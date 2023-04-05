Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Murph's Study Hall (York, Pa.)

No reviews yet

850 Jessop Place

York, PA 17403

Starters

3pc Chicken Tenders

$7.49

5pc Chicken Tenders

$10.49

Bacon Cheese Fries W/ Ranch

$7.99

Celery

$1.50

Celery w/ Ranch

$2.00

Cheese Fries w/ Ranch

$6.99

French Fries topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and a Side of Ranch

French Fries

$5.99

Mozzarela Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce

$7.99

6 Mozzarela Sticks served with Marinara Sauce

Old Bay Chips

$5.99Out of stock

House Made Chips tossed in Old Bay

Old Bay French Fries

$6.99

French Fries tossed with Old Bay

Onion Rings

$6.49

A La Carte

B.L.T. w/Mayo

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on Toast.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ FF

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and mayonnaise and served with French Fries

Tacos - Beef Hard Shell (3)

$8.49

Classic Tacos with Salsa, Lettuce & Cheddar/Monterey Jack Cheeses.

Tacos - Beef Soft Shell (3)

$8.49

Classic Flour Tortilla Tacos with Salsa, Lettuce & Cheddar / Monterey Jack Cheeses.

Tacos - Fish (3)

$11.49

Beer Battered Cod Fish Served on Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, tomato and Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette.

Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and BBQ Sauce

BEEF Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.49

Chopped Steak, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fried Onions, and jalapenos

Beef Taco Quesadilla

$11.49

Seasoned Beef, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses and Lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Hot Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

CHICKEN Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.49

Chopped Chicken, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fried Onions, and jalapenos

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses

Sweet Thai Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken Breast, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Onions and Jalapenos

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$7.99

Classic Hamburger topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Jalapenos and Onion Rings

Subs

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub w/ FF

$11.49

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sub w/ FF

$11.49

Fried Chicken Tenders coated in hot sauce and topped with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub w/ FF

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub w/ FF

$11.49

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses with Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ FF

$11.49

Chopped Chicken steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo

Fish Sub w/ FF

$11.49

Beer Battered Cod Fish, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sub with Fried Onions w/ FF

$11.49

Chopped steak with Fried Onions, American cheese and Mayo

Wings

10 BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

10 REGULAR BONE-IN Wings

$14.99

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Mustard

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

VEGAN Ranch

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights. One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone. Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .

Website

Location

850 Jessop Place, York, PA 17403

Directions

