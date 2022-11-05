Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munster Cravings Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip
Snickerdoodle
Birthday Cake

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Signature Chocolate Chip cookie with mix of dark and milk chocolate

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Signature Chocolate Chip cookie free of Nuts and Dairy

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Signature Sugar Cookie with white Belgian chocolate and sprinkles. Topped with in house buttercream frosting and sprinkles

Fruity Pebbles

$4.00

Signature Sugar Cookie with white Belgian chocolate. Topped with our in house buttercream frosting and fruity pebbles

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Signature brown sugar cookie base rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture; topped with a buttercream frosting

Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Signature sugar cookie rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Signature brown sugar cookie stuffed with peanut butter morsels

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.00

Brown sugar cookie base with peanut butter morsels topped with peanut butter and grape jelly

S'mores

$4.00

Signature brown sugar cookie with milk chocolate chips; topped with s'mores topping. Marshmallows torched to order

Cookies & Cream

$4.00

Signature brown sugar cookie with white Belgian chocolate and Oreo cookies mixed in

Vegan Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Sugar cookie base with a dash of cinnamon topped with cinnamon sugar. NUT AND DAIRY FREE

Vegan Cookies and Cream

$4.00

Brown sugar cookie base stuffed with Oreo pieces. NUT FREE AND DAIRY FREE

Sugar cookie white Belgian chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Extra Cookie

$4.00

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Unfrosted Birthday Cake

$4.00

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin

$4.00

Regular Oatmeal Raisin

$4.00

Cookie Cakes

PRE-ORDER ONLY!!!!! MUST BE ORDERED BY 11AM THE DAY BEFORE NEEDED COOKIE CAKE IS 10" AND FEEDS 10-15 PEOPLE

Cookie Cake - Regular

$46.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY!!!!! MUST BE ORDERED BY 11AM THE DAY BEFORE NEEDED

Weekend cookies

Pumpkin butter cake

$4.00

Banana pudding

$4.00

Macadamia Nut

$4.00

Sea Salt Brownie

$4.00

Blueberry Streusel

$4.00Out of stock

Butter waffle

$4.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

Oatmeal raisin

$4.00Out of stock

Apple pie

$4.00

Reese’s

$4.00

Salted coconut

$4.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

Birthday Cake

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

Fruity Pebbles

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

Snickerdoodle

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

Peanut Butter

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

PBJ

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

S'mores

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

Cookies and Cream

$12.00

QUANTITY OF 6 COOKIES PRE ORDER ONLY!!!!! CAN ONLY BE ORDERED MONDAY AND TUESDAYS BY 11AM TO ALLOW ENOUGH TIME TO FULFILL FOR DESIRED PICK UP DATE. NO SAME DAY ORDERS!!!!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh baked cookies made to crave!

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

