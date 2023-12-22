Restaurant info

From a young age, Keith Murphy has had a deep love for the food industry. At the age of 12, he started working at a gas station in his hometown, cleaning up the deli. As he grew older, he worked in various roles such as food running, serving, and bartending. When Keith was 28 years old, he moved to NH, where he became a restaurant manager. It was then that he decided to pursue his dream of owning his own restaurant, which he accomplished by the age of 32. Keith's motivation to open his second location was fueled by his desire to provide the people of western Bedford with a great dining experience that was closer to home. He eventually found the perfect location where the Weathervane had been previously, and Murphy's Taproom and Carriage House was born in September of 2017. Murphy's Taproom and Carriage House offers a welcoming atmosphere for family and friends to enjoy casual dining with meals made with the freshest local ingredients.

Website