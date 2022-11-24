Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munchkart 1776 W 10610 S Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

1776 W 10610 S Ste A

South Jordan, UT 84095

Order Again

Quick Bites

Vada Pav (2 pcs)

Vada Pav (2 pcs)

$8.29

Punjabi Samosa (Veg) (2 Pcs)

$4.99

Chicken Tikka Samosa (4 pcs)

$5.99
Pav Bhaji with 2 Buttered Rolls

Pav Bhaji with 2 Buttered Rolls

$8.99

Combos

Taco Box

Taco Box

$11.99
Plate - One (1) Full Side

Plate - One (1) Full Side

$11.99

Choose Two Entrees, One Side

Plate - Two (2) Half Sides

$11.99

Bigger Plate - One (1) Full Side

$15.99

Three Entree, One Full Side

Kids Plate

$8.49

Two Entree, Two Sides, One Soda

Family Feast

$23.99

One Large Entree (16 Oz), Two Large Sides (16 oz)

Bigger Family Feast

$35.99

Two Large Entree (16 oz each), Two Large Sides (16 oz each)

Entrees - A La Carte

Chicken Makhani

$4.99+

Chicken Saoji

$4.99+

Chicken Korma

$4.99+

Saag Chicken

$4.99+

Paneer Makhani

$4.99+

Saag Paneer

$4.99+

Veg Korma

$4.99+

Pindi Chole

$4.99+

Pav Bhaji

$4.99+

Dal Tadka

$4.99+

Sides - A La Carte

Spiced Basmati Rice

$2.49+

Veg Pulao

$2.99+

Phulka Roti

$1.49+

Desserts

Aamrakhanda

$3.99

Jalebi (3 pcs)

$3.99

Gulabjamun (2 pcs)

$3.99

Drinks

Bottmless Soda

$1.99

Masala Lemonade

$2.49

Masala Chai

$1.49

Mango Lassi

$4.49

Masala Chaas (Mattha)

$2.99

Spreads

Green Chutney

$0.49

Tangy Chutney

$0.49

Green Chutney

$0.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned Modern Indian Eatery. The restaurant features a modern menu and serves locally sourced, seasonal, and delicious Indian food at an affordable price.

Location

1776 W 10610 S Ste A, South Jordan, UT 84095

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

