Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
981 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. This authentic Irish Pub was opened by friends and family with a passion for their Irish heritage and the desire to bring traditional Irish food and entertainment to their community at affordable prices. Since 1978 people have been meeting at Murphy’s to enjoy hearty meals and an energy and atmosphere that puts everyone who enters in a good mood.
Location
713 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant