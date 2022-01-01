Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

4315 N Western Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza
California
Goma Chicken Dinner

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.50

Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings, seven spice sauce

Lobster Shooter

$12.50

Lobster meat balls, deep fried, served with tomato based coconut curry sauce

Wagyu Tataki

$29.00

Pan Seared Wagyu

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna with blackened sesame seed

Takosu

$6.00Out of stock

Octopus salad

Wakamesu

$6.00

Seaweed salad

Black Cod

$12.00Out of stock

Miso Marinated, slow cooked black cod

Wagyu Slider

$6.00

Dinner Entree

Wagyu Steak Dinner

$79.00

Japanese style prime beef

Tenno's Delight

$50.00

Wagyu Japanese style prime beef and shrimp

Seafood Special

$58.00

Sake lobster, shrimp and scallops

Sake Lobster

$70.00

Sake marinated lobster tails

Musashi's Special

$54.00

Sake lobster and filet mignon

Samurai Special

$40.00

Shrimp and filet mignon

Geisha Special

$34.00

New York steak and shrimp

Filet Mignon Dinner

$34.00

Steak Special Dinner

$28.00

Teriyaki steak and Goma chicken

NY Steak Dinner

$27.00

Scallops Dinner

$34.00

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Grilled Snapper

$24.00

Grilled Snapper cooked with teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Teriyaki Steak Dinner

$22.00

Goma Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Terriyaki chicken with sesame seeds

Veggie delight Dinner

$16.00

Sushi Dinner

$22.00

8 pieces of nigiri sushi (chef’s selection), 6 pieces of California roll

Sashimi Dinner

$24.00

11 pieces of sashimi (chef’s selection)

Add Item

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Scallop

$16.00

Add 1/2 Salmon

$8.00

Add Lobster

$35.00

Add Crab Leg

$26.00Out of stock

Add Teriyaki Steak

$8.00

Add NY Steak

$19.00

Add Filet Mignon

$27.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken

$7.95

Kid's Teriyaki Steak

$8.95

Kid's Salmon

$9.95

Kid's Shrimp

$10.95

Side

Side Noodle

$4.00

Side Noodle / Veggie

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Clear Soup

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Sauce

$5.00

Sauce Dressing

$5.00

Fried Rice combos

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

Steak Fried Rice

$11.00

Roll

Sushi Boat

$48.00

California roll, NY roll, Spicy Tuna roll, Tootsie roll, Shrimp Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, Freshwater Eel Nigiri

Alaska

$7.75

Spicy sauce, avocado, salmon.

Avocado Roll

$5.25

Baby Gecko

$16.25

Baja California

$7.25

Spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado. Outside: masago.

BLT

$15.25

Cajun

$7.50

Crawfish mixed with spicy sauce, masago sesame oil, green onion. Outside: seaweed.

California

$6.25

Avocado, cucumber, crab salad Outside: sesame seeds.

Crabby Creole

$12.25

Crazy Cajun

$14.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.25

Dragon Roll

$17.25

Tempura shrimp, cucumber. Outside: freshwater eel, avocado, shrimp, masago, eel sauce.

House Special #1

$14.75

Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber & spicy sauce Outside: Crab stick, spicy sauce, masago, wasabi mayo, eel sauce, green onion & lemon

House Special #2

$17.00

East LA

$9.25

Bacon, shrimp, red pepper, jalapeno

Lady Love

$7.75

Salmon, lemon, masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Life Saver

$16.50

Crab salad, tempura bacon, cucumber. Outside: salmon, tuna, lemon, spicy sauce, eel sauce, avocado, green onion, sesame seeds.

Lucky Lobster

$38.00

Neko's Cowboy

$16.25

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, spicy sauce. Outside: crab salad, tempura flakes, tobiko, eel sauce.

NY Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.

Okache Roll

$8.25

Orange Lotus

$16.75

Phily Roll

$7.75

Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus. Outside: seaweed.

Rainbow Roll

$16.25

California roll wrapped with 5 pieces of fish (chef’s selection).

Red Canyon

$16.50

Fried calamari, avocado, spicy sauce. Outside: baked crawfish, japanese mayo, green onion, eel sauce, japanese pepper.

Rising Sun

$16.25

Rock N Roll

$12.25

Cucumber, avocado. Outside: freshwater eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Sassy Shrimp

$7.50

Cream cheese, shrimp, masago, spicy sauce, cucumber, green onion. Outside: seaweed.

Shrimp-Eel Roll

$10.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.25

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. Outside: masago.

Smoked 3 Way

$14.00

Bacon, smoked salmon, freshwater eel, jalapeno

Spicy Calamari

$9.25

Fried calamari, spicy sauce, lemon, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Salmon, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.

Spicy Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Smoked salmon, cucumber, masago, spicy sauce, cream cheese, green onion.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna, spicy sauce, cucumber. Outside: seaweed.

Spicy Yellow Tail

$8.00

Yellowtail, spicy sauce, green onion, chili sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Sweet Temptation

$19.25

Tempura (jalapeño and cream cheese), masago, green onion, spicy sauce. Outside: sweet shrimp, ponzu sauce, flying fish roe, sweet shrimp head.

Toostie Roll

$8.00

Tempura (salmon and cream cheese), spicy sauce. Outside: seaweed.

Tuna Roll

$5.25

Tuna, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.

Tuna Tower

$16.25

Volcano Roll

$18.50

California roll topped with baked spicy scallops, masago, green onion, sesame seeds.

Nigiri

Sushi Dinner

$22.00

8 pieces of nigiri sushi (chef’s selection), 6 pieces of California roll

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.25

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Nigiri

$5.00

Sashimi

Sashimi Dinner

$24.00

11 pieces of sashimi (chef’s selection)

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.50

Eel Sashimi

$17.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Sashimi Special

$20.00

Choice of : salmon, yellowtail, or Escolar, Jalapeno, lemon and ponzu sauce

Robata

Asian Sausage

$6.00

Asparagus Bacon

$6.00

Duck & Scallion

$12.00

Mushroom Vegie

$5.00Out of stock

Salmon Robata

$7.00

Scallops Bacon

$15.00

Shrimp / Pineapple

$10.00

Sirloin Robata

$7.00

Tuna Robata

$7.00

Yakitori

$6.00

Soda/Tea/ Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Decaffe

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ramune

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Water

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Bottle Water

Fiji

$7.50

Voss Small

$6.00

Voss Large

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

Directions

Gallery
Musashi's image
Musashi's image
Musashi's image
Musashi's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Neko
orange starNo Reviews
4318 N Western Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73118
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Nhinja Sushi - N May
orange starNo Reviews
13905 N May Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73134
View restaurantnext
Nhinjo South Western - South Western
orange starNo Reviews
12301 South Western Avenue oklahoma city, OK 73170
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston