Munchies Pizza 200 SW 2nd Street

review star

No reviews yet

200 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Popular Items

Ninja Turtle's Classic Pepperoni
Chees & Garlic Bites
Mario's Meat Lovers

Level 1

Charcuterie Board

$15.90

mortadella. sopressata. calabrese. provolone. ricotta. pickled peppers & mustard

Caesar Wedge

$9.90

romain wedges, house ceasar dressing, parmesan ciabatta croutons

Italian Wedge

$12.90

little gem wedges. tomato. provolone. cherry peppers. olives. parmesan. salami. white balsamic vinaigrette

Chees & Garlic Bites

$9.90

Buffalo Wings

$14.90

Italian Spice Wings

$14.90

Korean BBQ Wings

$14.90

Side of Fries

$5.90

Cheese Fries

$7.90

BEEF EMPANADA

$4.00

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.00

2 BEEF EMPANADAS

$7.00

2 CHICKEN EMPANADAS

$7.00

1 CHIX 1 BEEF EMPANADA

$7.00

NFL WINGS & FRIES

$10.00

NFL WINGS AND BEER

$10.00

80's Classics

Margherita

$13.90

mozzarella di bufala. san marzano tomato. basil. parmesan.

Ninja Turtle's Classic Pepperoni

$15.90

pepperoni. san marzano tomato marinara. mozzarella di bufala.

Hawaii Five-O

$16.90

fresh spliced pineapple. canadian bacon. san marzano tomato marinara.

Mario's Meat Lovers

$19.90

italian sausage. pepperoni. canadian bacon. smoked bacon. marinara. mozzarella.

Luigi's Veggie Safari

$17.90

mushrooms. black olives. bell pepper. onion. rappini. marinara. mozzarella.

Link's Quattro Formaggi

$15.90

talleggio. bufala mozzarella. whole milk mozzarella. asiago. parmesan alfredo.

Zelda's BBQ Chicken

$18.90

roast chicken breast. barbecue sauce. caramelized onion. pickled jalapeno. cilantro.

Future Classics

roast chicken breast. thai peanut sauce. fresh jalapeno. cilantro. roasted peanuts. mozzarella.

Best Vegan Pizza in the Galaxy

$19.90

almond ricotta. broccoli rabe. asparagus. zucchini. pistachio pesto.

Princess Peach's Pesto-Prosciutto

$18.90

prosciutto. pistachio pesto. basil. mozzarella di bufala.

Toad's Magical Mushroom

$18.90

roasted wild mushrooms. fontina. taleggio. thyme. caramelized onions.

Munchie's Florentine Dream

$18.90

sauteed spinach + arugula. ricotta. mozzarella. parmesan alfredo.

Sonic's Sweet Hot & Fancy

$18.90

sopressata. bufala mozzarella. white truffle hot honey. calabrian chili. scoop of ricotta.

White Truffle Final Fantasy

$19.90

white truffle essence. black truffle salt. roasted garlic. parmesan cream. asiago. mozzarella.

BBQ Ostrich

$19.90

smoky ostrich sausage. barbeque sauce. caramelized onion. pickled jalapeno. cilantro.

Florida Gator Pie

$19.90

blackened alligator tail filet. cajun alfredo. peppers. onions. pickled okra. mozzarella.

Customize Your Galaxy

Custom Pie

$13.00

Game Over (Sweets)

Nutella S'mores Pie

$14.90

nutella. marshmallow fluff. roasted hazelnuts. brown butter graham crackers.

Guava-Cheese Pastelito Pie

$14.90

cheesecake mousse. guava jam. lime zest.

Build Your Own Sweet Munchie's Pie

$9.90

Puppizzas (For Dogs)

PB & B

$13.90

peanut butter. bacon. mozzarella. dog-friendly gluten free crust

ITS BACON!(CANADIAN)

$13.90

canadian bacon. mozzarella. tomato sauce. dog-friendly gluten free crust

Cans To Go

Pespi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Merchandise

Munchies T- Shirt

$15.00

Munchies Tank Top

$20.00
