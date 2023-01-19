Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munch

review star

No reviews yet

28500 Miles Rd

Solon, OH 44139

Order Again

Popular Items

Cookie
Marv’s Club
Julies Tabouli

Pick 2 melted

Pick Two Melt

$16.00

Pick 2 Deli

Pick Two Deli

$17.00

Breakfast Sandwiches*

Fit for a king or queen, this ones got a little of everything, hope your mouth is big enough--Photo doesnt include meat we know
Michael’s Melt

Michael’s Melt

$11.00

Sour Dough, Alex's farm fresh eggs, our famous Detroit bacon, avocado, and tomato.

Egg + Cheese

Egg + Cheese

$6.00

Choice of pita, 9-grain or Rye. Swiss, Mozz/prov, or cheddar

Egg+Cheese+Meat

Egg+Cheese+Meat

$9.00

Your choice: of 9-grain, Jewish Rye, or Wheat Pita --Cheddar, Mozza-Prov mix, or Swiss; bacon hog or turkey, hummus or home roasted turkey

Egg+Cheese+meat+Veg

$11.00

Blended Breakfast bowls*

pick 2 Base (acai, strawberries, mango, pineapple or blueberry) Pick 5 Toppings Banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut, granola, peanut butter, almond butter, nutella, chia seeds and almonds.

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Soups*

Everyday we have our sweet-herbal onion, and either BlackBean Chili (cold months), or Macho Gazpacho (warm months). then daily we have one or 2 more plant-based choices.
Cup 12oz

Cup 12oz

$7.50

scratch crafted plant-based soups, original recipes, pictured is curried lentil, a dal -ish soup loaded with veggies. daily we serve sweet onion, and black bean chili in cold months, gazpacho in the summer!

Bowl 16 oz.

Bowl 16 oz.

$9.50

gazpacho cold spicy and refreshing

Quarts.

Quarts.

$17.00
Quarts frozen

Quarts frozen

$15.00

pictured: black bean chili, severed daily during the winter months

Sides*

Chicken salad

Chicken salad

$7.50

Amish raised chicken breast, with carrots, celery, cilantro, slight mayo and honey.. served with baked pita chips

Tuna salad

Tuna salad

$7.50

Solid White Albacore in water, celery slight mayo. the only way she'll have it!

Egg salad

Egg salad

$7.50

Alex's eggs, Red onion, black pepper, pink salt and slight mayo make this eggsalad light and creamy.

Baba

Baba

$7.50

The Best Baba Ganoush ever!

Hummus

Hummus

$7.50

Creamy, lemony, garlicy. yummy

Red pepper hummus

Red pepper hummus

$7.50

Just as creamy as classic hummus bumped up a notch with sweet -roasted Red Peppers

Israeli salad

Israeli salad

$7.50

Fresh cucs, tomatoes, red onion, couple peppers, black pepper, pink salt, & the juice of a lemon

Tabouli

Tabouli

$7.50

Parsley, tomatoes, red onion, cracked Bulgar wheat, make up this classic salad tossed with fresh lemon juice kosher salt and butcher styled black pepper

Falafel

Falafel

$7.50

Ground chickpeas, fava beans, parsley and spices, deep fried in vegetable oil, soft and crisp and delish!

trio (cukes,carrots,celery)

trio (cukes,carrots,celery)

$5.00

Veggies to go with any side, a health alternative to pita chips.

Shalosh pick 3 sides

Shalosh pick 3 sides

$19.00

Pick 3 from: hummus, Baba, Red Pepper Hummus, tabooleh, israeli salad, tuna salad, egg salad, chicken salad or falafel

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.00

we have a full range of dirty and joes chips so if you have a favorite please let us know

Cookie

Cookie

$3.25

we have chocolate chip, peanut butter, turtle (carmel pecans & chocolate chips, and p-nut, butter chocolate chip

Brownie

$3.25

Vegan Brownie we just substitute avocado for egg and it makes a fudgie brownie

Sascha"s Salads*

The House The Falafel The Cobb The Caesar
The Falafel (V)

The Falafel (V)

$13.00

Warm Falafel, tabooli, israeli salad, and Baba over crisp artisan romaine, with tahini on the side

The Cobb

The Cobb

$14.00

Artisan Romaine, topped with chicken breast, bacon (Hog or Turkey), alex's egg, red onion, avocado & tomato. Dressing on the side.

The House

The House

$13.00

Freshly sliced tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and celery, over the crispest artisan romaine. on top is shredded mozzarella & multigrain croutons

The Caesar

The Caesar

$11.00

Crisp Artisan Romain, freshly shaved Parmesean, and multi-grain croutons

Small Salad

Small Salad

$7.00

Falafels*

In Wheat pita, falafel, sweet peppers, tomatoes, sprouts and tahini
Hobb

Hobb

$11.00

In wheat pita, crispy-hot falafel with juicy tomatoes, mixed sweet peppers, and crunchy clover sprouts, with a heavy touch of tahini.

The far out

The far out

$11.00

Same as the Hobb in a wrap: spinach or wheat.

The Big A

The Big A

$12.00

In wheat pita with Baba, mushrooms, sweet peppers, tomatoes, and clover sprouts

Julies Tabouli

Julies Tabouli

$13.00

Munch’s most popular - Hummus, tabouli and seeds

The Max

The Max

$14.00

Falafel melt with mushrooms, sunflower seeds and cheese

Buffalo Falafel

Buffalo Falafel

$13.00

A falafel melt, doused with buffalo sauce, if you like spicy this is your falafel

Deli sandwiches*

Marv’s Club

Marv’s Club

$15.00

Barri’s Blt

$13.00

Roo’s Romanian Pastrami

$16.00

Mo’s Home roasted turkey

$12.00

My wife’s tuna

$13.00

Eddie’s egg salad

$12.00

Kids Menu*

Crispy wheat pita, makes the perfect personal pie, topped with Marinara and cheese.
Cheese pita pizza

Cheese pita pizza

$9.00

crispy wheat pita, perfect kids sized pie. topped with choice marinara and mucho mozzarella

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$9.00

For adventurous kids, Falafel, hummus, carrots, celery, cucumbers, tahini and pita chips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheesy triangles in a whole wheat tortilla, please specify salsa and/or sour cream on the side.

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$9.00

choose between, 1/2 sandwich, salad or small soup, served with a side of hummus and pita chips

Toast*

Tommy’s toast

$9.00

BYO Toast

$8.00

Beverages*

Teas and coffees are freshly brewed. lemonades are homemade too!. Fountain ( coca-cola)
Cold brew

Cold brew

$3.00

24hour small batched cold brew.

Infused water

Infused water

$3.00

we switch this up a lot, by whats in season, sometimes, citrus, berries, mint veggies It all depends.

Brewed iced tea

Brewed iced tea

$3.00

Our teas are freshly brewed here daily

Brewed green tea

Brewed green tea

$3.00

freshly brewed here

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade, sometimes we make fancy

Fountain cola

Fountain cola

$3.00

Coca cola, diet coke, sprite, coke zero, lemonade, Mr. pibb, cherry coke, or Braqs root beer.

Smoothies

Smoothies

$7.00

Fresh seasonal and frozen fruits give you lots of options

Wraps and Melts*

Red Sea

$11.00

Sweet-Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabboleh, plus the usual, veggies, in spinach, tomato or wheat. As a melt we make it on wheat pita, lots of cheese

Velma’s

Velma’s

$11.00

hummus, mixed sweet peppers, tomatoes, cucs and sprouts, Rolled in wheat, tomato, or spinach wrap. Even Better as a melt in pita lots of cheese

Papa’s Portabella

Papa’s Portabella

$12.00

marinated then lightly sauteed, red onions, peppers sprouts and tomatoes. Its a wet one! better as a melt if you do cheese1

Eddie’s Egg Salad

Eddie’s Egg Salad

$12.00

Alexs' Farm Fresh Eggs, pink salt, black pepper, red onion and mayo, peppers, tomato, and sprouts--rolled in a wrap.you can get it as a melt too!

Turkey

$13.00

We roast the turkey here, we slice it the next day thats what your eating, with herbed mayo, tomato, sprouts, peppers. Great as a melt!

My wife’s tuna

$13.00

Simon’s cilantro chicken salad

$13.00

Pick 2 melted*

Pick Two Melt

$16.00

Pick 2 Deli*

Pick Two Deli

$17.00

Trays

Wrap Trays(small 10 people)

$120.00

Wrap Tray (med 20 people)

$230.00

Wrap Tray (large 30 people)

$340.00

Wrap Tray (med + 15 people)

$175.00

Salads

Cobb salad: chicken, bacon(hog or turkey) Tomato, egg, avocado, onion. serves 10 people

$75.00

Cobb Salad: chicken, bacon(hog or turkey) tomato, egg, avocado, and onion. serves 20

$140.00

Cobb Salad: chicken, bacon(hog or turkey) tomato, egg, avocado and onion. serves 30

$200.00

Falafel Salad: Artisan romaine, falafel, baba, israeli salad and tabouli. serves 10

$75.00

Falafel Salad: Artisan romaine, falafel, baba, israeli salad and tabouli. serves 20

$140.00

Falafel Salad: Artisan romaine, falafel, baba, israeli salad and tabouli. serves 30

$200.00

House Salad: Artisan romaine, tomato, carrot, celery, cucumber, cheese and croutons. serves 10

$75.00

House Salad: Artisan romaine, tomato, carrot, celery, cucumber, cheese and crouton. serves 20

$140.00

House Salad: Artisan romaine, tomato, carrot, celery, cucumber, cheese and crouton. serves 30

$200.00

Ceaser Salad: Artisan romaine, shaved parmesan and croutons. serves 10

$75.00

add chicken to ceaser for 10

$95.00

Ceaser Salad: Artisan romaine, shaved parmesan and croutons. serves 20

$140.00

Add chicken to ceaser for 20

$180.00

Ceaser Salad: Artisan romaine, shaved parmesan and croutons. serves 30

$200.00

add chicken to ceaser for 30

$260.00

Veggie Trays

Veggie Tray for 10

$50.00

Veggie Tray for 15

$75.00

Veggie Tray 20

$100.00

Veggie Tray 30

$150.00

Fruit Trays

Fruit Trays for 10

$60.00

Fruit Trays for 15

$90.00

Fruit Trays for 20

$120.00

Fruit Trays for 30

$180.00

Dessert Trays

Dessert Trays for 10

$30.00

Dessert Tray for 15

$45.00

Dessert Tray for 20

$60.00

Dessert Tray for 30

$90.00

Boxed lunches

Boxed lunches

$15.00

yes bars

Strawberry coconut

$5.00

88 acres

$2.50

Cliff Bars

$2.00

Ebars

$3.00

Hank Sauce Cilantro

$8.00

Herb Infused

$8.00

Honey Habanero

$12.00

Cholula

$3.00

Green Amazon

$3.00

Sriracha

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a healthy, alternative to your usual breakfast & lunch. With an emphasis on freshness, accomplished by small batches. Munch is known, for its daily from scratch plant-based soups. Meat lovers dig our Club Sandwich and Vienna Pastrami. Vegans rave about the Julies Tabbouli and the Falafel Salad. you should come in sometime, or order online, you'll be glad you did! support local.

28500 Miles Rd, Solon, OH 44139

Consumer pic
Munch - Solon image
Munch - Solon image

