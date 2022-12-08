Munchiez 805
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Burgers, Wings, Teriyaki Bowls And So Much More! Check Out Our Menu And Give Us A Try!
Location
2796 South Halcyon, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Leah's Grover Beach - 1301 West Grand Avenue
No Reviews
1301 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurant
The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
No Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurant