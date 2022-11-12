- Home
Murray's on Main Tomah, WI
180 Reviews
$$$
810 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI 54660
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Choice of White Cheddar or Jalapeno. Golden brown, and beer-battered. Served with two sauces.
Chicken Wings
Deep fried, bone-in. Served with two sauces. Please select quantity below, this has a minimum of 6 wings.
Chips, Cheese and Salsa
Corn tortilla chips, served with your choice of Cheddar, Nacho, or Queso cheese
Deep Fried Pickles
Breaded and deep fried with a kick. Served with two sauces.
Pretzel
Crispy, salty outside with a warm chewy inside. Served with either warm cheddar or beer cheese sauce
Nacho MOMS Nachos
Corn tortilla chips layered with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, Nacho and Queso cheese, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Wisconsin Fries
A classic with a Wisconsin twist. A plate of our fantastic fries smothered in either cheddar or beer cheese and topped with bacon bits and Sriracha Buffalo sauce
Large Side Of Fries
Tuna Tartare
Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna with an Asian inspired marinade blended with fresh Avocado sesame seeds, green onion, and cucumber. Served with gourmet crackers
Regular Fries
Gyro Fries
Fiesta Shrimp Dip
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Garlic Bread 4
Garlic Bread 8
Sweet & Sassy Shrimp
SALADS
Taco Salad Beef
Beef. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Taco Salad Chicken
Chicken. Topped with red onions, tomato, black olives, shredded Cheddar cheese, and lettuce. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chef's Salad
Lettuce blend topped with Ham, Turkey, shredded Cheddar cheese, eggs, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
SPECIALTY BURGER CREATIONS
B.O.M.B
“MOM’S BIG OL’ MESSY BURGER” Pulled Pork, Raw Red Onions, AZ Slaw, Pickles, Bacon, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Dippers, and a blend of our homemade Honey Siracha/BBQ sauces. Choice of bun.
BACON, BLACK & BLEU SANDWICH
Blackened with Cajun Seasoning. Topped with Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Honey Sriracha. Choice of bun.
CUSTOM SANDWICH CREATIONS
CALIFORNIA SANDWICH
Avocado, Raw Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Havarti, and Garlic Mayo. Choice of bun.
COWBOY SANDWICH
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese, and with Homemade BBQ sauce. Choice of bun.
MAC & CHEESE BURGER
Perfectly cooked Burger patty Smothered in homemade Mac and Cheese topped with Bacon bits. Choice of bun.
MOM'S CLASSIC SANDWICH
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Raw Red Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo. Choice of bun.
POUTINE SANDWICH
Deep fried Cheese Curds, French Fries, and topped with our Homemade Gravy. Choice of bun.
SWISS & SHROOM SANDWICH
Thick Grilled and Sautéed Portabella Cap that encircles your protein of choice. Smothered in Swiss cheese and cooked to perfection. Choice of bun.
CHEESEBURGER PIZZA CHEESEBURGER
SOUP
Soup of the Day Cup
Try our homemade Soup of the Day.
Cup of Potato Cheese
Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.
Bowl of Potato Cheese
Our homemade Potato Cheese Soup.
Soup of the Day Bowl
Try our homemade Soup of the Day.
Crock of Potato Cheese with Bread
Crock of Soup of Day with Bread
Extra Loaf of Bread
Quart of Soup
Bread Bowl Potato Cheese
Bread Bowl Soup of the day
Sandwiches and Such
BLT Herbed Triple Decker
French Dip
Slow cooked shaved beef smothered in Havarti cheese. Served on a Hoagie Roll with a side of Au Jus or Sweet Bourbon Au Jus. Add mushroom and/or onions for 1.00 each. Make it a Steak Bomb by adding our homemade pepper relish for only 1.00 more!
Grilled Cheese
Our MOM will let you choose two types of cheese. Would you like American, Cheddar, Havarti, Pepper Jack, or Provolone? Choose white, rye, sour dough, or gluten free bread.
Po'Boy
Reuben
A MOM’s favorite corned beef, topped with sauerkraut, Swiss, and thousand island, all on marble rye
Cuban
Pulled Pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Mayo, and Mustard. Served on a Hoagie Bun
Wisconsin Croissant
Smoked turkey breast topped with bacon, Swiss and Cheddar cheese. Served on a Croissant with our homemade Düsseldorf sauce
Extra Loaf of Bread
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter
Lobster Mac & Cheese/Salad
Blend of cheese, lobster, and macaroni noodles. Topped with Panko crumbs and green onions. Served with a fresh mini loaf of homemade bread and herbed butter. With Salad Bar
Poke Bowl
Sashimi-grade raw tuna, sushi rice, sesame seeds, scallions, cucumbers, avocado, and carrots. Served with spicy Mayo, Tamari, and Hoisin-chili sauce.
Steak Sandwhich
Mom's Tacos
Soft shell tacos (CORN OR FLOUR) with zesty coleslaw topped with a special sauce and your choice of grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, southwestern steak, or seasoned battered fish. Mix and match.
Extra Sides
Dinner
Friday Night Fish 3 piece
Friday Fish...either the 3 piece beer battered or baked cod with coleslaw and your choice of potato !
Extra Piece of Fish
Ribeye
Tenderloin Tips
8 oz of succulent Beef Tenderloin Tips cooked to your liking and tossed with your favorite sauce. Served with your potato and Coleslaw.
Chicken Marsala
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with a savory Marsala wine sauce.
Friday Fish 2 Piece
Friday Fish...2 piece beer battered or baked cod with a potato choice and coleslaw.
Friday Fish 2 piece Coleslaw
Our 2 piece cod served batter fried or baked...with coleslaw and french fries
Surf and Turf
Veterans 2 pc fish
Brunch (Copy) (Copy)
PASTA
Chicken Alfredo
Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with a grilled chicken breast and steamed broccoli.
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Succulent and classic seafood dish sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce over a bed of spaghetti.
Shrimp Alfredo
Penne noddles tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce. Topped with sautéed Shrimp and steamed broccoli.
Pan Seared Salmon
Lobster Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp Your Way
Grilled Lobster
14" Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Made with Homemade Red Sauce
Cheeseburger Pizza with French Fries
Specialty Sauce, Ground Beef, Dill Pickle Slices, Onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion and Drizzled with Honey Sriracha Sauce
Chicken Gyro Pizza
Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Chicken with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles
Traditional Gyro pizza
Made with Tzatziki Sauce and topped with Traditional Gyro Meat with Red Onions, and Diced Tomatoes. Then finished with Feta Cheese Crumbles
Deluxe
Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Topped with Homemade Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce
Meatza
Made with Homemade Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, and Bacon
Taco Beef Pizza
Taco Chicken Pizza
Mac & Cheese Pizza
Homemade Gooey Mac and Cheese baked to perfection.
Philly Cheese Steak
Garden Thin Crust
Garden Thick Crust
7" MOM Mini
Single Cheesecake
Caramel Apple Streusel
7th Heaven
Peanut Butter Mousse Landslide
MOM'S Lemon Cake
Fruits of the Forest Pie
GF Chocolate Cake
Dine In
2 Piece
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice
4 Piece Chicken
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides, and a Hawaiian roll. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice
Fish and Chicken
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken & Hand Breaded or Broiled COD Served with choice of two sides.
Sticky Chicky ‘N Waffles
2 Golden Belgian Waffles with 2 pieces of MOM’s Broasted dark meat chicken served with MOM’s hand crafted sweet & spicy syrup. Comes with a side of sweet potato waffle fries.
8 Piece Family
10 Piece Family
12 Piece Family
Carryout
8 Piece
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice.
10 Piece
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with choice of two sides and Hawaiian rolls. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice
12 Piece
MOM’s savory Broasted ™ Chicken Served with 4 Buns and a choice of 2 sides. If only one side is selected both sides will be that side choice
DRINK SPECIALS
MOM's Daiquiri
Rum at it's sweetest. Choose your favorite flavor for a 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.
MOM's Bloody Mary
Enjoy our 20 oz Homemade Bloody Mary with your choice of garnished. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.
Root Beer Float
20 oz Blended Root Beer Float served with a side of RumChata. Choose your favorite 20 oz drink and we will have it ready for your when you pick up your order. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.
Carmel Apple Whiskey Milkshake
20 oz Carmel Apple Milkshake. Served with Canadian Club Apple Whiskey. WE WILL REQUIRE TO SEE YOUR ID WHEN PICKING UP YOUR CHOICE OF BEER DURING CURBSIDE DELIVERY.
Murray's Margarita
20 OZ SODA
GIFT CERTIFICATE
THURSDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)
Thursday SPECIALTY PIZZA & 6 PACK OF DOMESTICS (Copy)
FRIDAY'S SPECIAL (Copy)
Nacho Margarita
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
810 Superior Ave, Tomah, WI 54660