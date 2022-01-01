Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

HITW Murray Hill HITW Murray Hill

review star

No reviews yet

445 East 35th Street

Manhattan, NY 10016

Popular Items

Iced Coffee

Coffee

Batch Coffee

Batch Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Nutella Mocha

Nutella Mocha

$5.50

Aussie Iced

$7.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25

Mocha

$5.00

Warm Spiced Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Puppacino

$3.00Out of stock

Tea & Wellness

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Golden Tumeric

$5.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Lemongrass

$3.25

Chamomile Tea

$3.25

Peppermint Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea (black)

$3.25

Iced Tea (berry)

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Juices & Smoothies

Orange Juice

$6.00

Nutty Espresso Smoothie

$9.00

banana, peanut butter, espresso, oat milk

Brekkie Smoothie

Brekkie Smoothie

$9.00

mixed berries, banana, granola, coconut, honey, almond milk

Greened Out Smoothie

Greened Out Smoothie

$9.00

kale, banana, chia seeds, avocado, coconut, honey, almond milk

Classic Cocktail

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$14.00

vodka, espresso, mr black

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

aperol, prosecco, soda, orange

hole’d fashion’d

$12.00

star ward australian whiskey, mr. black, wattle seed bitters, demerara

bloody mary

bloody mary

$12.00

vodka, our spectacular house-made bloody mix

mimosa

$12.00+

oj, prosecco

Signature Cocktail

Flying High

$14.00

mezcal, aperol, amaro, tangerine, lime, spiced pineapple, tamarind

Beer

five boroughs tiny juicy ipa

$8.00

Red Wine

gl mirrassou pinot noir

$10.00+

gl the stag cabernet sauvignon

$12.00+

gl ciacci piccolomini d'aragona ateo bordeaux blend

$14.00+

White Wine

gl domaine pierre martin sancerre

$14.00+

gl lieu dit, chenin blanc

$12.00+

Orange & Rose Wine

gl rosehaven rosé

$11.00+

Sparkling Wines

gl stellina di notte

$10.00

Dinner Delivery

whipped ricotta

whipped ricotta

$15.00

whipperd ricotta, roasted tomato, toasted sunflower seeds, herb oil, cilantro, toasted sourdough

parmesan fries

parmesan fries

$11.00

parmesan fries with truffle aioli

salt & pepper squid

salt & pepper squid

$16.00

Salt & pepper squid, fried curry leaves, lime, sweet chili sauce

pork sausage roll

$16.00

pork sausage roll with sweet chili sauce

crispy pork

crispy pork

$16.00

crispy pork, chili paste, tamarind, ‘fish sauce caramel’

fingerling potatoes

fingerling potatoes

$14.00

crispy fried fingerling potatoes, truffle aioli

brussel sprouts

brussel sprouts

$14.00

blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs

roasted carrots

$14.00

roasted carrots, calabrian chili, honey, herb tahini

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Roasted Asparagus, chili, lemon, toasted almonds

HITW caesar salad

HITW caesar salad

$16.00

HITW caesar salad, radish, poached egg, parmesan, breadcrumbs, dill

market salad

market salad

$17.00

market salad, bibb lettuce, summer corn, marinated red onion, peaches, toasted almonds, feta, jalapeno lime vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

watermelon, crumble feta, lime, herbs, chili oil

orecchiette

orecchiette

$21.00

orecchiette, sausage, kale, mushroom, fennel, parmesan

Rigatoni

$19.00

rigatoni, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, spicy pomodoro, parmesan

og burger

og burger

$22.00

og burger, 6oz beef patty, smoked bacon, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, sharp white cheddar

arctic char

arctic char

$27.00

arctic char, spicy brown butter corn, herb salad

chicken

chicken

$28.00

chicken, peperonata, green harissa, labne, arugula salad

hanger steak

$32.00

balsamic hanger steak, almond romesco, roasted carrots, crispy fingerlings

sticky date pudding

$10.00

sticky date pudding, whiskey butterscotch, ice cream

choc brownie

$10.00

choc brownie, baileys, dulce de leche, frozen custard

Affogato

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, hot HITW espresso

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy the experience of Hole in the Wall* from the comfort of your couch! *Sorry no Aussie accents included with delivery

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan, NY 10016

