Murdock's Bar & Grill
8 Reviews
$
9302 N Shore Rd
Cuba, NY 14727
Order Again
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara.
Cheesy Bread
Melted cheese blend on top of a baked hoagie roll, served with homemade marinara.
Corn Nuggets
Sweet corn battered in a crispy crust and served with ranch.
Deep Fried Pickles
Hand breaded dill pickle spears deep fried and served with ranch.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 10PC
Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.
Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 5PC
Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with a side of ranch.
Loaded French Fries
Crispy fries loaded with melted cheese and real bacon bits, served with a side of ranch.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos, served with sour cream and salsa.
Sampler Platter
Hand breaded chicken tenders, cheese sticks, jalapeno poppers, corn nuggets, and onion rings served with marinara, ranch and honey mustard for dipping. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach and artichokes topped with melted cheese and served with warm tortilla chips.
Boneless Wings - 10
10 boneless wings tossed in one of our delicious wing sauces and served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Boneless Wings - 20
Boneless Wings - 30
Wings
Soup & Salad
Vegetable Beef Soup Cup
Ask about our soup of the day.
Vegetable Beef Soup Bowl
Ask about our soup of the day.
Homemade Chili- Bowl
Our homemade Chili is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Homemade Chili- Cup
Our homemade Chili is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Chef Salad
Large salad topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, Shredded cheese, real bacon bits and red onions.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled, fried or blackened chicken on top of romaine lettuce, tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Chicken Salad
Crisp iceburg lettuce, cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and bacon bits
Steak Salad
Large salad topped with seared or blackened steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, real bacon bits and red onions.
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Taco meat served on iceburg lettuce, cheese , tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa with tortilla chips
Vegetarian Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese
Pizza
Chicken Wing Pizza Small
Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.
Steak Pizza Small
Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.
Taco Pizza Small
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
White Pizza Small
Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and fresh Basil.
Small Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Small Pickle Pizza
Chicken Wing Pizza Medium
Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.
Steak Pizza Medium
Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.
Taco Pizza Medium
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
White Pizza Medium
Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and fresh Basil.
Medium Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Pickle Pizza
Two Pizza Special Large
2 Large Pizzas, Toppings are Extra.
Chicken Wing Pizza Large
Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.
Steak Pizza Large
Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.
Taco Pizza Large
Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
White Pizza Large
Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato and fresh Basil.
Large Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Large Pickle Pizza
Chicken Wing Pizza Gluten Free
Steak Pizza Gluten Free
Taco Pizza Gluten Free
White Pizza Gluten Free
BYO Pizza Gluten Free
Gluten Free Pickle Pizza
Burgers
Bacon & Gouda Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with smoked gouda, fresh crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with thick sliced bacon and melted Cuba cheddar cheese ring. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Black & Bleu Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Cajun grilled burger topped with melted Gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Cheeseburger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Covered in our famous Cuba Cheddar cheese ring and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Jalapeno Monterey Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
The Murdock Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, crispy bacon, grilled ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese and American cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Texas Burger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with crispy bacon, our famous Cuba cheddar cheese ring, onion rings and BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Hamburger
All burgers come with a choice of one side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Spicy Burger
1\2lb burger, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, jalapeño popper, jalapeño habanero aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Patty melt
Pizza Burger
Sandwiches
Beef on Weck
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roast beef served on a Kimmelweck roll with a side of horseradish.
The Classic Club
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. A double decker sandwich served on texas toast with sliced ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and swiss cheese.
French Dip
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Italian Sub
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Ham, hard salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a tasted hoagie roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing.
Philly Cheese
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roast beef with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, all topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Homemade corned beef topped with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread. Served with our homemade house dip.
BLT Sandwich
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on texas toast.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll. Comes with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
The Barnyard
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced turkey and roast beef topped with melted provolone and real bacon bits on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade house dip.
The Murry
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roasted turkey topped with swiss cheese and coleslaw, served on marble rye bread with a side of our homemade house dip.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Chicken Cordon Blue
Fried chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese
Chicken parm sandwich
Pepperoncini chicken sandwich
Wraps
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
All wraps come with a choice of side. Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in hot sauce in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onions, blended cheeses with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
All wraps come with a choice of side. Grilled, fried or blackened chicken in a tomato basil tortilla with romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.
Chicken Wrap
All wraps come with a choice of side. Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and picante ranch sauce.
Steak Wrap
All wraps come with a choice of side. Grilled steak strips in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and picante ranch.
Turkey & Bacon Wrap
All wraps come with a choice of side. Crispy bacon and hot turkey in a tomato basil tortilla wit lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and honey mustard dressing.
House Favorites
Double Dog Plate
Two hot dogs topped with homemade chili, cheese and served with one side.
Chicken Tenders
Four hand breaded tenders fried or grilled served with one side.
Quesadilla
Tomato basil tortilla with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno’s, sour cream and salsa.
Cheez-It It Fish Sandwich
A large piece of haddock, hand breaded in crushed cheese-its, fried on a Kaiser roll with tartar sauce and served with one side.
Shrimp Basket
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side item and cocktail sauce.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kid's Hamburger
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kid's Hot Dog
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Kid's Kraft Mac & Cheese
All kids meals come with a choice of side.
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
More than just another place to eat!
9302 N Shore Rd, Cuba, NY 14727