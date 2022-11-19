Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munch Murfreesboro

80 Reviews

$$

810 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Order Again

Popular Items

Munch Chicken Bowl
Turkey Burger Wrap
Chicken Ranchero Bowl

Signature Protein Bowls

Munch Chicken Bowl

Munch Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 368 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 10.2g | Protein: 35g

Chicken Ranchero Bowl

Chicken Ranchero Bowl

$11.99

Grilled chicken, peppers & onions, grilled with a zesty Mexican seasoning over a bed of rice. Served with our homemade Ranchero sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 362 | Carb: 45g | Fat: 7g | Protein: 28g

Chipotle Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken over a Jasmine Rice, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Seared Peppers & Onions, Jalapeno Roasted Corn, New Chipotle Ranch and Cristy Tortilla Strips.

Mixed Vegetable Bowl

Mixed Vegetable Bowl

$9.99

Carrots, cauliflower, squash, zucchini, peppers, and onions over Jasmine rice with a side of Teriyaki Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 388 | Carb: 78 | Fat: 5 | Protein: 10

Mongolian Bowl

Mongolian Bowl

$11.99

Lean ground beef in a sweet Yashido sauce, served over Jasmine rice, topped with green beans, crispy onions, and sesame seeds. ESTIMATED MACROS: CAL: 436 | CARB: 45G | FAT: 10G | PROTEIN: 23G

Munch Ahi Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.

Munch Chicken & Steak Bowl

Munch Chicken & Steak Bowl

$13.99

Pan-seared steak and grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 487 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g

Munch Impossible Bowl

$12.99
Munch Salmon Bowl

Munch Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Pan-seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 366 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g

Munch Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Pan-Seared Red Shrimp with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.

Munch Steak Bowl

Munch Steak Bowl

$14.99

Pan-seared tenderloin tips with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 374 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 11g | Protein: 38g

Munch Tilapia Bowl

$12.99

Pan-Seared Tilapia with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.

Munch Turkey Bowl

$11.99

Seasoned Ground Turkey over Jasmine Rice, with broccoli, green beans, and a sweet Teriyaki sauce

Steak Fajita Bowl

Steak Fajita Bowl

$14.99

Pan-seared filet tips, seasoned and served over rice topped with peppers, onions, new roasted jalapeño corn. Served with cilantro and a side of ranchero sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 650 | Carb: 59 | Fat: 19 | Protein: 39

Thai Chili Salmon Bowl

Thai Chili Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Sweet Chili glazed Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon filet served over rice with pan-seared mixed vegetables, topped with sesame seeds, served with extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 378 | Carb: 53g | Fat: 22g | Protien: 36g

Turkey Cheeseburger Bowl

Turkey Cheeseburger Bowl

$11.99

Lean Seasoned Ground Turkey over Jasmine rice, topped with Cheddar Cheese, dill relish, crispy onions, and our Signature Munch Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 443 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 19g | Protein: 28g

Turkey Egg Roll Bowl

Turkey Egg Roll Bowl

$11.99

Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared. served over Jasmine Rice, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g

Turkey Taco Bowl

Turkey Taco Bowl

$11.99

Seasoned lean ground beef over Jasmine rice, with Jalapeno roasted corn, Homemade black beans, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tortillas, and creamy Ranchero Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 498 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 16g | Protein 34g

XXL-Big Chicken

$13.99

6oz Grilled Chicken, 6oz Rice, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Broccoli, Side Buffalo Ranch.

XXL-Monster Steak Bowl

$16.99

6oz grilled Steak, Perfectly Seasoned and Served with a 6oz of Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Side of Creamy Sriracha Sauce.

XXL-The 110 Bowl

$17.99

Inspired by the best rapper in The Boro, this is his go to. Salmon, Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes over Rice with a side of our New Citrus Balsamic Sauce.

XXL-The Buff Turkey Bowl

$13.99

Wraps, Dillas and Salads

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and Buffalo Ranch sauce, grilled in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla with fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 421 | Carb: 36g | Fat: 16g | Protein: 29g

Spicy BBQ Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla

Spicy BBQ Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken breast tossed in spicy BBQ sauce, grilled in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla with fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Sriracha BBQ sauce. Estimated Macros Cal: 423 | Carb: 36g | Fat: 15g | Protein: 29

Turkey Burger Wrap

Turkey Burger Wrap

$11.99

Lean ground turkey wrapped with Cheddar Cheese, Dill Relish, Munch Sauce, Crispy Onions, and Bacon in a Cheddar Jalapeño Tortilla. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 489 | Carb: 51g | Fat: 27g | Protein: 27g

Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Jalapeno Corn, Peppers & Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and our New Chipotle Ranch in our Cheddar Jalapeno Wrap.

Custom Protein Bowls

Custom Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

All-natural chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 2 sides, 1 base, and 5oz of protein are included with your meal. Estimated Macros of Chicken Cal: 210 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 5g | Protein: 31g

Custom Pan Seared Steak Tenderloin Tips

$15.99

USDA Choice Center Sirloin, seasoned and cooked medium rare on an open-flame grill. 2 sides and 6 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Steak Cal: 300 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 13g | Protein: 32g

Custom Pan Seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon

$16.99

Wild-caught North Atlantic salmon filet, seasoned with lemon pepper. 2 sides and 6 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Salmon Cal: 180 | Carbs: 0g | Fat:13g | Protein: 23g

Custom Lean Seasoned Ground Turkey

$12.99

Lightly seasoned 90/10 ground turkey seared in EVOO. 2 sides and 5 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Ground Turkey Cal: 200 | Carbs: 1g | Fat:10g | Protein: 27g

Custom Vegetable Plate

$10.99

Choose any 4 of our delicious healthy sides. Adding a sauce? It will be served on the side!

Custom Tilapia

$13.99

Juicy pan-seared tilapia. 2 sides, 1 base, and a 5 oz portion of protein come with your meal. Macros for Talapia Cal: 100 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 3g | Protien: 20g

Custom Shrimp

$16.49

Sautéed Shrimp paired with your choice of 1 base and 2 sides Macros of Shrimp Cal: 80 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 25g

Custom Impossible Beef

$13.99

Delicious Impossible Beef served over a base of your choice and paired with 2 sides.

Vegan / Vegetarian

Amazing Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Black Beans, Mixed Veggies, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Fresh Chimichuri Sauce. Estimated Macros per Wrap Cal: 482 | Carb: 67 | Fat: 2g | Protein: 19g

Impossible Burger Bowl

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE beef served over Jasmine rice topped with Vegan Cheese, Crispy Onions, Dill Relish, and Yellow Mustard Estimated Macros per bowl Cal: 637 | Carb: 49g | Fat: 34g | Protien: 28g

Munch Vegetable Bowl

$9.99

Mixed Vegetables, Broccoli, and Green Beans over Jasmine Rice with Teriyaki Sauce

Impossible Taco Bowl

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE beef over Jasmine rice served with vegan cheese, black beans, jalapeno corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and salsa verde Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 538 | Carb: 60g | Fat: 15g | Protien: 30g

Impossible Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE beef, with Vegan Cheese, Crispy Onions, Dill Relish, and Yellow Mustard, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Estimated Macros Cal: 650 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 34g | Protein: 26g

Impossible Egg Roll Bowl

$12.99

Impossible Beef, Shredded Cabbage Mix tossed in Soy Sauce, topped with Crispy Fried Noodles, Sesame Seeds, side of Thai Chili Sauce

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Mixed Vegetables, Black Beans, Jalapeno Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Sriracha inside of a Cheese tortilla. With a side of Creamy Sriracha Estimated Macros Cal: 446 | Carb: 25g | Fat: 21.5g | Protein: 17g

NEW MEAL PREP PLANS

MUNCH 5 PACK

$47.99

MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL MUNCH TURKEY BOWL MUNCH STEAK BOWL MUNCH CHICKEN & STEAK BOWL MUNCH TILAPIA BOWL

MUNCH 10 PACK

$87.99

MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL X2 MUNCH TURKEY BOWL X2 MUNCH STEAK BOWL X2 MUNCH CHICKEN & STEAK BOWL X2 MUNCH TILAPIA BOWL X2

CHICKEN 5 PACK

$47.99

MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL MONGOLIAN CHICKEN BOWL THAI CHILI CHICKEN BOWL CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN 10 PACK

$87.99

MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL X2 CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL X2 MONGOLIAN CHICKEN BOWL X2 THAI CHILI CHICKEN BOWL X2 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL X2

PROTEIN 5 PACK

$51.99

STEAK FAJITA BOWL MONGOLIAN BOWL CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL MANGO TILAPIA BOWL THAI CHILI SALMON BOWL

PROTEIN 10 PACK

$98.99

STEAK FAJITA BOWL X2 MONGOLIAN BOWL X2 CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL X2 MANGO TILAPIA BOWL X2 THAI CHILI SALMON BOWL X2

SEAFOOD 5 PACK

$61.99

TILAPIA RANCHERO BOWL YUM YUM SHRIMP BOWL AHI TUNA BOWL MANGO TILAPIA BOWL SWEET CHILI SALMON BOWL

SEAFOOD 10 PACK

$110.99

TILAPIA RANCHERO BOWL X2 YUM YUM SHRIMP BOWL X2 AHI TUNA BOWL X2 MANGO TILAPIA BOWL X2 SWEET CHILI SALMON BOWL X2

VEGETARIAN 5 PACK

$41.99

MUNCH VEGETABLE BOWL IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOWL IMPOSSIBLE EGG ROLL BOWL TROPICAL VEGGIE BOWL AMAZING VEGGIE BOWL

VEGETARIAN 10 PACK

$76.99

MUNCH VEGETABLE BOWL X2 IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOWL X2 IMPOSSIBLE EGG ROLL BOWL X2 TROPICAL VEGGIE BOWL X2 AMAZING VEGGIE BOWL X2

TURKEY & MIXED VEGGIES 10 PACK

$71.99

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI 10 PACK

$64.99

STEAK & SWEET POTATOES 10 PACK

$81.99

Paul Salmon 10 Pack

$226.20Out of stock

Paul Turkey 10

$111.20

Kids

Munchkin Chicken Bowl

Munchkin Chicken Bowl

$5.50

Small version of our Munch chicken bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.

Munchkin Steak Bowl

Munchkin Steak Bowl

$6.50

Small version of our Munch steak bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.

Munchkin Salmon Bowl

Munchkin Salmon Bowl

$7.99

Small version of our Munch salmon bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.

Munchkin Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Half size chicken quesadilla for our half sized customers.

Sides

Side Jasmine Rice

Side Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Fresh Steamed Jasmine Rice. Estimated Macros: Cal: 127 | Carb: 27g | Fat: 0g | Protien: 3g

Side Cauliflower Rice

Side Cauliflower Rice

$2.99Out of stock

Made in-house daily! Fresh chopped cauliflower and cooked to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 27 | Carb: 5 | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2

Side Quinoa

$2.99

Fresh Steamed Quinoa. Estimated Macros: Cal: 166 | Carb: 29g | Fat: 3g | Protein: 6g

Side Brown Rice

$2.99

Fresh Steamed Brown Rice. Estimated Macros: Cal: 112 | Carb: 24g | Fat: 0.75g | Protein: 2g

Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Freshly Steamed Broccoli. Estimated Macros: Cal: 31 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 3g

Side Green Beans

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Freshly cooked and seasoned green beans. Estimated Macros: Cal: 31 | Carb: 7g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g

Side Sweet Potatoes

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.99

Freshly baked and diced Sweet Potatoes. Estimated Macros: Cal: 122 | Carb: 28g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g

Side Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

Freshly cooked and seasoned Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, and Cauliflower. Estimated Macros: Cal: Cal 16 | Carb: 3.5g | Fat 0g | Protein: 0.75g

Side Peppers & Onions

$2.99

Fresh cut Red Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers sauteed with flavorful Mexican seasonings Estimated Macros: Cal: 25 | Carb: 5.5g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0.5g

Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Homemade Black Beans seasoned just right! Estimated Macros: Cal: 180 | Carb: 32g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 12g

Side Asparagus

$3.99

Fresh Asparagus tips sauteed and seasoned to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 13 | Carb: 3g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$3.99

Fresh Red Potatoes baked and seasoned with fresh Rosemary. Estimated Macros: Cal: 138 | Carb: 32g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 4g

Side Spinach

$1.99

Fresh Spinach. Estimated Macros: Cal: 7 | Carb: 7g | Fat: 0g | Protien: 1g

Side Shredded Cabbage

$2.99

Fresh Shredded Cabbage pan-seared for an amazing crunch. Estimated Macros: Cal: 22 | Carb: 5g | Fat: 0g | 1g

Side Chicken

$5.99

4oz of juicy seasoned Chicken Breast. Estimated Macros: Cal: 168 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 4g | Protein: 31g

Side Steak

$5.99

4oz of pan-seared, seasoned Steak tenderloin tips. Estimated Macros: Cal: 240 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 25

Side Salmon

$6.99

4 oz of wild-caught North Atlantic Salmon filet seasoned with lemon pepper and cooked to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 180 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 9g | Protein: 23g

Side Shrimp

$4.99

8oz of Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with a lemon pepper seasoning. Estimated Macros: Cal: 80 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 25g

Side Ground Turkey

$3.99

4 oz of Seasoned Ground Turkey. Estimated Macros: Cal: 160 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 8g | Protein: 22g

Impossible

$5.02

Sauces

YumYum Sauce

$0.55

Terry Ho's Yum Yum sauce adds a rich, mildly sweet flavor to your favorite Munch Bowls. Estimated Macros: Cal: 170 | Carb: 3g | Fat: 18g | Protein: 0g

Munch Sauce

$0.55

Our Famous MUNCH sauce. Kinda like Honey Mustard but so much better! Try it on your next Munch Bowl Estimated Macros: Cal: 110 | Carb: 9g | Fat: 8g | Protein: 0g

Creamy Sriracha

$0.55

Mix of Mayo and Sriracha for a new kick to pair with any Munch Bowl. Estimated Macros: Cal: 100 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g

Buffalo Ranch

$0.55

The perfect combination of Ranch and Buffalo to spice up your next Munch Bowl. Estimated Macros: Cal: 110 | Carb: 2g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.55

A Sweet Teriyaki sauce will bring the best out of your proteins. Try it on your next Munch Bowl Estimated Macros: Cal: 35 | Carb: 9g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0g

Chimichurri

$0.55

The most flavorful sauce we offer. Fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and oregono paired with jalapeno and garlic all mixed together with olive oil. Your taste buds will thank you. Estimated Macros: Cal: 90 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 9g | Protein: 0g

Mango Salsa

$0.55

Fresh Mangos paired with red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice make the perfect tropical salsa. Estimated Macros: Cal: 47 | Carb: 11g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0g

Lemon Wasabi

$0.55

A fiery combo of Wasabi and lemon mixed with mayo and sour cream to cool the heat! Estimated Macros: Cal: 100 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g

Creamy Ranchero

$0.55

Ranch mixed with a homemade tomato salsa makes for a delicious Tex-Mex treat. Estimated Macros: Cal: 70 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g

Sweet Chili

$0.55

Chipotle

$0.49

Drinks

Aquafina

$2.49

Fiji

$2.99

La Croix

$2.49

Bang

$3.99Out of stock

Smart Water

$2.49

Zevia

$1.99

Pelagrino

$2.99

GoldPeak Tea

$2.99

Body Armor

$2.99

Core

$3.49

essentia (1liter)

$3.99Out of stock

Waterloo

$1.99Out of stock

Spindrift

$2.99

Deer Park

$2.49

Bubly

$2.49

Pescatarian

Yum Yum Shrimp

$14.99

Pan Seared Patagonian Red Shrimp tossed in Homemade Yum Yum Sauce, with Broccoli and Fresh Spinach over Rice.

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna, cooked MR, over Fresh Mixed Greens, with a Homemade Lemon Wasabi Sauce, Fresh Peppers, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, and Crispy Asian Noodles. (COLD)

Mango Tilapia Bowl

$13.99

Citrus Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Sashimi-Grade Atlantic Salmon topped with new Citrus Balsamic Sauce, over Fresh Mixed Greens, with Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes and Crispy Onions.

Fish Taco Wrap

$13.99

Pan Seared Tilapia with Sriracha Mango Slaw, Black Beans and Jalapeno Roasted Corn in a Grilled Cheddar Wrap

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Gallery
Munch image
Munch image

