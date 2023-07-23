Dinner

Pampagana

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Kinilaw

$22.00Out of stock

Lumpiang Gulay

$10.00

Lumpiang Shanghai

$12.00

Mga Gulay

Pancit Canton

$20.00

Pinakbet

$22.00

Riblets Na Mais

$18.00

Tinapa Tonnato

$18.00

Karne At Isda

Arroz Valenciana

$32.00

Bistek

$45.00

Escabeche

$38.00

Musang Joy Fried Chicken

$26.00

Palabok

$34.00Out of stock

Short Rib Kare Kare

$45.00

Sinuglaw

$34.00

Sisig

$28.00

At Iba Pa

Kari Crisp Side

$2.00

Garlic Rice

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Kari Crisp Jar

$14.00

Dessert

Matamis

Corn Bibingka

$10.00

Halo Halo Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Karioka

$10.00Out of stock

Tsokoleyt Tibok-Tibok

$10.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Archipelago

$12.00

Batch 206

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Haku

$12.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Nikka Coffee

$14.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka Dbl

$18.00

Titos Dbl

$20.00

Monopolowa Dbl

$20.00

Batch 206 Vodka Dbl

$20.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$11.00

Archipelago Vodka Dbl

$24.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Agimat

$12.00

Archipelago

$12.00

Archipelago Barrel

$12.00

Batch 206

$10.00

Batch 206 Old Tom

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Malfy Lemon

$11.00

Gunpowder

$14.00

Empress

$14.00

Plymouth

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Well Gin Dbl

$18.00

Batch 206 Gin Dbl

$20.00

Hendricks Dbl

$22.00

Batch 206 Old Tom Dbl

$24.00

Malfy Lemon Dbl

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire Dbl

$22.00

Agimat Dbl

$24.00

Archipelago Gin Dbl

$24.00

Archipelago Barrel Dbl

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Clairin Sajous

$12.00

Gosling Black Rum

$10.00

Kasama

$12.00

Smith and Cross

$10.00

Tanduay Dark

$11.00

Tanduay Silver

$10.00

Well Rum Dbl

$18.00

Gosling Black Rum Dbl

$20.00

Smith and Cross Dbl

$20.00

Tanduay Silver Dbl

$20.00

Tanduay Dark Dbl

$22.00

Clairin Sajous Dbl

$24.00

Kasama Dbl

$24.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Conejos Joven Mezcal

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Hussong Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$11.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$11.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$11.00

Teramana Blanco

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila Dbl

$18.00

Espolon Blanco Dbl

$10.00

Vida Mezcal Dbl

$10.00

Conejos Joven Mezcal Dbl

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado Dbl

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo Dbl

$22.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$11.00

Contradiction

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Larceny

$11.00

Makers

$10.00

Old Grandad Bourbon

$10.00

Russel's Reserve Rye

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Well Whiskey Dbl

$18.00

Tullamore Dew Dbl

$18.00

Jameson Dbl

$20.00

Makers Dbl

$20.00

Dickel Dbl

$20.00

Crown Royal Dbl

$20.00

Old Grandad Bourbon Dbl

$20.00

Russel's Reserve Rye Dbl

$22.00

High West Double Rye Dbl

$22.00

Angel's Envy Dbl

$22.00

Larceny Dbl

$22.00

Scotch / Cognac

Dewars

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$20.00

Balvenie 14 Year

$30.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Dewars Dbl

$20.00

Glenmorangie Dbl

$22.00

Glenfiddich Dbl

$36.00

Hennessy Dbl

$24.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Creme de Violette

$9.00

Banana du Brasil

$9.00

Wild Elderflower

$9.00

Pampelmousse

$9.00

Creme de Cassis

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Aalborg Akavit

$10.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Cocchi

$10.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino

$10.00

Fernet

$10.00

Branca Menta

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Amaricano

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Caffo Solara

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Zucca Rabarbro

$12.00

Braulio

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Montenegero

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Amaro Angostura

$10.00

Creme de Violette Dbl

$18.00

Banana du Brasil Dbl

$18.00

Wild Elderflower Dbl

$18.00

Pampelmousse Dbl

$18.00

Creme de Cassis Dbl

$18.00

Kahlua Dbl

$18.00

Aalborg Akavit Dbl

$20.00

Absinthe Dbl

$20.00

Cocchi Dbl

$20.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino Dbl

$20.00

Fernet Dbl

$20.00

Branca Menta Dbl

$20.00

Lillet Dbl

$20.00

Amaricano Dbl

$22.00

Aperol Dbl

$22.00

Campari Dbl

$22.00

Caffo Solara Dbl

$22.00

Cointreau Dbl

$22.00

Benedictine Dbl

$24.00

Green Chartreuse Dbl

$32.00

Grand Marnier Dbl

$24.00

Averna Dbl

$24.00

Zucca Rabarbro Dbl

$24.00

Braulio Dbl

$24.00

Amaro Nonino Dbl

$24.00

Cynar Dbl

$24.00

Montenegero Dbl

$24.00

Frangelico Dbl

$24.00

Amaro Angostura Dbl

$20.00

Cocktails

Isa

$17.00

Apat

$17.00

Dalawa

$17.00

Lima

$17.00

Tatlo

$17.00

Anim

$17.00

Beer

E9 Lager

$8.00

Red Horse

$8.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Rainier

$6.00

San Miguel

$8.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

Bajta Gls

$15.00

White Light Gls

$13.00

Flamec Gls

$15.00

Pastel Gls

$14.00

Litrona Tempranillo Gls

$14.00

Corkage

$30.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Blaufrankisch Btl

$52.00

Le Petite Btl

$76.00

Roam Btl

$64.00

Babiole Btl

$64.00

Rouge Furie Btl

$76.00

Franz Weninger Btl

$60.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Selvanova Btl

$48.00

White Light Btl

$62.00

Lafrea Btl

$52.00

Gruner Veltliner Btl

$52.00

The Void Btl

$58.00

Sylvaner Kayersberg Btl

$60.00

Grundstien Gruner Veltliner Btl

$60.00

Trinqu Ames Btl

$70.00

Pink Wine by the Bottle

S'capis Barbera Btl

$48.00

Pinot Gris Clarbec Btl

$68.00

Bubba Btl

$70.00

Bajta Btl

$72.00

Champagne by the Bottle

Bollissima Spumante Btl

$48.00

Foxi Frizzante Btl

$56.00

In Natura Pet Nat Btl

$84.00

Reliance Btl

$98.00

Skin Contact by the Bottle

PG Rosa Btl

$60.00

Cuvee Mias Btl

$70.00

Macfol Btl

$86.00

Flamec Btl

$72.00

White Msm Btl

$108.00

NA Beverages

Refreshments

Coke

$4.00

Dalandan Iced Tea

$7.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tamarind Pandan Soda

$7.00

Ube Lemon Soda

$7.00

Sparkling Soda

$4.00

Coffee & Tea

Calamansi Tea

$7.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Latik Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee Press

$9.00

Kopiko

$3.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

White Peony

$6.00

Chamomile

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00