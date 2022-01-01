Muncheechos Delivery Only

Fatty Roll Up Dorito Supreme

$16.00

This is the fattest roll you've ever had! A burrito made by the hands of the Herb gods, designed specially for your belly. Chili lime seasoned ground beef (or Vegan meat!) smothered in three cheese sauce, tangy ranch, pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Then drenched in more cheese sauce and covered in crushed crispy Sweet Chili Lime Doritos.