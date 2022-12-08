Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munchiez 805

2796 South Halcyon

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Handhelds

AG Burger

$15.00

Angus Patty, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and 1000 Island. Served On a Brioche Bun.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible Patty, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and 1000 Island. Served On a Brioche Bun.

Oak Smoked Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Oak Smoked Tri Tip, Grilled Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on a Deli Roll.

East Side Boogie

$17.00

Double Angus Patty, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Angus Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Onion Rings, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.

BLT

$15.00

Thick Cut Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, and Tomato. Served On Sourdough.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, Jack Cheese, Raw Onion, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli. Served On Sourdough Bread.

Pismo Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Basil Pesto, Tomato, Mayo, and Grilled Onions. Pressed on Sourdough Bread.

Oak Smoked Tri Tip Panini

$16.00

BBQ Glazed Tri Tip, Cheddar Cheese, and Grilled Onions. Pressed on Sourdough Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Covered In Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Cheese and Jack Cheese. Pressed on Sourdough Bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served On Sourdough Bread.

Chili Cheese Dogs

$12.00

Comes With 2.

Louisiana Hot Dogs

$13.00

Hot Link, Mayo, Grilled Peppers & Onions. Comes With 2.

AG Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Quesadillas

Mo's Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Teriyaki Bowls

Teriyaki Bowl

Served With Broc and Macaroni Salad.

Dragon Noodles

Dragon Noodles

Thai Stir-Fry Noodles with Veggies Munchiez Style.

Fried Rice

Stir Fried Rice

Fried Rice With Veggies Munchiez Style.

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

Served With Garlic Bread

Pesto Alfredo Pasta

Served With Garlic Bread

Greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Baskets

Baskets

Munchiez

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Chicken Veggie Gyoza

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Hot Cheeto Mac Attack

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00

Munchiez Corn In A Cup (Esquites)

$9.00

Breaded Raviolis

$10.00

Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Munchie Fries

Anml Fries

$13.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Fries

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

Hot Boy Cheese Fries

$15.00

Garlic Chicken Cheese Fries

$15.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.00

Tri-Tip BBQ Fries

$16.00

Mango Habanero Shrimp Fries

$17.00

Mango Habanero Chicken Fries

$15.00

Mango Habanero Tri-Tip Fries

$16.00

Desserts

Cakes

$5.00

Deep Fried Oreos

Mini Deep Fried Cinnamon Rolls

Deep Fried Pb&j Smuckers

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fountain

$3.75

Canned Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Burgers, Wings, Teriyaki Bowls And So Much More! Check Out Our Menu And Give Us A Try!

Location

2796 South Halcyon, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

Directions

