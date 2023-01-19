Munch
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a healthy, alternative to your usual breakfast & lunch. With an emphasis on freshness, accomplished by small batches. Munch is known, for its daily from scratch plant-based soups. Meat lovers dig our Club Sandwich and Vienna Pastrami. Vegans rave about the Julies Tabbouli and the Falafel Salad. you should come in sometime, or order online, you'll be glad you did! support local.
Location
28500 Miles Rd, Solon, OH 44139
