Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Murray's on Main Tomah, WI

180 Reviews

$$$

810 Superior Ave

Tomah, WI 54660

Popular Items

Steak Sandwhich
French Dip
CUSTOM SANDWICH CREATIONS

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95+

Choice of White Cheddar or Jalapeno. Golden brown, and beer-battered. Served with two sauces.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Deep fried, bone-in. Served with two sauces. Please select quantity below, this has a minimum of 6 wings.

Chips, Cheese and Salsa

$6.95

Corn tortilla chips, served with your choice of Cheddar, Nacho, or Queso cheese

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.95

Breaded and deep fried with a kick. Served with two sauces.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.95+

Crispy, salty outside with a warm chewy inside. Served with either warm cheddar or beer cheese sauce

Nacho MOMS Nachos

$12.95

Corn tortilla chips layered with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, Nacho and Queso cheese, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Wisconsin Fries

Wisconsin Fries

$9.95

A classic with a Wisconsin twist. A plate of our fantastic fries smothered in either cheddar or beer cheese and topped with bacon bits and Sriracha Buffalo sauce

Large Side Of Fries

$5.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.95

Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna with an Asian inspired marinade blended with fresh Avocado sesame seeds, green onion, and cucumber. Served with gourmet crackers

Regular Fries

$2.50

Gyro Fries

$10.95

Fiesta Shrimp Dip

$11.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Garlic Bread 4

$5.95

Garlic Bread 8

$8.95

Sweet & Sassy Shrimp

$12.95

SALADS

Taco Salad Beef

$12.95

Beef. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Taco Salad Chicken

$12.95

Chicken. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Lettuce blend topped with Ham, Turkey, shredded Cheddar cheese, eggs, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Lettuce blend, red onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, and bacon tossed in a Ranch dressing. Served in your choice of tortilla.

SPECIALTY BURGER CREATIONS

B.O.M.B

B.O.M.B

$16.95

“MOM’S BIG OL’ MESSY BURGER” Pulled Pork, Raw Red Onions, AZ Slaw, Pickles, Bacon, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Dippers, and a blend of our homemade Honey Siracha/BBQ sauces. Choice of bun.

BACON, BLACK & BLEU SANDWICH

$14.95

Blackened with Cajun Seasoning. Topped with Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Honey Sriracha. Choice of bun.

CUSTOM SANDWICH CREATIONS

$14.95

CALIFORNIA SANDWICH

$14.95

Avocado, Raw Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Havarti, and Garlic Mayo. Choice of bun.

COWBOY SANDWICH

$14.95

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, and with Homemade BBQ sauce. Choice of bun.

MAC & CHEESE BURGER

$14.95

Perfectly cooked Burger patty Smothered in homemade Mac and Cheese topped with Bacon bits. Choice of bun.

MOM'S CLASSIC SANDWICH

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Raw Red Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo. Choice of bun.

POUTINE SANDWICH

$15.95

Deep fried Cheese Curds, French Fries, and topped with our Homemade Gravy. Choice of bun.

SWISS & SHROOM SANDWICH

SWISS & SHROOM SANDWICH

$14.95

Thick Grilled and Sautéed Portabella Cap that encircles your protein of choice. Smothered in Swiss cheese and cooked to perfection. Choice of bun.

CHEESEBURGER PIZZA CHEESEBURGER

$14.95

SOUP

Soup of the Day Cup

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50

Try our homemade Soup of the Day.

Cup of Potato Cheese

$3.50

Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.

Bowl of Potato Cheese

$6.00

Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.

Soup of the Day Bowl

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.00

Try our homemade Soup of the Day.

Crock of Potato Cheese with Bread

$9.00Out of stock

Crock of Soup of Day with Bread

$9.00

Extra Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Quart of Soup

$17.00Out of stock

Bread Bowl Potato Cheese

$10.00

Bread Bowl Soup of the day

$10.00

Sandwiches and Such

BLT Herbed Triple Decker
$12.95

$12.95
French Dip

French Dip

$12.95

Slow cooked shaved beef smothered in Havarti cheese. Served on a Hoagie Roll with a side of Au Jus or Sweet Bourbon Au Jus. Add mushroom and/or onions for 1.00 each. Make it a Steak Bomb by adding our homemade pepper relish for only 1.00 more!

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Our MOM will let you choose two types of cheese. Would you like American, Cheddar, Havarti, Pepper Jack, or Provolone? Choose white, rye, sour dough, or gluten free bread.

Po'Boy

$12.95
Reuben

Reuben

$12.95

A MOM’s favorite corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island, all on marble rye

Cuban

$12.95

Pulled Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Mayo, and Mustard. Served on a Hoagie Bun

Wisconsin Croissant

Wisconsin Croissant

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast topped with bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Served on a Croissant with our homemade Düsseldorf sauce

Extra Loaf of Bread
$2.50

$2.50
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter

Lobster Mac & Cheese/Salad

$18.95

Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter. With Salad Bar

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$14.95

Sashimi-grade raw tuna, sushi rice, sesame seeds, scallions, cucumbers, avocado, and carrots. Served with spicy Mayo, Tamari, and Hoisin-chili sauce.

Steak Sandwhich
$14.95

$14.95
Mom's Tacos

Mom's Tacos

$13.95

Soft shell tacos (CORN OR FLOUR) with zesty coleslaw topped with a special sauce and your choice of grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, southwestern steak, or seasoned battered fish. Mix and match.

Extra Sides

Side Options

Kids Menu

K Chicken Strips

K Chicken Strips

$8.00

Includes 3 breaded chicken strips with your choice of a side.

K Mac & Cheese
$8.00

$8.00
7" Pizza - Does not come with free side

7" Pizza - Does not come with free side

$8.00

7" Personal Pizza your choice of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni.

K Corn Dog Bites

K Corn Dog Bites

$8.00

Includes 8 mini corn dogs served with your choice of a side.

Dinner

Friday Night Fish 3 piece

Friday Night Fish 3 piece

$16.95

Friday Fish...either the 3 piece beer battered or baked cod with coleslaw and your choice of potato !

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.00

Ribeye

$30.95

Tenderloin Tips

$25.95

8 oz of succulent Beef Tenderloin Tips cooked to your liking and tossed with your favorite sauce. Served with your potato and Coleslaw.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with a savory Marsala wine sauce.

Friday Fish 2 Piece

Friday Fish 2 Piece

$14.95

Friday Fish...2 piece beer battered or baked cod with a potato choice and coleslaw.

Friday Fish 2 piece Coleslaw

$11.95

Our 2 piece cod served batter fried or baked...with coleslaw and french fries

Surf and Turf

$38.95Out of stock

Veterans 2 pc fish

$1.11

Brunch (Copy) (Copy)

Adult

$19.95

Kids 3-12

$8.95

Senior 65

$15.95

Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa single

$5.00

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and steamed broccoli.

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Succulent and classic seafood dish sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce over a bed of spaghetti.

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with sautéed Shrimp and steamed broccoli.

Pan Seared Salmon

Salmon

$29.95

Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

$29.95

Shrimp Your Way

Grilled

$23.95

White Wine Poached

$23.95

Hand-Battered

$23.95

Grilled Lobster

Lobster

14" Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries

Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries

$16.95

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Ranch Dressing, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Drizzled with Honey Sriracha Sauce

Chicken Gyro Pizza

$16.95

Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Chicken with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles

Traditional Gyro pizza

$16.95

Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Traditional Gyro Meat with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles

Deluxe

Deluxe

$16.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Black Olives

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$12.95

Topped with Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce

Meatza

Meatza

$16.95

Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, and Bacon

Taco Beef Pizza

$16.95

Taco Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Homemade Gooey Mac and Cheese baked to perfection.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.95

Garden Thin Crust

$16.95

Garden Thick Crust

$16.95

7" MOM Mini

7" Mini Cheese

$8.00

Mini Cheeseburger With French Fries

$8.00

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Mini Deluxe

$8.00

Mini Gyro

$8.00

Mini Gyro Chicken

$8.00

Mini Meatza

$8.00

Mini Taco Beef

$8.00

Mini Taco Chicken

$8.00

Mini Mac & Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Mini Philly

$8.00

Single Cheesecake

Single Cheesecake

Single Cheesecake

$4.00

Our delicious mini cheesecake. Choose your favorite flavor.

Mini Cheesecake Flight

Mini Cheesecake Flight

$12.00

Our delicious mini cheesecakes. Choose your 3 favorite flavor.

Caramel Apple Streusel

Caramel Apple Streusel

$7.99

7th Heaven

7th Heaven

$7.95

Peanut Butter Mousse Landslide

Peanut Butter Mousse Landslide

$7.95Out of stock

MOM'S Lemon Cake

MOM'S Lemon Cake

$7.95

Fruits of the Forest Pie

Fruits of the Forest Pie

$7.95

GF Chocolate Cake

GF Chocolate Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Dine In

2 Piece

2 Piece

$10.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

4 Piece Chicken

4 Piece Chicken

$13.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

Fish and Chicken

Fish and Chicken

$17.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken & Hand Breaded or Broiled COD Served with choice of two sides.

Sticky Chicky 'N Waffles

Sticky Chicky ‘N Waffles

$13.95Out of stock

2 Golden Belgian Waffles with 2 pieces of MOM’s Broasted dark meat chicken served with MOM’s hand crafted sweet & spicy syrup. Comes with a side of sweet potato waffle fries.

8 Piece Family

$26.95

10 Piece Family

$29.95

12 Piece Family

$32.95

Carryout

8 Piece

8 Piece

$25.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice.

10 Piece

10 Piece

$27.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides and Hawaiian rolls. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

12 Piece

$29.95

MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice

DRINK SPECIALS

Choose your favorite 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.
MOM's Daiquiri

MOM's Daiquiri

$7.00

Rum at it's sweetest. Choose your favorite flavor for a 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

MOM's Bloody Mary

MOM's Bloody Mary

$7.00

Enjoy our 20 oz Homemade Bloody Mary with your choice of garnished. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

20 oz Blended Root Beer Float served with a side of RumChata. Choose your favorite 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Carmel Apple Whiskey Milkshake

Carmel Apple Whiskey Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock

20 oz Carmel Apple Milkshake. Served with Canadian Club Apple Whiskey. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.

Murray's Margarita

$7.00

20 OZ SODA

Choose from our list of Pepsi products.

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

Choose from our list of Pepsi products.

GIFT CERTIFICATE

To validate your online gift certificate purchase. Please make sure that you print your receipt to present to Murray’s On Main when using your certificate during your restaurant visit.

Gift Certificate

THURSDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)

2 - Two topping pizzas, plus a Jumbo Pretzel with cheese sauce.
2 - Two topping Pizzas

2 - Two topping Pizzas

$30.00

2 - Two Topping Pizzas with a Jumbo Pretzel or 2 - Caramel Apple Streusel Pizzas

SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS

SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS

$20.00

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

Thursday SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS (Copy)

SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS

SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS

$20.00

Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions

FRIDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)

Friday Lunch Fish Special

Friday Lunch Fish Special

$10.00

Friday Fish... 2 piece beer battered, with coleslaw and French Fries.

Cranberry Salmon

$17.95

Friday Fish...either the 3 piece beer battered or baked cod with coleslaw and your choice of potato !

Nacho Margarita

Nacho Margarita

$20.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Place your order today for curbside pickup.

Location

810 Superior Ave, Tomah, WI 54660

Directions

Gallery
Murray's on Main image
Murray's on Main image
Main pic

