapenos cream cheese. Serves 10
Traditional lox (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Bread or toast, Smoked salmon, onions, tomatoes, capers and cream cheese. Serves 10
Pancakes Or French Toast (serves10)
Strawberry Nutella Pancakes (serves10) 10 mini pancakes
Tropical French Toast (serves 10)
Mini Plain Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes
Mini French Toast (serves 10) 5 fr toast cut in half
Waffles (serves 10) 10 waffles
Lox Platter (serves 10)
Everest Pancakes (serves 10) 10 mini pancakes
Breakfast burritos or bowls
Philly steak and cheese (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Philly Steak meat, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and salsa
Healthy Burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Egg whites, onions, spinach, avocado, mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Meat Lovers (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese and hashbrown inside.
Munch box burritos (serves 10) 5 sandwiches cut in half
Egg whites, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, avocado and pepperjack cheese.
Rice Bowls
Lunch Wrap Trays
Avocado Chicken(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Tortilla wrap, chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado with ranch dressing. Serves 6
Quinoa avocado chicken (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Tortilla wrap, avocado, quinoa, chicken breast and spinach. Serves 6
Veggies hummus(serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Tortilla wrap, hummus, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and red peppers. Serves 6
Lunch Sandwich Trays
Philly Cheesesteak (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Philly meat, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Serves 6
Chicken Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Bread, chicken. tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo. Serves 6
Turkey Club (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Bread, turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon and mayo Serves 6
Burger Sliders (6 sliders)
Angus patty, veggies on the side. Serves 6
Avocado Grill Cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Grilled bread, avocado. peperjack cheese. Serves 6
Turkey avocado grill cheese (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Grilled Bread, turkey, avocado, peperjack cheese. Serves 6
Crispy BLT (serves 6) 3 sandwiches cut in half
Bread, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Serves 6
Lunch Bowls
Salads Trays
Power Greens Salad (serves 6) half tray
Organic mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, sunflower seeds, walnuts with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6
Avocado Chicken Salad (serves 6) half tray
Organic mixed greens, avocado, chicken, tomatoes served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6
Quinoa Salad (serves 6) half tray
Organic mixed greens, quinoa, tomatoes, avocado, red onions served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Serves 6
Fresh Fruit Salad (serves 6) half tray
Strawberries, cantaloupe, pineapple medley. Serves 6
Breakfast Bowls
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052