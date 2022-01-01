Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cisco's Muny Cafe Muny Golf Course

review star

No reviews yet

2901 Enfield Road

Austin, TX 78703

Popular Items

Bean, and Cheese taco
Enchilada Plate
Chips & Queso

Food

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Taco

$3.75

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$3.75

Potato, Egg, and Cheese Taco

$3.75

Bean, and Cheese taco

$3.25

Migas Taco

$4.75

Veggie Taco

$4.75

Egg, Spinach, Pico, and Jack Cheese

Build Your Own Taco

$2.50

Chorizo, Egg, And Cheese

$3.75

Migas Plate

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Oatmeal With Biscuit

$6.00

Toasted Butter Biscuit

$2.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$3.75

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$3.75

Enchilada Plate

$10.00

Carne Asada Plate

$14.00

Carne asada, Rice, Beans, and 2 tortillas

Cisco's Special

$14.00

Jessica's Special

$10.50

Taco Salad

$9.50

Save Muny Burger

$7.00

Chicken Strips And Fries

$7.50

Crispy Taco Plate

$11.00

Chorizo plate

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Supreme Nachos

$9.00

Queso, Beans, Picadillo, Guac, Sour Cream

Hot Dog

$5.00

Mexican Hot Dog

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Sausage Wrap

$5.00

Picadillo/ Bolillo

$4.00

Variety Chips

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Planters Peanuts

$2.00

Nut Harvest cashews

$3.25

Munchies Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.50

Nature Valley Granola

$1.50

M&M's

$3.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Single Chicken Taco

$3.50

Single Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

2 Sausage Patties

$2.25

2 Bacon Strips

$2.25

1 Egg

$1.75

Rice (4 oz)

$2.00

Beans (4oz)

$2.00

Single Enchilada

$3.00

Tortilla

$0.75

Biscuit

$2.50

Single Picadillo Taco

$3.50

Fresh Onion

$0.95

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.95

Gravy

$1.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Lettuce

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.95

Avocado

$1.75

Bar

Red (Bloody Mary)

$7.00

Orange (Screwdriver)

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

House Rocks Rita

$12.00

House Frozen Rita

$12.00

Skinny Rita

$10.00

Don Rudy

$12.50

Paloma

$9.50

Mezcal Rita

Transfusion

$12.00

Carl Kolsch

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Lone Star

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Juicy IPA

$6.50

Ranch water

$6.50

White Claw

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud light

$4.50

Shiner

$4.50

Electric Jellyfish

$8.00

Dos XX

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Centenario Repo

$10.00

Centenario Plata

$9.00

512 Tequila

$10.00

Herradura

$12.00

Espolon

$10.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Lalo

$12.00

Casa Amigo Anejo

$14.00

Casa Amigo Repo

$13.50

Casa Amigo Plata

$13.00

CaraBuena

$12.00

Juarez

$6.00

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$11.00

Tito's

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bullit

$9.00

9 Banded

$9.00

Gentlemen jack

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

La Crema

$9.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$6.00

Coppola Merlot

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$28.00

Babe Wine

$3.00

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Rambler

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Powerade

$4.00

Bottled Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Ice

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Richard's Water

$3.25

Merch

Municipal

$28.00

Tan

$28.00

Blue

$28.00

Black

$28.00

White

$28.00

Baby Blue

$28.00

Aloha

$28.00

Ouray

$28.00

White

$35.00

Black

$35.00

White

$4.00

Yellow

$4.00

Soft Cooler

$20.00

Patches

$5.00

Muny Print

$36.00

80

85

90

$125.00

95

$125.00

100

$125.00

105

$125.00

110

$125.00

115

$125.00

120

$125.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

Extra Large

$45.00

XXL

$45.00

Small

$84.00

Medium

$84.00

Large

$84.00

Extra Large

$84.00

XXL

$84.00

Small

$84.00

Medium

$84.00

Large

$84.00

Extra Large

$84.00

XXL

$84.00

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

XXL

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Extra Large

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

Extra Large

$28.00

XXL

$28.00

Mustard

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Austin's oldest Tex-Mex meets Austin's oldest public golf course!

Location

2901 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Main pic

