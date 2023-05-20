- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Murphy’s Tap House
Murphy’s Tap House
No reviews yet
585 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
Salads/Bowls/Soup
Simple Salad
Caesar Salad
Gorgonzola Cobb
Fiesta Steak
Shrimp Salad
Wasabi Salmon
Kale Quinoa
Portobello Bowl
Hawaiian Chicken Bowl
Double Simple Salad
Double Caesar Salad
Half Gorg Cobb
Half Fiesta Steak Salad
Half Shrimp Salad
Half Wasabi Salmon Salad
Half Kale Quinoa Salad
Half Portobello Bowl
Half Brooke Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl Of Soup
Burgers/Tacos
Sandwiches
Entrees
Small Plates
Beef Birria
Rich and flavorful stew with short rib, onion, garlic and spices. Topped with fresh onion, cilantro and served with quesa tacos
Brussels Sprouts
Flour dusted brussels sprouts served with a honeyed aioli dipping sauce
Beer Cheese Dip
Pilsner, Cheddar-Jack, cream, garlic and spices. Served with pretzel bites, carrot and celery
Small Plate Mussels
PEI mussels steamed in a creamy sauce with garlic, fresh parsley, crushed red pepper and spices. Served with toasted garlic bread
Cubano Slider
House marinated pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss and yellow mustard on a brioche bun
Green Chili Tater Tots
Fried grated potato and chili tater tots topped with Cheddar-Jack and green onion. Served with vegetarian green chili and sour cream
Relleno
Beer battered and deep fried poblano stuffed with Jack cheese. Topped with tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, ancho chili sauce
Short Rib
Slow roasted beef short rib, whipped potatoes, beef jus reduction, lemon-herb gremolata
Spinach Salad
Spinach, red onion, cucumber, radish and tomato tossed in a warm bacon-dijon dressing and topped with parmesan cheese
Half Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in choice of sweet chili-lime sauce, Nashville hot, ghost pepper, buffalo or dry-rub. Served with carrot and celery
Small Nacho
Sweet Potato Fries
Sides
Small Fries
Large Fries
Skinny Fries
Side Pretzels
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Green Beans
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Broccoli
Side Stir Fry Veggies
Side Asparagus
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Fajita Veggies
Side Mashers
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Sweet Mash
Side Gravy
Cup Fruit
Side Coleslaw
Side Quinoa
Side Rice
Side Guacamole
Side Sour Cream
Side Avocado
Cup Green Chili
Bowl Green Chili
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Guac
Side Chips
Side Jalapeños
Garlic Bread
Side Burger Patty
Side Steak
Side Shrimp
Side Chicken
Side Salmon
Side Portobello
Side Gyro Meat
Side Bacon
Sd Pita Bread
Sd Black Beans
Sd Carrots And Celery
Impossible Patty
Draft Beers
Light and Crisp
Sourhouse
Bold Belgians and Saison
Hoppy Greatness
Dark & Malty, Amber and Strong
Draft Beer Flights
Tasters
Taste Bierstadt
Taste Wild Cider
Taste Coors
Taste Crystal Kolsch
Taste Finnriver
Taste La Cumbre
Taste Tang Cream
Taste Tiny Bomb
Taste Wibby Helles
Taste Prairie Guava
Taste CS Dark Raspberry
Taste Sippin Pretty
Taste RR Supplication
Taster AlpenGOSE
Taste RR Salvation
Taste Delirium Black
Taste Gulden Draak
Taste Tripel Karmeliet
Taste St Bernardus
Taste Tropic King
Taste CW Belgian Pale
Taste Avery
Taste Melvin 2x4
Taste Boneyard StaRPM
Taste Juicy Bits
Taste New Image
Taste Fremont Sea Song
Taste Melvin 2 x 4
Taste Bells Two Hearted
Taste Stone IPA
Taste King Sue
Taste Upslope Citra
Taste Knotted Root
Taste Alesong Rhino Suit
Taste Alesong Maestro
Taste Left Hand Milk Stout
Taste Oakshire
Taste More Jesus
Taste Sawtooth
Taste Modern Times
Taste Face Down Brown
Crowlers
32 Coors Light
32 Wibby Helles
32 Bierstadt
32 Tiny Bomb
32 La Cumbre Hefe
32 Finnriver
32 Wild Cider
32 Crystal Kolsch
32 Station 26 Tangerine
32 Sippin Pretty
32 RR Supplication
32 Telluride AlpenGOSE
32 CS Dark Raspberry
32 Prairie Guava
32 Tropic King
32 Cellar West
32 Gulden Draak
32 Delirium Black
32 St. Bernardus Prior 8
32 Tripel Karmeliet
32 RR Salvation
32 Avery IPA
32 Juicy Bits
32 Melvin 2x4
32 King Sue
32 Fremont Sea Song
32 Bells Two Hearted
32 Upslope Citra
32 Pliny
32 Stone IPA
32 Boneyard StaRPM
32 Knotted Root
32 Alesong Maestro
32 Modern Times
32 Sawtooth
32 More Jesus
32 LH Milk Stout
32 Alesong Rhino Suit
32 Oakshire
32 Face Down Brown
Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
Murphy Marg
Black Manhattan
Four roses yellow label bourbon, averna amaro, orange bitters and a house made brandied cherry. Served up or on the rocks
Pomarita
Our classic Murphy's margarita with pomegranate and freshly squeezed lime juice. Your choice of salt, sugar or tajín rim
Good Old Fashioned Buzz
Templeton rye, winter-spiced simple syrup and orange bitters. Served over ice
Gingerbread Man
Hazelnut liqueur, vanilla vodka, and gingerbread simple syrup. Served up
Punch Drunk Love
Black spiced rum, lemon juice, winter simple syrup and spiced apple cider
Bittersweet
A sweet spin on a classic negroni: made with locally distilled spirit hound gin, aperol and dry vermouth
Sweater Weather
Warm up with a hot toddy-style drink featuring Breckenridge bourbon, lemon juice and our homemade winter-spiced simple syrup
Polar Espresso
Vanilla vodka, baileys Irish cream and espresso liqueur with a hint of vanilla extract. Shaken and served over ice
Cranberry Crisp
Ketel one Citroen, elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and winter-spiced simple syrup. Shaken and served over ice
Nightcap
A traditional penicillin made with blended scotch, lemon juice and honey simple syrup
Special Cocktail
Common Well Cocktails
Well Old Fashioned
Well Manhattan
Well Vodka Martini
Well Gin Martini
Well Spicy Marg
Black Manhattan
Well Lemon Drop
Well Cosmo
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Car Bomb
COW Bomb
Well Moscow Mule
Aperol Spritz
Negroni
Ranch Water
Paloma
Mimosa
Well Bloody Mary
Well Bloody Maria
Michilada
Well Mojito
Well Dark And Stormy
Well Long Island
Well Mai Tai
Well Vodka Gimlet
Well Gin Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Well White Russian
Well John Daily
Dirty Shirley
Common Call Cocktails
Wine
Whites (Glass)
House White
(California) fresh citrus and inviting apple aromas; well balanced and easy to enjoy, its finish is remarkably smooth and clean
Lunetta Prosecco
(Italy) aromas of apple and peach; refreshing and crisp fruit flavors
Vinho Verde
(Portugal) slight effervescence, refreshing crisp citrus
Hedges Sauv Blanc
(Washington) green apple and pear aroma; similar on the palate with some banana and vanilla notes and ripe fruit sweetness
Riesling
(Germany) off-dry with crisp acidity and juicy aromatics
Pinot Grigio
(Italy) fresh and floral bouquet with a hint of apricots and pears; fresh and inviting on the palate
Angeline Chard
(California) fresh notes of pear, lemon zest and pineapple with a subtle vanilla finish
Rosé All Day
(France) an aromatic nose of watermelon and strawberry and is crisp and fresh on the palate
White Special
Rose Special
House Bubbles
Whites (Bottles)
BTL Vinho Verde
(Portugal) slight effervescence, refreshing crisp citrus
BTL Hedges Sauv Blanc
(Washington) green apple and pear aroma; similar on the palate with some banana and vanilla notes and ripe fruit sweetness
BTL Leitz Riesling
(Germany) off-dry with crisp acidity and juicy aromatics
BTL Pinot Grigio
(Italy) fresh and floral bouquet with a hint of apricots and pears; fresh and inviting on the palate
BTL Angeline Chard
(California) fresh notes of pear, lemon zest and pineapple with a subtle vanilla finish
BTL Rosé All Day
(France) an aromatic nose of watermelon and strawberry and is crisp and fresh on the palate
BTL White Special
BTL Rose Special
Reds (Glass)
House Red
(Argentina) blackberry aroma and a smooth, round and fruity palate
Pozzan Pinot
(California) flavors of red plum, orange peel, baking spices and vanilla bean
Honoro
(Spain) fruity and floral full-bodied flavors with a light spice on the finish
Barbera
(Italy) taste highlighted with notes of strawberry, raspberry and sour cherries
Malbec
(Argentina) nose of cherries and plums with flavors of chocolate and spices
Klinker Brick
(California) blueberry aromas with dark cherry on the palate; well-balanced with a lingering finish
Red Special
Reds (Bottles)
BTL House Red
(Argentina) blackberry aroma and a smooth, round and fruity palate
BTL Pozzan Pinot
(California) flavors of red plum, orange peel, baking spices and vanilla bean
BTL Honoro
(Spain) fruity and floral full-bodied flavors with a light spice on the finish
BTL Barbera
(Italy) taste highlighted with notes of strawberry, raspberry and sour cherries
BTL La Posta Malbec
(Argentina) nose of cherries and plums with flavors of chocolate and spices
BTL Klinker Brick
(California) blueberry aromas with dark cherry on the palate; well-balanced with a lingering finish
BTL Red Special
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Rum
Aperitifs/Cordials
Aperol
Averna Amaro
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Peach Schnapps
Disaronno Amaretto
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jägermister
Espresso Liqueur
Rumple Minz
St- Germain Elderflower
Brandy
Drambuie
Grove St Chai
Grove St Cran
Grove St Grapefeuit
Grove St Lemon
Whiskey
Four Roses Yellow - Well
Basil Hayden's
Breckenridge Bourbon
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill's
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Doughball
Four Roses Single Barrel
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniels Fire
Jameson
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's 46
Michter's Rye
Screwball
Stranahan's
Tullamore Dew
Templeton Rye
Tin Cup
Tyrconnel
Woodford Reserve
Laws
Peach Street Bourbon
Clydw May's
Scotch
Doubles
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Belvedere
DBL Ketel One
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Stoli
DBL Titos
DBL Ketel Citron
DBL Four Roses Yellow
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Breck Bourbon
DBL Bulliet
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Bushmills
DBL Tin Cup
DBL Tempelton Rye
DBL Stranahans
DBL Mitchers
DBL Makers
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jameson
DBL Crown
DBL Four Roses Single
DBL Laws
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Don Q
DBL Montanya
DBL Myers
DBL Captain Spiced
DBL Captain PS
DBL Breck Gin
DBL Bombay Saffire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Spirit Hound
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Milagro
DBL Casa Blanco
DBL Casa Repo
DBL Clasa Azul
DBL Suerte
DBL Vecino Mezcal
DBL Herradurra
DBL Espolon
DBL Dulce Vida
Specials
Lunch Specials
Salad Special
Marinated and grilled chicken breast served over fresh salad greens with pico De gallo, black beans, green onion, avocado and cotija cheese in citrus-cumin vinaigrette
Ham Hoagie
Thinly sliced smoked ham topped with pepper-jack cheese, roasted poblano, tomato and chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted club roll with your choice of crisp fries, fresh fruit or light salad
Burger Special
Teriyaki glazed and grilled mahi mahi fillet topped with arugula, tomato, cucumber and sriracha aioli. Served on a toasted club roll with your choice of crisp fries, fresh fruit or light salad
Dinner Specials
Bottled Beer
Bottles and Cans
PBR
(Milwaukee, WI) abv: 4.7 smooth, full-bodied American goodness
Grasshop Cider
Holidaily IPA
Ghostfish Blonde
Upslope Seltzer
Duvel
(Belgium) ABV: 8.5 slightly fruity, dry aroma, well-hopped beer and with a slightly bitter aftertaste
Ommegang 3 Philos
(Cooperstown, NY) ABV: 9.7 unique belgian-style blend of ommegang quad and liefmans kriek
Hitachino
(Ibaraki, Japan) ABV: 7 caramel, roasted, black and chocolate malts provide an explosion of coffee like flavors
J.W. Lee Harvest
(United Kingdom) ABV: 11.5 warm, estery aroma, a good deal of malty flavors on the palate, and a lot of hoppy dryness
Jolly Pumpkin Oro De Calabaza Sour
(Michigan) ABV: 8 spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and the beguiling influence of wild yeast
Nightmare on Brett
(Denver, CO) ABV: 9.6 aged in whiskey barrels. Dominated by dark fruit aromas and flavors. Underlying cacao notes meld with an acidic tart berry finish
Untitled Art
(Waunakee, WI) ABV: 0.5 brewed With real watermelon, key limes, sea salt and lightly dry hopped
Einbecker NA
(Germany) ABV: 0.5 true pilsner flavors, with a touch of dried grass and minerality
Verboten Sour
Heady Topper
Coors Banquet
Focal Banger
NA Beverages
N/A Bevs
Bar N/A drinks
Kids Menu
Kid Food
Kids Butter Noodles
Simple kid pleaser of penne pasta and butter with a warm dinner roll
Kids Tomato Pasta
Penne pasta with tomato basil sauce and parmesan cheese, with a warm dinner roll
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Classic Kraft macaroni and cheese, with a warm dinner roll
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla, melted cheddar-jack cheese
Kids Pizza
Grilled flat pita bread, tomato basil sauce, melted mozzarella
Kids Hamburger
Quarter pound beef patty, toasted bun, pickle chips
Kids Hot Dog
All beef frank, toasted white bun, pickle spear
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled wheat bread and melted cheddar, pickle spear
Kids Fish
Two beer-battered fish fillets (the beer is minimal), tartar sauce, lemon
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two breaded chicken tenders, BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping
Extra Kids Side
Kid Drink
Kid Bar Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
585 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO 80027