Murphy's @ Flynn's

5198 Allisonville Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Order Again

Popular Items

12 oz. Boneless Ribeye
Flynn's Famous Chicken Fingers
Warm Pub Pretzel

Appetizers OO

Chips & Queso

$8.00

House chips, salsa & queso

Chili Chz Nachos

$12.00

Chili, cheddar, queso, peppers, onions,tomatoes, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, salsa

Mushroom Medley

$9.00

Portabella & white cap

Stack-O-Rings

$8.00

Batter dipped

Potato Skins

$8.00

Bacon, cheddar, scallions, sour cream, salsa

Warm Pub Pretzel

$10.00

Salted, with mustard & queso

Flynn's Famous Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Buttermilk dipped, house breaded

Chicken Wings 1lb.

$12.00

Slow roasted & flash fried

Steak House Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

6 Jumbo Gulf Shrimp,cocktail,lemon

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Chardonnay cream sauce, lemon

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup French Onion

$4.00

croutons,provolone

Bowl French Onion

$6.00

croutons,provolone

Cup Chili

$4.00

Ground beef,onion,beans,tomatoes

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Ground beef,onion,beans,tomatoes

Salads OO

Classic Chef

$14.00

Romaine, iceberg,ham,turkey,bacon,cheese,egg,tomato

The Wedge

$10.00

Bleu cheese,bacon,tomato

Salmon Spinach

$20.00

Salmon,spinach,red onion, toasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles,warm oil & sweet vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled or fried, bacon, tomato, cheddar,egg

Taco Salad

$14.00

Taco shell, chili, cheddar, tomato, onion,sour cream, salsa

Wilted Bacon & Onion

$10.00

Romaine, bacon, onion, warm oil & Vinegar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan,croutons

Sandwiches OO

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

House breaded & fried crispy

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Grilled

Breaded Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Icelandic Cod

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Icelandic Cod

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk dipped, house breaded, fried crispy

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island on rye

Grilled Ham & Cheese Pretzel

$12.00

Honey ham, provolone, house dijon sauce, pretzel bun

Grilled Turkey Bacon Gouda Pretzel

$14.00

Turkey, bacon, gouda, house dijon sauce, pretzel bun

Portobella Melt

$13.00

Sauteed portobella, provolone, red onion, tomato, grilled wheat bread

Classic Club

$14.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, american, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

MK Club

$14.00

Double turkey, bacon, americann swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Club

$15.00

Chicken breast, ham, bacon, american, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Steak Hoagie

$15.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, au jus, hoagie roll

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo, choice of bread

Classic Burger

$13.00

Fresh, in-house ground beef, grilled to order, choice of cheese

Swiss Onion Teriyaki Crunch

$14.00

Ground beef,swiss, crunchy fried onion straws, teriyaki drizzle

The Hugo

$14.00

Ground beef, swiss, green olives, onion ring

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss

BBQ Bacon & Cheese

$15.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, bacon, american

Cajun Bacon Hot Burger

$15.00

Cajun spice, bacon, american, secret hot sauce

The Frisco Melt

$14.00

Swiss, american, thousand island, on sourdough

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Plant-based, mixed greens, gluten-free bun

Filet Sliders

$16.00

Beef tenderloin, onion straws, demi-glaze, brioche bun

Steakburger Sliders

$14.00

Fresh ground beef, american, brioche bun

Meatball Sliders

$14.00

Housemade jumbo meatballs, parmesan, brioche bun

Pasta OO

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Housemade sauce, jumbo meatballs, parmesan

Murphy's Chili Pasta

$16.00

Spaghetti noodles, house chili, tortilla chips, cheddar

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Housemade alfredo sauce, fresh parmesan

Kids Menu OO

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$6.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Entrees OO

Golden Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon, 2 sides

Catfish

$17.00

Fried or Grilled, tartar sauce, lemon 2 sides

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Icelandic Cod,french fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar sauce

Broiled Cod

$15.00

Icelandic Cod, oven broiled, lemon, tartar sauce, 2 sides

North Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Chef's butter, lemon, 2 sides

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Grilled, chardonnay cream sauce, lemon, 2 sides

Country Fried Chicken

$18.00

Buttermilk dipped, fried crispy, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

8 oz. boneless, skinless, seasoned, grilled, rice pilaf, green beans

Pork Schnitzel

$20.00

Red cabbage, potato pancake, lemon cream sauce

Fried Pork Chops

$20.00

2 bone-in pork chops, buttermilk dipped, country fried, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans

Steaks OO

12 oz. Boneless Ribeye

$22.00

Cut in house, USDA Choice, Chef's butter, 2 sides

12 oz. New York Strip

$22.00

Cut in house, USDA Choice, Chef's butter, 2 sides

8 oz. New York Strip

$18.00

Cut in house, USDA Choice, Chef's butter, 2 sides

Petite Filet

$22.00

6 oz. Cut in house, USDA Choice, Demi-glaze, 2 sides

8 oz. Filet

$26.00

Our signature steak, center cut filet, Demi-glaze, 2 sides

Chopped Steak

$18.00

10 oz. fresh ground, in house, add grilled onions, or mushroom sauce, 2 sides

Liver & Onions

$15.00

2 pieces of 4 oz. beef liver, grilled to your liking, 2 sides

Sides OO

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cottage cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Hash Browns w/ Grilled onions

$3.00

Hot Salad

$3.00

Hot Slaw

$3.00

House Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$3.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Add Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Sm Milk

$3.00

Lg Milk

$4.00

Sm Choc Milk

$3.50

Lg Choc Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Nestled in an old strip center at 52nd & Allisonville, welcome to a combination of the original Murphy's Steakhouse and Pat Flynn's Pub. We've been told we are a neighborhood gem! It took us a while, but we think we finally figured it out. We are so glad you're here and appreciate your business more than you could imagine. Enjoy your visit and we await your return. Cheers!

5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205

