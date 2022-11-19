- Home
- /
- Murfreesboro
- /
- Munch Murfreesboro
Munch Murfreesboro
80 Reviews
$$
810 Medical Center Pkwy
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Signature Protein Bowls
Munch Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken Breast with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 368 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 10.2g | Protein: 35g
Chicken Ranchero Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers & onions, grilled with a zesty Mexican seasoning over a bed of rice. Served with our homemade Ranchero sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 362 | Carb: 45g | Fat: 7g | Protein: 28g
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled Chicken over a Jasmine Rice, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Seared Peppers & Onions, Jalapeno Roasted Corn, New Chipotle Ranch and Cristy Tortilla Strips.
Mixed Vegetable Bowl
Carrots, cauliflower, squash, zucchini, peppers, and onions over Jasmine rice with a side of Teriyaki Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 388 | Carb: 78 | Fat: 5 | Protein: 10
Mongolian Bowl
Lean ground beef in a sweet Yashido sauce, served over Jasmine rice, topped with green beans, crispy onions, and sesame seeds. ESTIMATED MACROS: CAL: 436 | CARB: 45G | FAT: 10G | PROTEIN: 23G
Munch Ahi Tuna Bowl
Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Munch Chicken & Steak Bowl
Pan-seared steak and grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 487 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g
Munch Impossible Bowl
Munch Salmon Bowl
Pan-seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 366 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 14.4g | Protein: 32g
Munch Shrimp Bowl
Pan-Seared Red Shrimp with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Munch Steak Bowl
Pan-seared tenderloin tips with teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 374 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 11g | Protein: 38g
Munch Tilapia Bowl
Pan-Seared Tilapia with Teriyaki sauce, served over Jasmine rice, with broccoli, and green beans.
Munch Turkey Bowl
Seasoned Ground Turkey over Jasmine Rice, with broccoli, green beans, and a sweet Teriyaki sauce
Steak Fajita Bowl
Pan-seared filet tips, seasoned and served over rice topped with peppers, onions, new roasted jalapeño corn. Served with cilantro and a side of ranchero sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 650 | Carb: 59 | Fat: 19 | Protein: 39
Thai Chili Salmon Bowl
Sweet Chili glazed Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon filet served over rice with pan-seared mixed vegetables, topped with sesame seeds, served with extra Sweet Thai Chili Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 378 | Carb: 53g | Fat: 22g | Protien: 36g
Turkey Cheeseburger Bowl
Lean Seasoned Ground Turkey over Jasmine rice, topped with Cheddar Cheese, dill relish, crispy onions, and our Signature Munch Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 443 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 19g | Protein: 28g
Turkey Egg Roll Bowl
Lean ground turkey seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil tossed with shredded cabbage and pan-seared. served over Jasmine Rice, topped with crispy noodles and sesame seeds. Side of Sweet Thai Chili sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 487 | Carb: 64g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 33g
Turkey Taco Bowl
Seasoned lean ground beef over Jasmine rice, with Jalapeno roasted corn, Homemade black beans, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tortillas, and creamy Ranchero Sauce. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 498 | Carb: 48g | Fat: 16g | Protein 34g
XXL-Big Chicken
6oz Grilled Chicken, 6oz Rice, Mixed Vegetable Medley, Broccoli, Side Buffalo Ranch.
XXL-Monster Steak Bowl
6oz grilled Steak, Perfectly Seasoned and Served with a 6oz of Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Side of Creamy Sriracha Sauce.
XXL-The 110 Bowl
Inspired by the best rapper in The Boro, this is his go to. Salmon, Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes over Rice with a side of our New Citrus Balsamic Sauce.
XXL-The Buff Turkey Bowl
Wraps, Dillas and Salads
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and Buffalo Ranch sauce, grilled in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla with fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 421 | Carb: 36g | Fat: 16g | Protein: 29g
Spicy BBQ Sriracha Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken breast tossed in spicy BBQ sauce, grilled in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla with fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Sriracha BBQ sauce. Estimated Macros Cal: 423 | Carb: 36g | Fat: 15g | Protein: 29
Turkey Burger Wrap
Lean ground turkey wrapped with Cheddar Cheese, Dill Relish, Munch Sauce, Crispy Onions, and Bacon in a Cheddar Jalapeño Tortilla. Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 489 | Carb: 51g | Fat: 27g | Protein: 27g
Breakfast Wrap
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Jalapeno Corn, Peppers & Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and our New Chipotle Ranch in our Cheddar Jalapeno Wrap.
Custom Protein Bowls
Custom Grilled Chicken Breast
All-natural chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 2 sides, 1 base, and 5oz of protein are included with your meal. Estimated Macros of Chicken Cal: 210 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 5g | Protein: 31g
Custom Pan Seared Steak Tenderloin Tips
USDA Choice Center Sirloin, seasoned and cooked medium rare on an open-flame grill. 2 sides and 6 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Steak Cal: 300 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 13g | Protein: 32g
Custom Pan Seared Sashimi Grade Norwegian Salmon
Wild-caught North Atlantic salmon filet, seasoned with lemon pepper. 2 sides and 6 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Salmon Cal: 180 | Carbs: 0g | Fat:13g | Protein: 23g
Custom Lean Seasoned Ground Turkey
Lightly seasoned 90/10 ground turkey seared in EVOO. 2 sides and 5 oz of protein are included with your meal. Macros for Ground Turkey Cal: 200 | Carbs: 1g | Fat:10g | Protein: 27g
Custom Vegetable Plate
Choose any 4 of our delicious healthy sides. Adding a sauce? It will be served on the side!
Custom Tilapia
Juicy pan-seared tilapia. 2 sides, 1 base, and a 5 oz portion of protein come with your meal. Macros for Talapia Cal: 100 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 3g | Protien: 20g
Custom Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp paired with your choice of 1 base and 2 sides Macros of Shrimp Cal: 80 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 25g
Custom Impossible Beef
Delicious Impossible Beef served over a base of your choice and paired with 2 sides.
Vegan / Vegetarian
Amazing Veggie Wrap
Black Beans, Mixed Veggies, Sweet Potatoes, Quinoa and Fresh Chimichuri Sauce. Estimated Macros per Wrap Cal: 482 | Carb: 67 | Fat: 2g | Protein: 19g
Impossible Burger Bowl
IMPOSSIBLE beef served over Jasmine rice topped with Vegan Cheese, Crispy Onions, Dill Relish, and Yellow Mustard Estimated Macros per bowl Cal: 637 | Carb: 49g | Fat: 34g | Protien: 28g
Munch Vegetable Bowl
Mixed Vegetables, Broccoli, and Green Beans over Jasmine Rice with Teriyaki Sauce
Impossible Taco Bowl
IMPOSSIBLE beef over Jasmine rice served with vegan cheese, black beans, jalapeno corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and salsa verde Estimated Macros per Bowl Cal: 538 | Carb: 60g | Fat: 15g | Protien: 30g
Impossible Cheeseburger Wrap
IMPOSSIBLE beef, with Vegan Cheese, Crispy Onions, Dill Relish, and Yellow Mustard, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla. Estimated Macros Cal: 650 | Carb: 50g | Fat: 34g | Protein: 26g
Impossible Egg Roll Bowl
Impossible Beef, Shredded Cabbage Mix tossed in Soy Sauce, topped with Crispy Fried Noodles, Sesame Seeds, side of Thai Chili Sauce
Veggie Quesadilla
Mixed Vegetables, Black Beans, Jalapeno Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Sriracha inside of a Cheese tortilla. With a side of Creamy Sriracha Estimated Macros Cal: 446 | Carb: 25g | Fat: 21.5g | Protein: 17g
NEW MEAL PREP PLANS
MUNCH 5 PACK
MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL MUNCH TURKEY BOWL MUNCH STEAK BOWL MUNCH CHICKEN & STEAK BOWL MUNCH TILAPIA BOWL
MUNCH 10 PACK
MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL X2 MUNCH TURKEY BOWL X2 MUNCH STEAK BOWL X2 MUNCH CHICKEN & STEAK BOWL X2 MUNCH TILAPIA BOWL X2
CHICKEN 5 PACK
MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL MONGOLIAN CHICKEN BOWL THAI CHILI CHICKEN BOWL CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL
CHICKEN 10 PACK
MUNCH CHICKEN BOWL X2 CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL X2 MONGOLIAN CHICKEN BOWL X2 THAI CHILI CHICKEN BOWL X2 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL X2
PROTEIN 5 PACK
STEAK FAJITA BOWL MONGOLIAN BOWL CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL MANGO TILAPIA BOWL THAI CHILI SALMON BOWL
PROTEIN 10 PACK
STEAK FAJITA BOWL X2 MONGOLIAN BOWL X2 CHICKEN RANCHERO BOWL X2 MANGO TILAPIA BOWL X2 THAI CHILI SALMON BOWL X2
SEAFOOD 5 PACK
TILAPIA RANCHERO BOWL YUM YUM SHRIMP BOWL AHI TUNA BOWL MANGO TILAPIA BOWL SWEET CHILI SALMON BOWL
SEAFOOD 10 PACK
TILAPIA RANCHERO BOWL X2 YUM YUM SHRIMP BOWL X2 AHI TUNA BOWL X2 MANGO TILAPIA BOWL X2 SWEET CHILI SALMON BOWL X2
VEGETARIAN 5 PACK
MUNCH VEGETABLE BOWL IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOWL IMPOSSIBLE EGG ROLL BOWL TROPICAL VEGGIE BOWL AMAZING VEGGIE BOWL
VEGETARIAN 10 PACK
MUNCH VEGETABLE BOWL X2 IMPOSSIBLE BURGER BOWL X2 IMPOSSIBLE EGG ROLL BOWL X2 TROPICAL VEGGIE BOWL X2 AMAZING VEGGIE BOWL X2
TURKEY & MIXED VEGGIES 10 PACK
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI 10 PACK
STEAK & SWEET POTATOES 10 PACK
Paul Salmon 10 Pack
Paul Turkey 10
Kids
Munchkin Chicken Bowl
Small version of our Munch chicken bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.
Munchkin Steak Bowl
Small version of our Munch steak bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.
Munchkin Salmon Bowl
Small version of our Munch salmon bowl, just the right size for a MUNCHkin.
Munchkin Chicken Quesadilla
Half size chicken quesadilla for our half sized customers.
Sides
Side Jasmine Rice
Fresh Steamed Jasmine Rice. Estimated Macros: Cal: 127 | Carb: 27g | Fat: 0g | Protien: 3g
Side Cauliflower Rice
Made in-house daily! Fresh chopped cauliflower and cooked to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 27 | Carb: 5 | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2
Side Quinoa
Fresh Steamed Quinoa. Estimated Macros: Cal: 166 | Carb: 29g | Fat: 3g | Protein: 6g
Side Brown Rice
Fresh Steamed Brown Rice. Estimated Macros: Cal: 112 | Carb: 24g | Fat: 0.75g | Protein: 2g
Side Broccoli
Freshly Steamed Broccoli. Estimated Macros: Cal: 31 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 3g
Side Green Beans
Freshly cooked and seasoned green beans. Estimated Macros: Cal: 31 | Carb: 7g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g
Side Sweet Potatoes
Freshly baked and diced Sweet Potatoes. Estimated Macros: Cal: 122 | Carb: 28g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g
Side Mixed Vegetables
Freshly cooked and seasoned Carrots, Zucchini, Squash, and Cauliflower. Estimated Macros: Cal: Cal 16 | Carb: 3.5g | Fat 0g | Protein: 0.75g
Side Peppers & Onions
Fresh cut Red Onions and Sweet Bell Peppers sauteed with flavorful Mexican seasonings Estimated Macros: Cal: 25 | Carb: 5.5g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0.5g
Side Black Beans
Homemade Black Beans seasoned just right! Estimated Macros: Cal: 180 | Carb: 32g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 12g
Side Asparagus
Fresh Asparagus tips sauteed and seasoned to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 13 | Carb: 3g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 2g
Side Rosemary Potatoes
Fresh Red Potatoes baked and seasoned with fresh Rosemary. Estimated Macros: Cal: 138 | Carb: 32g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 4g
Side Spinach
Fresh Spinach. Estimated Macros: Cal: 7 | Carb: 7g | Fat: 0g | Protien: 1g
Side Shredded Cabbage
Fresh Shredded Cabbage pan-seared for an amazing crunch. Estimated Macros: Cal: 22 | Carb: 5g | Fat: 0g | 1g
Side Chicken
4oz of juicy seasoned Chicken Breast. Estimated Macros: Cal: 168 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 4g | Protein: 31g
Side Steak
4oz of pan-seared, seasoned Steak tenderloin tips. Estimated Macros: Cal: 240 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 10g | Protein: 25
Side Salmon
4 oz of wild-caught North Atlantic Salmon filet seasoned with lemon pepper and cooked to perfection. Estimated Macros: Cal: 180 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 9g | Protein: 23g
Side Shrimp
8oz of Jumbo Shrimp sauteed with a lemon pepper seasoning. Estimated Macros: Cal: 80 | Carb: 6g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 25g
Side Ground Turkey
4 oz of Seasoned Ground Turkey. Estimated Macros: Cal: 160 | Carb: 0g | Fat: 8g | Protein: 22g
Impossible
Sauces
YumYum Sauce
Terry Ho's Yum Yum sauce adds a rich, mildly sweet flavor to your favorite Munch Bowls. Estimated Macros: Cal: 170 | Carb: 3g | Fat: 18g | Protein: 0g
Munch Sauce
Our Famous MUNCH sauce. Kinda like Honey Mustard but so much better! Try it on your next Munch Bowl Estimated Macros: Cal: 110 | Carb: 9g | Fat: 8g | Protein: 0g
Creamy Sriracha
Mix of Mayo and Sriracha for a new kick to pair with any Munch Bowl. Estimated Macros: Cal: 100 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g
Buffalo Ranch
The perfect combination of Ranch and Buffalo to spice up your next Munch Bowl. Estimated Macros: Cal: 110 | Carb: 2g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g
Sweet Teriyaki
A Sweet Teriyaki sauce will bring the best out of your proteins. Try it on your next Munch Bowl Estimated Macros: Cal: 35 | Carb: 9g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0g
Chimichurri
The most flavorful sauce we offer. Fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, and oregono paired with jalapeno and garlic all mixed together with olive oil. Your taste buds will thank you. Estimated Macros: Cal: 90 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 9g | Protein: 0g
Mango Salsa
Fresh Mangos paired with red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice make the perfect tropical salsa. Estimated Macros: Cal: 47 | Carb: 11g | Fat: 0g | Protein: 0g
Lemon Wasabi
A fiery combo of Wasabi and lemon mixed with mayo and sour cream to cool the heat! Estimated Macros: Cal: 100 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g
Creamy Ranchero
Ranch mixed with a homemade tomato salsa makes for a delicious Tex-Mex treat. Estimated Macros: Cal: 70 | Carb: 1g | Fat: 12g | Protein: 0g
Sweet Chili
Chipotle
Drinks
Pescatarian
Yum Yum Shrimp
Pan Seared Patagonian Red Shrimp tossed in Homemade Yum Yum Sauce, with Broccoli and Fresh Spinach over Rice.
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna, cooked MR, over Fresh Mixed Greens, with a Homemade Lemon Wasabi Sauce, Fresh Peppers, Cucumbers, Pickled Onions, and Crispy Asian Noodles. (COLD)
Mango Tilapia Bowl
Citrus Salmon Bowl
Sashimi-Grade Atlantic Salmon topped with new Citrus Balsamic Sauce, over Fresh Mixed Greens, with Asparagus, Cherry Tomatoes and Crispy Onions.
Fish Taco Wrap
Pan Seared Tilapia with Sriracha Mango Slaw, Black Beans and Jalapeno Roasted Corn in a Grilled Cheddar Wrap
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
810 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129