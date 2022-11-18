Restaurant header imageView gallery

Muncheez - Georgetown

1,873 Reviews

$

1071 Wisconsin ave NW

Washington DC, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma..
Chicken and Cheese
Beef Shawarma..

Build your Own

Build your own

$12.95Out of stock

Crepes

Kinder Crepe

Kinder Crepe

$7.95

German Milk Chocolate

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$7.95
Sugar, Butter & Cinnamon

Sugar, Butter & Cinnamon

$6.50
Lindt White Chocolate

Lindt White Chocolate

$7.95
Twix

Twix

$7.45Out of stock
Mix Kinder & Nutella Crepe

Mix Kinder & Nutella Crepe

$10.00
Mix Nutella & Lindt Crepe

Mix Nutella & Lindt Crepe

$10.00

Manakeesh

*All contain gluten
Chicken and Cheese

Chicken and Cheese

$11.45

Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo

Muncheez Cheesesteak

Muncheez Cheesesteak

$11.45

Grilled Beef, mozzarella cheese, sumac onions & garlic mayo

Cheese

Cheese

$8.45

Sprinkled with sesame seeds

Zaatar.

Zaatar.

$7.45

Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint

Zaatar & cheese

$8.45

Wild thyme, Olive oil, Cheese

Nana's

Nana's

$8.45

Wild Thyme, Olive oil, Labne, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint

Lahmaajin

Lahmaajin

$8.45

Ground beef mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, lebanese spices & Lemon juice

Manakeesh Labne

$6.50

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives & Mint

Saloum

Saloum

$11.45

Chicken, mozarella cheese , fries ketchup, garlic mayo , spicy sauce

Pita Bread 1 Pc

$1.00

SAJ Bread 1 Pc

$1.50

Mezze

Hummus

Hummus

$5.95

Mashed Chickpea Dip *Gluten Free and Vegan

Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$6.45

Roasted Eggplant Dip. *Contains Dairy

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$6.95

Vegetarian Hand-rolled grape leaves. Stuffed with basmati rice, tomatoes and Parlsey *Gluten Free and Vegan

Labne

Labne

$5.45

Strained Yogurt Dip. Sprinkled with dry thyme. Gluten Free

Mini Mezze

Kibbe

Kibbe

$1.95
Spinach pies

Spinach pies

$1.70
Mini Pizza

Mini Pizza

$1.50
Mini Zaatar

Mini Zaatar

$1.25
Mini Falfel

Mini Falfel

$1.25

Signature Pita's

Chicken Shawarma..

Chicken Shawarma..

$10.50

Garlic Whip, French fries & Pickles

Beef Shawarma..

Beef Shawarma..

$10.50

Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.45

Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini

Cauliflower Sandwich

Cauliflower Sandwich

$8.95

beef meatballs with hommus, sumac onions & Pickles

Mix shawarma

$11.95

Adwani

$11.45

Platters

El-Arabi Chicken

El-Arabi Chicken

$15.95

Chicken shawarma cut into bite size pieces, hommus, french friers, and mixed green salad.

El-Arabi Beef

El-Arabi Beef

$15.95

Beef shawarma cut into bite size pieces, hommus, french friers, and mixed green salad.

El-Arabi falafel

El-Arabi falafel

$15.95

Falafel sandwich cut into bite size pieces, hommus, french friers, and mixed green salad.

Chicken platter

Chicken platter

$15.95

Chicken Shawarma, rice, hommus, french fries, mixed green salad and pita.

Beef platter

Beef platter

$15.95

Beef Shawarma, rice, hommus, french fries, mixed green salad and pita.

Veggie platter

Veggie platter

$15.95

Four pieces of falafel, mixed green salad, hommus, baba ghannouj, grape leaves and pita.

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.95
Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue Chicken

$13.95
The Dude

The Dude

$13.95

Salads

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$8.00
Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$9.95
Lentil Tabbouleh

Lentil Tabbouleh

$9.95

Sides

Fries.

Fries.

$4.45
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.45
Zaatar Fries

Zaatar Fries

$5.45
Thyme Chips

Thyme Chips

$2.50

Baked Pita Chips with wild thyme and olive oil

Baklava

Baklava

$6.45

Contains Dairy & Nuts

Muncheez sauces

Garlic whipped

Garlic whipped

$0.50
Spicy Red

Spicy Red

$0.50
Tahini

Tahini

$0.50
Lemon Thyme

Lemon Thyme

$0.50
Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$0.50
Yogurt Cucmber

Yogurt Cucmber

$0.50
BBQ

BBQ

$0.50
BBQ Mayo

BBQ Mayo

$0.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Soda

Soda

$2.00
Watermelon Jucie

Watermelon Jucie

$5.45
Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$3.95
Yogurt Drink Ayran

Yogurt Drink Ayran

$3.45
Mix Jucie Watermelon&Mintlemonade

Mix Jucie Watermelon&Mintlemonade

$5.45
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sahtein!!

Website

Location

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery
muncheez image
muncheez image
muncheez image

