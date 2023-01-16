  • Home
Munchies The Best Taste 396 E Tremont Ave

No reviews yet

396 E Tremont Ave

Bronx, NY 10457

Order Again

Munchies

Hot dog

Hot dog

$8.30

Salchicha, pierna, lechuga, maíz, kétchup, mayonesa, queso fundido, papitas.

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$9.15

Salchicha, papás fritas, kétchup, mayonesa, queso fundido.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Pollo, pierna, Res o Mixta, lechuga, kétchup, mayonesa, queso mozzarella.

Yaroa

$5.00+
Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

Tacos

$3.75

Cachapa

$9.15

Patacon

$9.15
Yoyo

Yoyo

$9.15

Club Sandwich

$10.10

Burger Combo

$9.15

Monfonguitos

$7.00+
Mini Munchies

Mini Munchies

$8.00+

Mini mofongos frito relleno de la carne de gusto con queso nacho, queso parmesano y consume.

Mofongo

Mofongo

$10.00
Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$8.30

Chimichanga

$11.00

Chimiburguer

$8.15

Majaito

$8.00

Alitas

$7.30

Pechuga

$10.00

Costillas

$10.00

Chuleta

$10.00

Hamburguer

$6.35

Sandwich

$6.00

Snacks

Pastelitos

$1.85

Quipes

$1.85

Yuca

$1.85

Papa

$3.50

Tostones

$3.50

Maduros

$3.50

Ensalada

$3.50

Jugos Naturales

Naranja

$5.50+

Limon

$5.50+

Chinola

$5.00+

Cereza

$5.00+

Tamarindo

$5.00+

Morir Soñando

$6.00+

Chinola Con Leche

$6.00+

Batidos

Frutas

$6.00+

Numeros

$6.50+

Sodas

Sabor

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

396 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10457

Directions

