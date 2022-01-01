Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Murphy's Law

1,367 Reviews

$$

2 George St

Pawtucket, MA 02860

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

STEAK TIP DINNER
FISH & CHIPS
CHILI

APPETIZER

CALAMARI

$13.00

CHEESE STICKS

$11.00

CHILI

$7.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

CHOWDER

$6.00

FRY BASKET

$7.00

IRISH SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

LOADED NACHOS

$12.00

ONION STRINGS

$6.00

POTATO SKINS

$11.00

STEAK SPRING ROLLS

$12.00

TENDERS

$13.00

WINGS

$13.00

SALADS

ASIAN CHIX SALAD

$16.00

LARGE SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

LARGE CAESAR

$12.00

LARGE GARDEN

$13.00

SMALL CAESAR

$7.00

SMALL GARDEN

$8.00

SMALL SPINACH SALAD

$8.00

STREET TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

PORK TACOS

$13.00

SHAVED STEAK TACOS

$14.00

FRIED SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

HANDHELDS

BYO BURGER

$15.00

CHIX BACON RANCH

$14.00

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$14.00

POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

REUBEN

$15.00

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$14.00

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

ENTREES

BANGERS & MASH

$15.00

FULL RACK BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$23.00

HALF RACK BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00

CHICKEN CURRY

$17.00

FISH & CHIPS

$23.00

IRISH CHIX PARM

$17.00

MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

POT ROAST DINNER

$18.00

CLASSIC SHEPHERDS PIE

$16.00

STEAK TIP DINNER

$24.00

GUINNESS BEEF STEW MEAL

$13.00

VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN FREE

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

All the flavor and texture of a beef patty, but made 100% from plants! It seems impossible how delicious this burger is.

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Morningstar Farms garden veggie patty. Mixed greens. Tomato.

GF MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$11.00

Rice flour pasta.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$15.00

CHEF SPECIALS

STEAK/BACON MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGERS WELL DONE

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$7.99

KIDS PENNE MARINARA

$7.99

KIDS TENDERS

$7.99

SIDES

SIDE MASHED POTATO

$4.00

SIDE MASHED W/ GRAVY

$5.00

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$3.00

SIDE OF COLE SLAW

$1.99

SIDE OF CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF SPINACH

$3.00

SIDE OF SWEET FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF ONION STRINGS

$4.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

CHURROS

$6.00

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

BOURBON CARAMEL WAFFLE SUNDAE

$9.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Murphy's Law Irish Pub & Restaurant is your premium Irish Sport Pub focused on great food, drink & atmosphere. With 21 High Def Flat Screen TV's, 50 Taps including 5 Pour Your Own Pint Tables!

Website

Location

2 George St, Pawtucket, MA 02860

Directions

Gallery
Murphy's Law image
Murphy's Law image
Murphy's Law image
Murphy's Law image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
Map
