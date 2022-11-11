Murphy's @ Flynn's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Nestled in an old strip center at 52nd & Allisonville, welcome to a combination of the original Murphy's Steakhouse and Pat Flynn's Pub. We've been told we are a neighborhood gem! It took us a while, but we think we finally figured it out. We are so glad you're here and appreciate your business more than you could imagine. Enjoy your visit and we await your return. Cheers!
Location
5198 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grumps Slice Stop - 2201 E 46th Street
No Reviews
2201 E 46th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Jamaican Breeze Bar & Grill - 4189 North Keystone Avenue
No Reviews
4189 North Keystone Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill
4.5 • 846
4189 N Keystone Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis