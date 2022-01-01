Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munchy Grill House 323 N WEST AVE

323 N WEST AVE

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Order Again

Somali Food

Family Platter Rice

$33.00

Basmati Rice Platter feeds 3 to 5 people. Come with three different meat topping based on your selection, fries, onion, tomato, side of salad and hot sauce.

Family Platter Pasta

$33.00

Spaghetti Platter feeds 3 to 5 people. Made with homemade tomato sauce comes with three different meat topping based on your selection, fries, onion, tomato, side of salad and hot sauce.

Family Platter Pasta & Rice

$33.00

Half basmati rice and half spaghetti platter feeds 3 to 5 people. Comes with three different meat topping based on your selection, fries, onion, tomato, side of salad and hot sauce.

Rice Plate

$14.00

Basmati Rice comes with your choice of 1 meat selection, fries, onion, tomato, salad and hot sauce.

Pasta Plate

$14.00

Spaghetti made made with housemate tomato sauce comes with your choice of 1 meat selection, fries, onion, tomato, salad and hot sauce.

Whole Fish Rice

$20.00

Family Platter Whole Fish

$40.00

Goat Rice

$17.00

Beverages

Canned Beverage

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Tea milk

$2.00

Wraps & Burgers

Philly Chapati & Fries

$10.00

Chapati wrap with Philly beef, provolone cheese, green peppers, onion, shredded salad. Comes with fries and drink.

Chicken Chapati & Fries

$10.00

Chapati wrap with chicken, salad, fries, pickles, house sauce Comes with fries and drink

Kebab Wrap

$10.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Signature Burger

$10.00

EXTRA/ADD-ON

FISH

$6.00

EXTRA PHILLY BEEF

$5.00

2 EXTRA CHICKEN-DRUMSTICK

$6.00

Fries

$3.00

Side salad

$3.00

Chapati

$1.50

Delivery

$5.00

Munchy Menu

Burger

$7.99

Burger Combo

$10.99

Fries Rotell

$9.99

Loaded Tots

$9.99

6 wings/fries

$13.99

12 wings/fries

$16.99

Pasta Chicken

$14.99

Pasta Blackened Fish Fillets

$14.99

Pasta Shrimp

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come and enjoy!

323 N WEST AVE, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

