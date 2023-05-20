Restaurant header imageView gallery

Murphy’s Tap House

No reviews yet

585 S McCaslin Blvd

Louisville, CO 80027

Main Menu

Starters

Hot Wings

$17.00

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

Greek Quesadilla

$14.00

Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Salads/Bowls/Soup

Simple Salad

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Gorgonzola Cobb

$17.00

Fiesta Steak

$18.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Wasabi Salmon

$18.00

Kale Quinoa

$14.50

Portobello Bowl

$16.50

Hawaiian Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Double Simple Salad

$12.50

Double Caesar Salad

$12.50

Half Gorg Cobb

$12.50

Half Fiesta Steak Salad

$14.50

Half Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Half Wasabi Salmon Salad

$14.50

Half Kale Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Half Portobello Bowl

$11.00

Half Brooke Salad

$8.50

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Bowl Of Soup

$9.00

Burgers/Tacos

Murphy's House Burger

$16.00

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Bourbon Burger

$17.00

Mushroom Onion Burger

$17.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$17.00

GC Impossible Burger

$17.50

Lamb Goat Chz Burger

$18.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Pork Tacos

$16.50

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.50

Turkey Rueben

$16.50

Salmon BLTA

$18.00

Taos Chicken

$17.00

Prime Rib Dip

$19.50

Lamb Gyro

$16.00

Turkey Club

$16.50

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cubano Sandwich

$16.50

BLT

$13.00

Adult Grill Cheese

$10.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$21.50+

Walnut Trout

$23.50

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Cashew Stir Fry

$17.00

Steak & Fries

$28.50

Mustard Salmon

$24.50

Country Fried Chicken

$17.50

Fajita Burrito

$14.50

Thai Curry

$17.00

Meatloaf

$18.50

Boar Ragu

$21.50

Half Fish And Chips

$15.50

Adult Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Small Plates

Beef Birria

$10.00

Rich and flavorful stew with short rib, onion, garlic and spices. Topped with fresh onion, cilantro and served with quesa tacos

Brussels Sprouts

$6.75

Flour dusted brussels sprouts served with a honeyed aioli dipping sauce

Beer Cheese Dip

$7.00

Pilsner, Cheddar-Jack, cream, garlic and spices. Served with pretzel bites, carrot and celery

Small Plate Mussels

$8.00

PEI mussels steamed in a creamy sauce with garlic, fresh parsley, crushed red pepper and spices. Served with toasted garlic bread

Cubano Slider

$8.00

House marinated pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss and yellow mustard on a brioche bun

Green Chili Tater Tots

$7.00

Fried grated potato and chili tater tots topped with Cheddar-Jack and green onion. Served with vegetarian green chili and sour cream

Relleno

$6.75

Beer battered and deep fried poblano stuffed with Jack cheese. Topped with tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, ancho chili sauce

Short Rib

$8.00

Slow roasted beef short rib, whipped potatoes, beef jus reduction, lemon-herb gremolata

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, red onion, cucumber, radish and tomato tossed in a warm bacon-dijon dressing and topped with parmesan cheese

Half Wings

$8.00

Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in choice of sweet chili-lime sauce, Nashville hot, ghost pepper, buffalo or dry-rub. Served with carrot and celery

Small Nacho

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$5.50

Skinny Fries

$4.00

Side Pretzels

$3.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Large Onion Rings

$9.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$3.50

Side Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Stir Fry Veggies

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Fajita Veggies

$4.00

Side Mashers

$4.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sweet Mash

$5.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Cup Fruit

$4.50

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Quinoa

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Cup Green Chili

$7.00

Bowl Green Chili

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Chips and Guac

$6.50

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Burger Patty

$5.50

Side Steak

$8.50

Side Shrimp

$7.50

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Salmon

$8.50

Side Portobello

$5.00

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Sd Pita Bread

$1.00

Sd Black Beans

$3.00

Sd Carrots And Celery

$2.50

Impossible Patty

$7.00

Draft Beers

Light and Crisp

16 oz Bierstadt

$6.00

Wild Cider

$7.50

Bierstadt Pils

$4.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Crystal Kolsch

$7.00

Finnriver

$8.50

La Cumbre

$7.00

Tangerine Cream

$6.50

Tiny Bomb

$6.50

Wibby Helles

$6.00

Sourhouse

Prairie Guava

$9.00

CS Dark Raspberry

$8.50

Odell Sippin Pretty

$6.50

RR Supplication

$12.50

Telluride AlpenGOSE

$7.50

Bold Belgians and Saison

Delirium Black

$12.50

Gulden Draak

$9.00

Cellar West

$8.50

St. Bernardus

$9.50

Tropic King

$8.00

Tripel Karm

$12.50

Russian River Salvation

$12.50

Hoppy Greatness

Avery IPA

$6.00

Melvin 2x4

$7.50

Bells Two Hearted

$7.50

Juicy Bits

$8.00

Upslope Citra

$5.50

Fremont Sea Song

$8.50

New Image

$8.50

Stone IPA

$6.00

King Sue

$10.00

Boneyard StaRPm

$8.50

Knotted Root

$7.50

Dark & Malty, Amber and Strong

Rhino Suit

$12.50

Alesong Maestro

$10.50

Oakshire

$7.00Out of stock

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Sawtooth Amber

$6.50

More Jesus

$9.00

Modern Times Stout

$8.50

Face Down Brown

$6.00

Draft Beer Flights

Flight

$12.00+

Tasters

Taste Bierstadt

Taste Wild Cider

Taste Coors

Taste Crystal Kolsch

Taste Finnriver

Taste La Cumbre

Taste Tang Cream

Taste Tiny Bomb

Taste Wibby Helles

Taste Prairie Guava

Taste CS Dark Raspberry

Taste Sippin Pretty

Taste RR Supplication

Taster AlpenGOSE

Taste RR Salvation

Taste Delirium Black

Taste Gulden Draak

Taste Tripel Karmeliet

Taste St Bernardus

Taste Tropic King

Taste CW Belgian Pale

Taste Avery

Taste Melvin 2x4

Taste Boneyard StaRPM

Taste Juicy Bits

Taste New Image

Taste Fremont Sea Song

Taste Melvin 2 x 4

Taste Bells Two Hearted

Taste Stone IPA

Taste King Sue

Taste Upslope Citra

Taste Knotted Root

Taste Alesong Rhino Suit

Taste Alesong Maestro

Taste Left Hand Milk Stout

Taste Oakshire

Taste More Jesus

Taste Sawtooth

Taste Modern Times

Taste Face Down Brown

Crowlers

32 Coors Light

$9.00

32 Wibby Helles

$11.00

32 Bierstadt

$11.00

32 Tiny Bomb

$11.00

32 La Cumbre Hefe

$13.00

32 Finnriver

$21.67

32 Wild Cider

$14.00

32 Crystal Kolsch

$13.00

32 Station 26 Tangerine

$12.00

32 Sippin Pretty

$12.00

32 RR Supplication

$39.00

32 Telluride AlpenGOSE

$14.00

32 CS Dark Raspberry

$26.20

32 Prairie Guava

$31.00

32 Tropic King

$15.00

32 Cellar West

$23.50

32 Gulden Draak

$27.80

32 Delirium Black

$39.00

32 St. Bernardus Prior 8

$29.40

32 Tripel Karmeliet

$39.00

32 RR Salvation

$39.00

32 Avery IPA

$11.00

32 Juicy Bits

$20.33

32 Melvin 2x4

$23.00

32 King Sue

$28.00

32 Fremont Sea Song

$16.00

32 Bells Two Hearted

$14.00

32 Upslope Citra

$10.00

32 Pliny

$21.67

32 Stone IPA

$11.00

32 Boneyard StaRPM

$16.00

32 Knotted Root

$20.00

32 Alesong Maestro

$32.60

32 Modern Times

$15.00

32 Sawtooth

$12.00

32 More Jesus

$25.00

32 LH Milk Stout

$13.00

32 Alesong Rhino Suit

$34.20

32 Oakshire

$13.00

32 Face Down Brown

$11.00

Cocktails

Seasonal Cocktails

Murphy Marg

$9.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Four roses yellow label bourbon, averna amaro, orange bitters and a house made brandied cherry. Served up or on the rocks

Pomarita

$10.00

Our classic Murphy's margarita with pomegranate and freshly squeezed lime juice. Your choice of salt, sugar or tajín rim

Good Old Fashioned Buzz

$13.00

Templeton rye, winter-spiced simple syrup and orange bitters. Served over ice

Gingerbread Man

$11.00

Hazelnut liqueur, vanilla vodka, and gingerbread simple syrup. Served up

Punch Drunk Love

$9.00Out of stock

Black spiced rum, lemon juice, winter simple syrup and spiced apple cider

Bittersweet

$11.00

A sweet spin on a classic negroni: made with locally distilled spirit hound gin, aperol and dry vermouth

Sweater Weather

$11.50

Warm up with a hot toddy-style drink featuring Breckenridge bourbon, lemon juice and our homemade winter-spiced simple syrup

Polar Espresso

$12.50

Vanilla vodka, baileys Irish cream and espresso liqueur with a hint of vanilla extract. Shaken and served over ice

Cranberry Crisp

$12.00

Ketel one Citroen, elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and winter-spiced simple syrup. Shaken and served over ice

Nightcap

$11.00

A traditional penicillin made with blended scotch, lemon juice and honey simple syrup

Special Cocktail

$8.00

Common Well Cocktails

Well Old Fashioned

$10.00

Well Manhattan

$10.00

Well Vodka Martini

$10.00

Well Gin Martini

$10.00

Well Spicy Marg

$11.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Well Lemon Drop

$10.00

Well Cosmo

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

COW Bomb

$8.00

Well Moscow Mule

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Well Bloody Mary

$8.00

Well Bloody Maria

$8.00

Michilada

$7.00

Well Mojito

$8.00

Well Dark And Stormy

$9.00

Well Long Island

$10.00

Well Mai Tai

$8.00

Well Vodka Gimlet

$10.00

Well Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Well White Russian

$8.00

Well John Daily

$7.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Common Call Cocktails

Call Old Fashion

Call Gin Martini

Call Vodka Martini

Call Margarita

Call Mojito

Call Moscow Mule

Call Cosmo

Call Lemon Drop

Call Dark and Stormy

Call Manhattan

Call Bloody Mary

Call Bloody Maria

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Hendrick's Negroni

$11.00

Wine

Whites (Glass)

House White

$6.50

(California) fresh citrus and inviting apple aromas; well balanced and easy to enjoy, its finish is remarkably smooth and clean

Lunetta Prosecco

$8.00

(Italy) aromas of apple and peach; refreshing and crisp fruit flavors

Vinho Verde

$8.50

(Portugal) slight effervescence, refreshing crisp citrus

Hedges Sauv Blanc

$10.50

(Washington) green apple and pear aroma; similar on the palate with some banana and vanilla notes and ripe fruit sweetness

Riesling

$10.00

(Germany) off-dry with crisp acidity and juicy aromatics

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

(Italy) fresh and floral bouquet with a hint of apricots and pears; fresh and inviting on the palate

Angeline Chard

$9.00

(California) fresh notes of pear, lemon zest and pineapple with a subtle vanilla finish

Rosé All Day

$9.00

(France) an aromatic nose of watermelon and strawberry and is crisp and fresh on the palate

White Special

$9.00

Rose Special

$9.00

House Bubbles

$7.00

Whites (Bottles)

BTL Vinho Verde

$32.00

(Portugal) slight effervescence, refreshing crisp citrus

BTL Hedges Sauv Blanc

$42.00

(Washington) green apple and pear aroma; similar on the palate with some banana and vanilla notes and ripe fruit sweetness

BTL Leitz Riesling

$38.00

(Germany) off-dry with crisp acidity and juicy aromatics

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

(Italy) fresh and floral bouquet with a hint of apricots and pears; fresh and inviting on the palate

BTL Angeline Chard

$34.00

(California) fresh notes of pear, lemon zest and pineapple with a subtle vanilla finish

BTL Rosé All Day

$32.00

(France) an aromatic nose of watermelon and strawberry and is crisp and fresh on the palate

BTL White Special

$34.00

BTL Rose Special

$34.00

Reds (Glass)

House Red

$6.50

(Argentina) blackberry aroma and a smooth, round and fruity palate

Pozzan Pinot

$12.50

(California) flavors of red plum, orange peel, baking spices and vanilla bean

Honoro

$8.50

(Spain) fruity and floral full-bodied flavors with a light spice on the finish

Barbera

$9.00

(Italy) taste highlighted with notes of strawberry, raspberry and sour cherries

Malbec

$10.00

(Argentina) nose of cherries and plums with flavors of chocolate and spices

Klinker Brick

$12.00

(California) blueberry aromas with dark cherry on the palate; well-balanced with a lingering finish

Red Special

$12.00

Reds (Bottles)

BTL House Red

$24.00

(Argentina) blackberry aroma and a smooth, round and fruity palate

BTL Pozzan Pinot

$48.00

(California) flavors of red plum, orange peel, baking spices and vanilla bean

BTL Honoro

$32.00

(Spain) fruity and floral full-bodied flavors with a light spice on the finish

BTL Barbera

$34.00

(Italy) taste highlighted with notes of strawberry, raspberry and sour cherries

BTL La Posta Malbec

$38.00

(Argentina) nose of cherries and plums with flavors of chocolate and spices

BTL Klinker Brick

$46.00

(California) blueberry aromas with dark cherry on the palate; well-balanced with a lingering finish

BTL Red Special

$36.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Deep Eddy - Well

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel Citroen

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

Milagro - Well

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Espolón

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Maestro Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Añejo

$14.00

Suerte

$11.00

Coramino

$14.00

Dulce Vida

$8.00

Los Vecinos

$10.00

Gin

Breck Gin - Well

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Spirit Hound

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

Rum

Don Q-well

$6.00

Captain Spiced

$7.00

Captain Private Stock

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Montanya Platino

$7.00

Myer's Dark

$8.00

Aperitifs/Cordials

Aperol

$8.50

Averna Amaro

$7.25

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Campari

$8.25

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.25

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.25

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.75

Jägermister

$6.25

Espresso Liqueur

$8.00

Rumple Minz

$6.75

St- Germain Elderflower

$8.00

Brandy

$5.75

Drambuie

$8.00

Grove St Chai

$7.00

Grove St Cran

$7.00

Grove St Grapefeuit

$7.00

Grove St Lemon

$7.00

Whiskey

Four Roses Yellow - Well

$6.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.50

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bushmill's

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Doughball

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.50

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Maker's 46

$7.00

Michter's Rye

$11.00

Screwball

$6.00

Stranahan's

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Tin Cup

$7.00

Tyrconnel

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Laws

$16.00

Peach Street Bourbon

$12.00

Clydw May's

$10.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder -well

$6.50

Auchentoshan

$12.75

Highland Park 12

$8.25

JW Black

$10.25

JW Blue

$32.00

Lagavulin 16

$13.75

Laphroig

$9.25

Macallan 12

$11.25

Oban 14

$12.75

Talisker 18

$14.50

Doubles

DBL Deep Eddy

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Ketel Citron

$12.00

DBL Four Roses Yellow

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Breck Bourbon

$20.00

DBL Bulliet

$14.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Bushmills

$12.00

DBL Tin Cup

$12.00

DBL Tempelton Rye

$16.00

DBL Stranahans

$18.00

DBL Mitchers

$20.00

DBL Makers

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Single

$16.00

DBL Laws

$28.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Don Q

$10.00

DBL Montanya

$12.00

DBL Myers

$14.00

DBL Captain Spiced

$12.00

DBL Captain PS

$14.00

DBL Breck Gin

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saffire

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Spirit Hound

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Milagro

$12.00

DBL Casa Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casa Repo

$18.00

DBL Clasa Azul

$44.00

DBL Suerte

$20.00

DBL Vecino Mezcal

$18.00

DBL Herradurra

$16.00

DBL Espolon

$16.00

DBL Dulce Vida

$16.00

Specials

Lunch Specials

Salad Special

$17.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served over fresh salad greens with pico De gallo, black beans, green onion, avocado and cotija cheese in citrus-cumin vinaigrette

Ham Hoagie

$16.50

Thinly sliced smoked ham topped with pepper-jack cheese, roasted poblano, tomato and chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted club roll with your choice of crisp fries, fresh fruit or light salad

Burger Special

$17.00

Teriyaki glazed and grilled mahi mahi fillet topped with arugula, tomato, cucumber and sriracha aioli. Served on a toasted club roll with your choice of crisp fries, fresh fruit or light salad

Dinner Specials

Salmon Special

$28.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$25.00Out of stock

T-Bone Special

$32.00

Grilled salmon topped with arugula-pine nut pesto. Served with wild rice, grilled zucchini and a simple salad or cup of soup

Salad w/ Special

Caesar w/ Special

Soup w/ Special

Bottled Beer

Bottles and Cans

PBR

$4.00

(Milwaukee, WI) abv: 4.7 smooth, full-bodied American goodness

Grasshop Cider

$7.00

Holidaily IPA

$8.50

Ghostfish Blonde

$7.00

Upslope Seltzer

$6.50

Duvel

$8.50

(Belgium) ABV: 8.5 slightly fruity, dry aroma, well-hopped beer and with a slightly bitter aftertaste

Ommegang 3 Philos

$9.00

(Cooperstown, NY) ABV: 9.7 unique belgian-style blend of ommegang quad and liefmans kriek

Hitachino

$10.00

(Ibaraki, Japan) ABV: 7 caramel, roasted, black and chocolate malts provide an explosion of coffee like flavors

J.W. Lee Harvest

$14.00

(United Kingdom) ABV: 11.5 warm, estery aroma, a good deal of malty flavors on the palate, and a lot of hoppy dryness

Jolly Pumpkin Oro De Calabaza Sour

$8.00

(Michigan) ABV: 8 spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and the beguiling influence of wild yeast

Nightmare on Brett

$21.00

(Denver, CO) ABV: 9.6 aged in whiskey barrels. Dominated by dark fruit aromas and flavors. Underlying cacao notes meld with an acidic tart berry finish

Untitled Art

$6.00

(Waunakee, WI) ABV: 0.5 brewed With real watermelon, key limes, sea salt and lightly dry hopped

Einbecker NA

$6.00

(Germany) ABV: 0.5 true pilsner flavors, with a touch of dried grass and minerality

Verboten Sour

$8.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Focal Banger

$8.00

NA Beverages

N/A Bevs

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Small Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$4.50

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Bar N/A drinks

Tonic Water

$4.00

Re- Tonic

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Re- Gingerale

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Blackberry Izze

$6.00

Clementine Izze

$6.00

Grapefruit Izze

$6.00

Rootbeer

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

MOR Ginger Kombucha

$7.00

3rd Bird

$7.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid Food

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.50

Simple kid pleaser of penne pasta and butter with a warm dinner roll

Kids Tomato Pasta

$6.00

Penne pasta with tomato basil sauce and parmesan cheese, with a warm dinner roll

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Classic Kraft macaroni and cheese, with a warm dinner roll

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Grilled flour tortilla, melted cheddar-jack cheese

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Grilled flat pita bread, tomato basil sauce, melted mozzarella

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Quarter pound beef patty, toasted bun, pickle chips

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

All beef frank, toasted white bun, pickle spear

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled wheat bread and melted cheddar, pickle spear

Kids Fish

$7.50

Two beer-battered fish fillets (the beer is minimal), tartar sauce, lemon

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two breaded chicken tenders, BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping

Extra Kids Side

$1.00

Kid Drink

Kid Coke

Kid Sprite

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Lemonade

Kid Fanta

Kid Diet Coke

Kid Milk

Kid Apple

$2.00

Kid Cranberry

$2.00

Kid Bar Drinks

Kid Orange Juice

$2.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kid Tomato Juice

$2.00

Kid Blackberry Izze

$2.00

Kid Clementine Izze

$2.00

Kid Grapefruit Izze

$2.00

Kid Rootbeer

$2.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Smallest Dessert

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Apple Pie

$8.00

Mud Pie

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50
