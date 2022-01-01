Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Munchies Pizza

1,255 Reviews

$$

695 W. Virginia St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Order Again

Stuffed Chicago Style 12"

Chicago Margarita

$23.95

Chicago Meat

$29.95

Chicago Hawaiian

$27.95

Chicago Veggie

$27.95

Chicago Supreme

$29.95

Chicago Build Your Own

$19.75

Stuffed Chicago Style Personal 8"

8" Cheese/Build Your Own

$10.95

8" Meat Specialty

$16.95

8" Supreme

$16.95

8" Hawaiian

$14.95

8" Margherita

$12.95

8" Veggie Specialty

$14.95

NY 12" Inch Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese

$9.25

12" Margarita

$12.95

12" Meat

$12.95

12" Hawaiian

$12.95

12" Veggie

$12.95

12" Supreme

$12.95

12" Buff Chicken

$12.95

12" BBQ Chicken

$12.95

12" Vegan Delight

$12.95Out of stock

12" Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$12.95

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

12" Pineapple Express

$12.95

12" Spinach and Feta

$12.95

12" Hawaiian Heat

$12.95

12" Bacon Cheese Fry

$12.95Out of stock

NY 14 Inch Pizzas

14" Build Your Own Pizza/Cheese

$11.25

14" Margarita

$16.95

14" Meat

$16.95

14" Hawaiian

$16.95

14" Veggie

$16.95

14" Supreme

$16.95

14" Buff Chicken

$16.95

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.95

14" Veagan Delight

$16.95Out of stock

14" Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$16.95

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

14" Pineapple Express

$16.95

14" Spinach and Feta

$16.95

14" Hawaiian Heat

$16.95

14" Bacon Cheese Fry

$16.95

NY 16 Inch Pizzas

16" Margarita

$19.95

16" Meat

$19.95

16" Hawaiian

$19.95

16" Veggie

$19.95

16" Supreme

$19.95

16" Buff Chicken

$19.95

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.95

16" Veagan Delight

$19.95Out of stock

16" Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$19.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

16" Pineapple Express

$19.95

16" Spinach and Feta

$19.95

16" Hawaiian Heat

$19.95

16" Bacon Cheese Fry

$19.95Out of stock

16 Inch Build Your Own

$13.25

NY 18 Inch Pizzas

18" Build Your Own/Cheese

$16.25

18" Margarita

$22.95

18" Meat

$22.95

18" Hawaiian

$22.95

18" Veggie

$22.95

18" Supreme

$22.95

18" Buff Chicken

$22.95

18" BBQ Chicken

$22.95

18" Veagan Delight

$22.95

18" Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza

$22.95

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

NY Pizza Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Chic Slice

$5.00

Chic Slice Pep

$5.00

Gluten Friendly

GF Margarita

$11.99

GF Meat

$11.99

GF Hawaiian

$11.99

GF Veggie

$11.99

GF Supreme

$11.99

GF Buff Chicken

$11.99

GF BBQ Chicken

$11.99

GF Vegan Delight

$11.99

GF Pulled Pork BBQ

$11.99

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

GF Cheese Pizza

$8.99

APPETIZERS

Cheesy Knots

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Pepperoni Knots

$7.99

Vegan Cheesy Knots

$7.99Out of stock

10" Munchie Bread

$6.99

12" Munchie Bread

$8.99

14" Munchie Bread

$10.99

Gluten Free Munchie Bread

$6.99

Fries

$3.49

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

SUBS

BYO Sub

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Ham/Cheese Melt

$7.99

Italian

$7.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$7.99

Veggie

$7.99

Philly Steak

$7.99

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Chicken Parm

$7.99

SALADS

Mixed Green Salad

$6.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

WINGS

Bone In Wings (6pc)

$6.99

Bone In Wings (10pc)

$9.99

Bone in Wings (20pc)

$18.99

Boneless Wings (6pc)

$5.99

Boneless Wings (10pc)

$8.99

Boneless Wings (20pc)

$17.99

Vegan Chicken Bites (10pc)

$7.99

Vegan Chicken Bites (16pc)

$11.99

Vegan Chicken Bites (25pc)

$18.99

DESSERTS

Cinnabites (16)

$4.99

Chocolate Brownies (8)

$6.99

Single Brownie

$1.00

Fudge Nut Bar

$2.00

Fudge Nute Bar (8pc)

$8.99

Chocolate Creme Pie (10" Whole)

$7.99

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie (10" Whole)

$7.99

EXTRAS

Garlic Dip

$0.50

Marinara Dip

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dip

$0.50

Ranch Dip

$0.50

BBQ Dip

$0.50

Red Pepper/Garlic Dip

$0.50

Icing

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Chicago sauce

$1.00

Specials

16" 1 Topping Pizza

$10.99

2 14" 1 Topping Pizzas

$19.99

16" 1 Topping + Knots

$13.99

16" 1 Topping + Wings

$19.99

18" 3 topping + Knots

$21.99

16" Specialty, 14" 1 Topping, Knots and a 2 Liter

$29.99

Hooked drink and 2 slices

$1.99Out of stock

8" 1-Topping Chicago and a drink

$10.99

8" 1-Topping Chicago

$9.99

Meat

2 Chicken Breasts

$4.00Out of stock

4 Chicken Breasts

$7.00Out of stock

Baking

Flour(5lbs)

$4.00

Yeast(4oz)

$3.00

Eggs/Produce

1 Dozen Eggs

$2.50Out of stock

Flat of Eggs(30)

$5.00Out of stock

Dry Goods

Toilet Paper(1)

$0.75Out of stock

Gloves Nitrile(100) Large

$8.99Out of stock

Gloves Nitrile(100) Xtra-Large

$8.99Out of stock

Mon-Thurs Specials

Chicago Stuffed Deep Dish 2 Topping

$20.99

14" 3 Topping Pizza

$9.99

16" Specialty Pizza Deal

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

695 W. Virginia St., Tallahassee, FL 32304

