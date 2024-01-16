Munchiiez 5566 Monterey Street
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Munchiiez, a brand new dessert shop opening in May 2024 in San Jose California, offers a delightful combination of sweet snacks and refreshing juices. Perfect for satisfying your cravings or grabbing a quick pick me up
Location
5566 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA 95138