Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea 242 Eighth Avenue

No reviews yet
242 Eighth Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Two eggs scrambled with a bagel of your choice.
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and a breakfast potato latke.
Two eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar.
Crushed avocado, diced tomatoes, lemon, everything seeds, salt and pepper.
Nova Scotia salmon, plain cream cheese, beefsteak tomatoes, red onions and capers.
Our smoked whitefish salad, beefsteak tomatoes and red onion.
Smoked nova scotia salmon, eggs and sauteed onions
Chicken salad, cheddar, smoked bacon, Beefsteak tomatoes, lettuce and red onions.