Muse & Market - Phoenix

8 Reviews

$$$

4602 E Thomas Rd

Suite 110

Phoenix, AZ 85018

BREAKFAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

two poached soft eggs* avocado spread with cumin and lime. cherry tomatoes. fried garlic chips. beet powder dust. fresh greens tossed in truffle oil and lemon. On toasted house spinach ciabatta

BRISKET HASH

$13.00

signature 16hr brisket. sunny side egg* truffle aioli. over crispy herb potatoes

TRADITIONAL PLATE

$11.50

two eggs* house cured bacon. crispy herb potatoes. toasted house wheat rye bread

BAGEL SANDWICH

$10.50

one egg* house cured bacon. garlic and lemon cream cheese. toasted house bagel. served with crispy herb potatoes

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

cinnamon. nutmeg. cardamom. house goat cheese whip. pomegranate seeds. lemon zest. fresh mint. house whole wheat rye bread

OMELETTE

$11.00

make your own omelette. served with toasted house wheat rye bread

POWER OATMEAL (v)

$8.00

rolled oats. fresh berries. berry puree. coconut flakes. flaxseed. chia seed. sprinkled with brown sugar

VEGGIE HASH (v)

$9.00

crispy herb potatoes. cauliflower scramble. leeks. house cashew cheese. sauteed spinach

Garden Omelette

$12.00

SIDES

AVOCADO

$2.50

TWO EGGS

$4.00

HOUSE CURED BACON

$3.00

CAULIFLOWER SCRAMBLE

$3.00

CRISPY HERB POTATOES

$3.00

HERB FRIES

$3.00

HOUSE POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

HOUSE WHEAT RYE BREAD

$2.00

HOUSE GLUTEN-FREE BREAD

$2.50

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

mixed greens. roasted asparagus. fried garlic chips. parmesan cheese. tomato. balsamic dressing

APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS BOARD (v)

$9.00

house mushroom and leek empanadas served with chimichurri sauce to dip

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00

spicy strawberry chicken wings served with fresh celery, carrots, and a house Gochu Korean spiced ranch

CHIPS-N-DIP (v)

$8.00

cashew cheese mixed with fire roasted poblanos and fresh pico de gallo served with corn tortilla chips

HOUSE HUMMUS (v)

$9.00

red bell pepper. tahini. garlic. garbanzo beans. topped with fresh cucumber. cilantro. and roasted garbanzo beans. served with house bagel 'chips'

GRAINS & GREENS

CHICKEN FARRO BOWL

$12.00

grilled chicken breast. farro. chopped kale. roasted carrots. asparagus. marinated beets. goat cheese crumbles. pomegranate seeds. tahini honey dressing

GRILLED SALMON BOWL* (gf)

$14.00

4oz grilled salmon* cumin and lime quinoa. roasted beet tendrils. sauteed red onion. asparagus. fresh parsley. cilantro lime dressing

CHICHARRON BOWL (gf)

$11.50

fried pork belly. cumin and lime quinoa. grilled chayote squash. spiced potatoes. bell peppers. sauteed red onion. black beans. radish. red pepper flakes. cilantro lime dressing

MARKET BOWL (v) (gf)

$11.00

marinated mushroom. cumin and lime quinoa. grilled chayote squash. spiced potatoes. bell peppers. red onion. black beans. radish. avocado. red pepper flakes. vegan herb dressing

Salmon Farro

$12.00

SANDWICHES

THE MUSE BURGER

$13.50

house ground beef patty* crispy chayote squash. tomato. mixed greens. melted pepper jack cheese. cilantro lime aioli. toasted house sesame pretzel bun

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

grilled chicken. house cured bacon. mixed greens. red onion. tomato jam. pesto aioli. house wheat rye bread

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun

BRISKET SANDWICH

$12.50

signature 16hr beef brisket. bbq sauce. pickled cabbage. sweet dill pickles. truffle aioli. toasted house sesame pretzel bun

Vegan Tacos

$10.00

NOODLES

RAMEN

$9.50

classic noodles. soft boiled egg* marinated pork belly. fresh radish. nori (seaweed). sesame seeds. scallions. veggie soy broth

VEGAN RAMEN

$8.50

classic noodles. marinated mushrooms. avocado. fresh radish. nori (seaweed). sesame seeds. scallions. veggie soy broth

SRIRACHA NOODLE SALAD

$8.50

sriracha noodles. marinated pork belly. soft boiled egg* fresh radish. nori (seaweed). sesame seeds. scallions. over a bed of mixed greens

FUJI'S BOWL

$10.00

Exec Chef's Choice! *please call 602.218.6773 to inquire*

SIDES

AVOCADO

$2.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

BEEF BRISKET

$4.50

HOUSE CURED BACON

$3.00

SIDE SALMON*

$5.00

HOUSE POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

HERB FRIES

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.00

Best of luck

Kasai

$12.00

Palai

$12.00

Sra Tnam

$15.00

white wine

$10.00

Red wine

$10.00

Beer

$6.00

BEVERAGES

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

orange juice

BLACK ICED TEA

$4.00

Blue Lady tea from MAYA tea company in Tucson, AZ. *tropical and citrus flavor notes*

GREEN ICED TEA

$4.00

Moroccan Mint tea from MAYA tea company in Tucson, AZ. *peppermint and subtle chocolate flavor notes*

HOT TEA

$4.00

tea selection from MAYA tea company in Tucson, AZ

SODA POP

$3.00

coca cola, diet coke, sprite

LEMONADE

$3.00

house lemonade

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

equal parts house lemonade and black iced tea

MILK

$2.00

cup of milk

SMART WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

SMART water bottle

SPARKLING WATER - SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.50

San Pellegrino sparkling water

WATER

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00

ESPRESSO / COFFEE

DRIP

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

espresso and water

LATTE

$5.00

espresso and milk

MUSE MOCHA

$5.50

housemade chocolate mocha with espresso and milk

THE GROVE LATTE

$5.50

house orange syrup and a caramel sauce with espresso and milk

SUNRISE

$5.50

espresso over orange juice

LIGHTNING BOLT

$5.50

espresso over house lemonade

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

espresso and steamed milk

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

hot coffee and steamed milk

CORTADO

$4.00

equal parts espresso and milk

COLD BREW

$5.00

24 hour cold brew coffee

ESPRESSO

$3.00

double shot of espresso

THE MARILYN

$5.00

quad shot espresso and raw sugar shaken with ice

PASTRIES

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

signature cinnamon roll with an apple cider glaze

MUFFIN (gf)

$3.50

earl grey tea infused with fresh blueberries

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00

signature chocolate chip salted cookie

COOKIE OF THE MONTH

$3.00

chocolate cookie with dried strawberry crumble

SAVORY GALETTE

$4.50

spinach artichoke

SWEET SCONE

$3.00

butterfly tea and lemon

SAVORY SCONE

$3.00

five spice carrot

BAGEL

$3.00

housemade bagels

TEA CAKE (v)

$4.50

banana chicory

OAT BAR (v)

$3.00

cherry oat bar

PB PROTEIN BAR

$4.00

peanut butter protein bar with a chocolate and espresso glaze

CINNAYUM *weekends only*

$6.00

weekend special cinnamon roll

Tart

$3.00

Parfait

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally roasted coffee. In house pastries. Breakfast. Lunch. Pop up dinners.

Website

Location

4602 E Thomas Rd, Suite 110, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

