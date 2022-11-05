Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

981 Reviews

$$

713 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Fish & Chips
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$12.50

Jameson BBQ Sauce style wings with a side of blue cheese dressing and celery

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.75

White breast of chicken strips, battered and lightly fried served with a honey mustard sauce

Curry Fries

$5.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

A favorite pub snack served with marinara sauce

Irish Egg Roll

Irish Egg Roll

$9.00

Chinese style egg rolls stuffed with our house corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Old Bay Wings

Old Bay Wings

$12.50

Old Bay style chicken wings with a side of blue cheese dressing and celery

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.75

Old Irish favorite

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.00

Covered in cheddar cheese and bacon bits, served with your choice of sour cream or ranch dip

Shrimp Killarney

Shrimp Killarney

$9.25

Shrimp sautéed with garlic and homemade pico served with warmed pita on the side

Spicy Buffalo Wings

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Buffalo style chicken wings with a side of blue cheese dressing and celery

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.75

Served with a side of tortilla chips

Tuna Bites

Tuna Bites

$10.50

Blackened pan seared tuna bites, served with lemon dill dipping sauce

Soups & Salads

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.50

Homemade soup of the day, served with crackers

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$4.50

Homemade soup of the day, served with crackers

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese tossed in our house Greek

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion and green pepper

Local Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, apple slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, sliced onion, feta cheese and tossed in apple cider vinaigrette dressing

Lrg Caesar Salad

Lrg Caesar Salad

$8.75

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.50

Revolutionary plant-based vegetarian burger served with Ballymaloe relish and cottage fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Angus burger charbroiled with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with cottage fries

Cod Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh North Atlantic cod filet in Murphy’s signature beer batter, deep-fried on a brioche bun. Served with fries, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Made fresh daily with blended jumbo lump crabmeat, baked and served with cottage fries

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$10.00

Shaved roast beef topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll served with cottage fries and Au Jus

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Classic grilled cheese sandwich with melted cheddar on toasted white bread, served with cottage fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled breast of chicken served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cottage fries

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.50

Angus burger charbroiled with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with cottage fries Add cheese, 50¢

Murphy Burger

Murphy Burger

$11.50

Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries

Murphy's Chicken

Murphy's Chicken

$12.00

Grilled breast of chicken topped with Canadian bacon and melted provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cottage fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.75

Slow cooked pork with homemade Jameson BBQ sauce served with cottage fries and cole

Reuben

Reuben

$10.50

Grilled corned beef served open-faced on rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and topped with melted provolone, served with cottage fries and pickles

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$12.50

A traditional Irish dish of sausage and mashed potatoes, topped with green peas and gravy

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$15.00
Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$17.00

Fresh salmon broiled in a lemon and white wine sauce, served over rice pilaf with fresh vegetables (Gluten Free) (SS)

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Hearty chunks of chicken and onions simmered in a homemade curry sauce and served over a bed of rice pilaf (Gluten Free)

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two jumbo lump baked crab cakes served on horseradish mustard sauce, cocktail and tartar sauce on the side, and salad (SS)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with Murphy’s cottage fries and cole slaw

Guinness Burger

$12.00
Irish Pie

Irish Pie

$11.00

A homemade blend of beef, sausage, minced onions and mashed potatoes in a pie topped with gravy and served with seasoned French Fries or fresh vegetables

Irish Stew

Irish Stew

$9.25

A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter

Jameson Steak

Jameson Steak

$22.00

Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$15.50

Slow cooked ground beef and lamb mixed in a light gravy sauce with peas, corn and carrots. Topped with mashed potato and cheese then baked. Served with Irish soda bread and butter

Desserts

Bailey's Cake

Bailey's Cake

$6.25
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.75

served with caramel sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

Add Steak

$6.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.25

Side Banger X 1

$3.50

Side Banger X 2

$7.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.25

Side F. Fries

$3.50

Side Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Veggies

$4.25

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Angus burger charbroiled with cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with french fries

Kids Chk Tenders

$6.50

Three chicken strips, battered and lightly fried served with french fries

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

served with french fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

4oz serving of Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Classic grilled cheese sandwich with melted cheddar on toasted white bread, served with french fries

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Angus burger charbroiled with lettuce, tomato and pickle, served with french fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Stew

$6.50

Kid's size bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter

Extras

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Biscuit

$1.00

Side F-Toast

$3.00

Side Pancake

$4.00

Extra Saus & Gravy

$2.50

Extra Sausage

$1.50

SD Saus/Grav/Bis

$3.50

Side Apples

$1.50

Side CB Hash

$2.50

Side Egg (1)

$1.00

Side Eggs (2)

$2.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. This authentic Irish Pub was opened by friends and family with a passion for their Irish heritage and the desire to bring traditional Irish food and entertainment to their community at affordable prices. Since 1978 people have been meeting at Murphy’s to enjoy hearty meals and an energy and atmosphere that puts everyone who enters in a good mood.

Website

Location

713 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

