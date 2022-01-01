A map showing the location of Munchies Sub ShopView gallery
Sandwiches

Munchies Sub Shop

957 New Haven CT

New haven, CT 06511

Popular Items

Shoestring Fries
Build Your Own Sub
El Guapo

Build Your Own Sub

Build Your Own Sub

Specialty Sub

Pulled pork, white cheddar, Columbian garlic sauce, pickled jalapeños, B+B pickles, sticky BBQ.
El Guapo

El Guapo

$14.75

Our steak and cheese w/ cherry pepper aioli, caramelized onions, shredded romaine, smoked Gouda dip, chili Fritos

Hannibal

Hannibal

$14.75

Southern fried chicken, blue-cheese ranch, shredded romaine, raw onion, tomato, dirty Steve buffalo sauce, Cheetos

The Hosoi

The Hosoi

$14.75

Chicken philly, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, dill pickle, white cheddar, maple-sriracha sauce

Woke AF

Woke AF

$14.75

Vegan steak and cheese w/ house made seitan, caramelized onions, BBQ, miso-cheddar queso, pickled jalapeños, B+B pickle, Fritos.

Chick Norris

Chick Norris

$14.75

Southern fried chicken, pepperjack, bacon, tangy apple slaw, pickled jalapeños, gold sauce.

FXO

FXO

$14.75

French onion style steak and cheese w/ French onion dip, caramelized onions, American cheese, smoked Swiss, Funyuns

The Shogun

The Shogun

$14.75

Chicken philly w/ house made Teriyaki sauce, raw onion, mozz, green peppers, Roasted garlic mayo, pineapple

Canadian Tux

Canadian Tux

$14.75

Truffled steak and cheese w/ white truffle aioli, caramelized onions, Kraft white, honey-bacon jam

Red death

Red death

$14.75

Our chicken parm with southern fried chicken, arrabiatta sauce, whipped ricotta, mozz, parm

Chopped cheese

$14.75

Seasoned ground beef, banana peppers, American cheese, LTO, mayo, ketchup.

Love park

$14.75

Steak and cheese with caramelized onions, roasted peppers, mushrooms and jalapeño whiz, ketchup.

Side piece

Shoestring Fries

$5.50

Golden brown with crack salt

Sweet Plantains

$5.50

Fried sweet plantains, crumbled feta, maple-sriracha sauce.

Bacon Cheese fries

$7.50

Cheese fries

$6.00

Cajun dusted fries

$5.70

Cosmic brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Fudgy brownie with chocolate ganache.

Birthday cake

$5.50

Funfetti cake, rainbow chip frosting, sprinkles.

Soup Du

$6.50

Roasted red pepper bisque with goat cheese crostini.

Beverages

Foxon Park- White birch

Foxon Park- White birch

$2.25
Foxon Park- Lemon-Lime

Foxon Park- Lemon-Lime

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Foxon Park-Diet White Birch

$2.25

Foxon Park kola

$2.25

MASH soda blood-orange mango

$2.25

Foxon Park orange

$2.25

Mash- watermelon lime

$2.25

MASH- blueberry pomegranate

$2.25

Flying cauldron- butterscotch soda

$2.50Out of stock

SIDE OF SAUCE

Ketchup

$0.25

Plain mayo

$0.25

Blue cheese ranch

$0.50

French onion dip

$0.50

Cherry pepper aioli

$0.50

Chipolte aioli

$0.50

Columbian garlic sauce

$0.35

White truffle aioli

$0.60

Maple-sriracha sauce

$0.75

Gold sauce

$0.50

Chedder jalapeño queso

$0.75

Barbecue

$0.50

Hot sauce

$0.40
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:10 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:10 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:10 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:10 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

957 New Haven CT, New haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

