Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea 242 Eighth Avenue

242 Eighth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

The Classic BEC
The Traditional
Bakers Dozen

Egg Sandwich

$5.35

Two eggs scrambled with a bagel of your choice.

The Latke Bec

$8.95

Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and a breakfast potato latke.

The Classic BEC

$7.95

Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar.

The Avocado Toast

$9.75

Crushed avocado, diced tomatoes, lemon, everything seeds, salt and pepper.

The Traditional

$14.50

Nova Scotia salmon, plain cream cheese, beefsteak tomatoes, red onions and capers.

The Max Zucker

$11.50

Our smoked whitefish salad, beefsteak tomatoes and red onion.

The Leo

$10.75

Smoked nova scotia salmon, eggs and sauteed onions

The Chelsea Club

$11.50

Chicken salad, cheddar, smoked bacon, Beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce and red onions.

Plain Cream Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

LF Plain Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Scallion Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

LF Scallion Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Nova Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.95