Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive

Beaverton, OR 97007

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Honey Buffalo Chicken
Taphouse Burger
French Dip

And More (Appetizers)

Bacon Stuffed Charred Jalapenos

Bacon Stuffed Charred Jalapenos

$12.10

Bacon Stuffed Charred Jalapenos with cilantro lime crema

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.40

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp with buffalo sauce, green onions and arugula slaw

Fried Asparagus

Fried Asparagus

$12.10

Served with citrus aioli, gremolata, parmesan and lemon.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.30

Fried Calamari with pepperoncini and citrus aioli

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.90

Hand breaded housemade onion rings

Parmesan Zucchini Fries

Parmesan Zucchini Fries

$11.00

Crispy fried zucchini spears, ranch dipping sauce

Side of Olives

$7.70
Street Corn Ribs

Street Corn Ribs

$9.90

crispy corn, cotija cheese, cilantro lime crema

Vegetarian Street Corn Nachos

Vegetarian Street Corn Nachos

$14.00

Pickled jalapeño and onions, fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cotija, black beans, cilantro lime crema, cheddar and jack. Add braised beef or shredded chicken for $4.

Wings

$14.30

Wings tossed with IPA sauce, chipotle BBQ and lime

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.10

romaine, garlic roasted croutons, grated parmesan, anchovies, preserved lemon, pine nuts, capers with caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.10

chopped romaine & arugula, shaved radish, snap peas, pepperoncini, marinated garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, herb vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$13.10

Arcadian greens, roasted sweet potato, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$12.00

diced red apple, spicy walnuts, goat cheese, blueberries with a honey mustard dressing

Southwest Salad

$13.10

lettuce blend, pickled onions, re roasted corn, crispy tortilla, fresno peppers, cilantro, cotija cheese, black beans with a spicy southwest dressing

Side salad

$5.40

Soup & Sides

Side of Olives

$7.70

Crispy Risotto Cake

$8.80

Grilled Asparagus

$8.80

Heirloom Carrots

$8.80

Side Heirloom Carrots & Chopped Pistachio

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$8.80

Sidewinder Fries

$11.00

Side of Bread

$2.20

Side of Pretzels

$5.50

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$7.70

Soup of the Day CUP

$6.50

Soup of the Day BOWL

$8.70

Open Beer

Boards

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$18.70

Artisan cheeses, fresh sliced meats, grilled asparagus, toasted bread.

Murrayhill Pub Board

Murrayhill Pub Board

$17.60

Soft pretzel, shaved parmesan, pickles, soppressata salami, stone ground mustard

Veggie & Hummus Board

Veggie & Hummus Board

$15.40

Fresh cut seasonal veggies, marinated olives, hummus with warm flatbread

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.20

Chicken Pizza

$15.40

garlic cream and bbq sauce, fresno chili, pickled red onion

Margherita Pizza

$15.40

tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

Mushroom Pizza

$16.50

white sauce, roasted portobello, pickled red onion, spinach

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.40

Classic pepperoni

Three Meats Pizza

$16.00

White Pie Pizza

$16.50

white sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, basil pesto, drizzle of honey

Hand Helds

Apple Fig Burger

Apple Fig Burger

$17.00

Apple slices, arugula, bacon fig jam, pinot onions and goat cheese

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.50

cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on sesame bun

Crispy Honey Buffalo Chicken

$18.70

honey buffalo sauce, avocado, arugula slaw, swiss cheese on brioche bun

French Dip

$17.60

sliced beef, swiss cheese, on hoagie with au jus & horseradish dip

Grilled Cheese

$14.30

house-made boursin, cheddar cheese, brie cheese on grilled ciabatta

Grilled Pastrami

$16.50

pastrami, housemade cole slaw, swiss, stone ground mustard on marbled rye

Mushroom Burger

$18.70

Sliced mushrooms, arcadian lettuce, grilled onions, swiss cheese served with horseradish sauce on a black sesame bun.

Shredded Beef Sliders

$16.00

IPA Chipotle BBQ, pickled jalapeno, crispy fried onions, cheddar

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.80

Crispy shrimp with arugula slaw, cole slae, citrus aioli, sliced fresno chilis on a hoagie bread.

Spicy Burger

Spicy Burger

$17.00

Pickled jalapeño, crispy bacon, chipotle ranch, white cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$17.60

IPA chipotle bbq, blue cheese, crispy red onion straws, arugula on sesame bun

Entrees

Beef Short Ribs

$28.00

Beer braised, creamy polenta, charred broccolini

Fish & Chips

$19.80

beer battered, house-made slaw, fries

Half Roasted Chicken

$24.20

lemon herb marinade, roasted potatoes, baby heirloom carrots

Mahi Mahi with Risotto Cake

$26.40

Grilled Mahi Mahi with fried risotto cake, charred broccolini, and marinated cucumber salad.

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$18.50

Risotto served with seasonal vegetables and arugula. Vegan.

Oregon Berry Ribs

$26.40

Oregon berry pork ribs with onion rings and slaw.

Pistachio Crusted Wild Salmon

Pistachio Crusted Wild Salmon

$29.00

Roasted red potatoes, baby heirloom carrots, and balsamic reduction

Steak Frites

$28.80

Marinated hangar steak with fries, classic pan sauce and seasonal vegetables.

Surf and Turf

$33.00

Grilled top sirloin and garlic shrimp scampi,with cherry tomatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Desserts

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Rich chocolate torte, with chocolate cookie crust, stout foam and warm shirtbread cookie.

Donut Bites

$6.00

Raspberry S'mores

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007

Directions

