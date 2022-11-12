Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Murdock's Bar & Grill

8 Reviews

$

9302 N Shore Rd

Cuba, NY 14727

Popular Items

Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 10PC
Wings- 10
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara.

Cheesy Bread

$4.99

Melted cheese blend on top of a baked hoagie roll, served with homemade marinara.

Corn Nuggets

$7.99

Sweet corn battered in a crispy crust and served with ranch.

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.99

Hand breaded dill pickle spears deep fried and served with ranch.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 10PC

$7.99

Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.

Deep Fried Cheese Curds - 5PC

$4.99

Hand breaded Cuba cheese curd deep fried and served with a picante ranch. Plain or jalapeno flavor and please ask about our curd of the month.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese and served with a side of ranch.

Loaded French Fries

$8.99

Crispy fries loaded with melted cheese and real bacon bits, served with a side of ranch.

Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with chili, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapenos, served with sour cream and salsa.

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, cheese sticks, jalapeno poppers, corn nuggets, and onion rings served with marinara, ranch and honey mustard for dipping. (NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

A creamy blend of spinach and artichokes topped with melted cheese and served with warm tortilla chips.

Boneless Wings - 10

$8.99

10 boneless wings tossed in one of our delicious wing sauces and served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Boneless Wings - 20

$14.99

Boneless Wings - 30

$21.99

Wings

Wings- 10

$12.99

Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Wings- 20

$21.99

Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Wings- 30

$27.99

Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Wings- 40

$35.99

Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Wings- 50

$41.99

Served with Celery and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Soup & Salad

Vegetable Beef Soup Cup

$2.99

Ask about our soup of the day.

Vegetable Beef Soup Bowl

$4.79

Ask about our soup of the day.

Homemade Chili- Bowl

$5.79

Our homemade Chili is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Homemade Chili- Cup

$3.99

Our homemade Chili is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Large salad topped with ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, Shredded cheese, real bacon bits and red onions.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.59

Grilled, fried or blackened chicken on top of romaine lettuce, tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Chicken Salad

$9.59

Crisp iceburg lettuce, cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and bacon bits

Steak Salad

$10.99

Large salad topped with seared or blackened steak, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, real bacon bits and red onions.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$9.99

Taco meat served on iceburg lettuce, cheese , tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa with tortilla chips

Vegetarian Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese

Pizza

Chicken Wing Pizza Small

$9.99

Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.

Steak Pizza Small

$10.99

Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.

Taco Pizza Small

$7.99

Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.

White Pizza Small

$6.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and fresh Basil.

Small Pizza

$6.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Pickle Pizza

$7.99

Chicken Wing Pizza Medium

$12.99

Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.

Steak Pizza Medium

$13.99

Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.

Taco Pizza Medium

$10.99

Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.

White Pizza Medium

$9.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and fresh Basil.

Medium Pizza

$9.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Pickle Pizza

$10.99

Two Pizza Special Large

$24.99

2 Large Pizzas, Toppings are Extra.

Chicken Wing Pizza Large

$15.99

Ranch or Bleu cheese, your choice of wing sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.

Steak Pizza Large

$16.99

Butter garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Steak, onions and banana peppers.

Taco Pizza Large

$13.99

Taco sauce, seasoned ground beef, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.

White Pizza Large

$12.99

Butter garlic sauce, Mozzarella cheese, tomato and fresh Basil.

Large Pizza

$12.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pickle Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Wing Pizza Gluten Free

$13.99

Steak Pizza Gluten Free

$14.99

Taco Pizza Gluten Free

$12.99

White Pizza Gluten Free

$12.99

BYO Pizza Gluten Free

$12.99

Gluten Free Pickle Pizza

$13.99

Burgers

Bacon & Gouda Burger

$12.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with smoked gouda, fresh crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with thick sliced bacon and melted Cuba cheddar cheese ring. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Cajun grilled burger topped with melted Gorgonzola, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Covered in our famous Cuba Cheddar cheese ring and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Jalapeno Monterey Burger

$10.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with jalapenos, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

The Murdock Burger

$13.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, crispy bacon, grilled ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese and American cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Texas Burger

$12.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Topped with crispy bacon, our famous Cuba cheddar cheese ring, onion rings and BBQ Sauce, served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Hamburger

$9.99

All burgers come with a choice of one side. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Spicy Burger

$13.99

1\2lb burger, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, jalapeño popper, jalapeño habanero aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Patty melt

$9.99

Pizza Burger

$13.99

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck

$8.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roast beef served on a Kimmelweck roll with a side of horseradish.

The Classic Club

$10.49

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. A double decker sandwich served on texas toast with sliced ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and swiss cheese.

French Dip

$8.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Italian Sub

$9.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Ham, hard salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese on a tasted hoagie roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing.

Philly Cheese

$9.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roast beef with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green and red peppers, all topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$9.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Homemade corned beef topped with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread. Served with our homemade house dip.

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on texas toast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll. Comes with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

The Barnyard

$9.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced turkey and roast beef topped with melted provolone and real bacon bits on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade house dip.

The Murry

$8.99

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Sliced roasted turkey topped with swiss cheese and coleslaw, served on marble rye bread with a side of our homemade house dip.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

All sandwiches come with a choice of side. Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$9.99

Fried chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese

Chicken parm sandwich

$9.99

Pepperoncini chicken sandwich

$9.99

Wraps

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

All wraps come with a choice of side. Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in hot sauce in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onions, blended cheeses with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

All wraps come with a choice of side. Grilled, fried or blackened chicken in a tomato basil tortilla with romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

All wraps come with a choice of side. Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and picante ranch sauce.

Steak Wrap

$10.99

All wraps come with a choice of side. Grilled steak strips in a tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and picante ranch.

Turkey & Bacon Wrap

$9.99

All wraps come with a choice of side. Crispy bacon and hot turkey in a tomato basil tortilla wit lettuce, tomatoes, onions, blended cheeses and honey mustard dressing.

House Favorites

Double Dog Plate

$7.99

Two hot dogs topped with homemade chili, cheese and served with one side.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Four hand breaded tenders fried or grilled served with one side.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Tomato basil tortilla with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno’s, sour cream and salsa.

Cheez-It It Fish Sandwich

$8.99

A large piece of haddock, hand breaded in crushed cheese-its, fried on a Kaiser roll with tartar sauce and served with one side.

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side item and cocktail sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.59

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kid's Hamburger

$5.49

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.99

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Kid's Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

All kids meals come with a choice of side.

Sides

Tater Tots

$4.99

Wing Chips

$4.59

Apple Sauce

$3.29

Onion Rings

$5.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.59

Cottage Cheese

$3.59

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.59

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Desserts

Turtle cheesecake

Turtle cheesecake
$5.99

Death by chocolate cheesecake

$5.99

Reese's pieces cheesecake

$5.99

Blueberry cheesecake

$5.99

Sunday Pizza Special

Large Pizza + 20 Wing Special

$28.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

More than just another place to eat!

Location

9302 N Shore Rd, Cuba, NY 14727

Directions

