Muncheechos Delivery Only

13346 Saticoy St #7

North Hollywood, CA 91405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Big Munch

The Big Munch

$18.00

Imagine if the Big Mac was redesigned by a stoner with unlimited access to flavor and imagination? This is that burger! Two 1/3rd pound Beef Patties, three buns, drenched in Munch Sauce, Melty Three Cheese Sauce, shredded lettuce, caramelized onions and jalapeños. Vegan option available!

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$14.00

The ultimate munchie noodle dish. Seasoned Sautéed chicken, pineapple, onion, mushroom, and blistered corn in a tangy sauce with a kick of Korean gochujang, over Udon noodles and topped with crispy Chinese noodles.

Fatty Roll Up Dorito Supreme

Fatty Roll Up Dorito Supreme

$16.00

This is the fattest roll you've ever had! A burrito made by the hands of the Herb gods, designed specially for your belly. Chili lime seasoned ground beef (or Vegan meat!) smothered in three cheese sauce, tangy ranch, pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Then drenched in more cheese sauce and covered in crushed crispy Sweet Chili Lime Doritos.

Nerdy Cola Bites

Nerdy Cola Bites

$12.00

Wanna be an 80's nerd? Let's Go! Puff Puff, put on the Goonies and blast into these Cherry Cola bbq glazed crispy chicken bites. Crispy fresh hand made chicken bites, glazed and blazes in our Cherry Cola bbq sauce then sprinkled with nerds candy. So good!

Far Out Far East Naan Pizza

Far Out Far East Naan Pizza

$14.00

Where India meets Italy, inside the mind of the worlds greatest stoners! Curry infused roasted red pepper and tomato puree, spread thick onto Naan bread, covered in mozzarella, baked to crisp perfection and then laced with whipped herbed goat cheese.

Flaming Hot Cheetos BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

Flaming Hot Cheetos BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sauteed chicken, shrooms, peppers and onions, savory sweet BBQ sauce, and a heavy dose of crunchy Flaming Hot Cheetos and ranch dust.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Late Night Stoner Food brought to you by Cheech Marin

Location

13346 Saticoy St #7, North Hollywood, CA 91405

