Musette Wine Bar 420 Lenox Avenue
No reviews yet
420 Lenox Avenue
New York, NY 10037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sparkling
White Sparking / Raventos I Blanc, Conca Del Riu Anioa Blanc De Blancs (2019)
Champagne/ Ayala Elegance Brut, Champagne, France
Champagne/ Bollinger, Brut Special Cuvée
Complex, rich, and owns a yacht, but a small one. Effortlessly cool. Citrus, almond and a clean finish.
Champagne/ Jacquesson, Extra Brut Cuvée Nº 745
ule breaker and heart breaker! Made with predominantly Pinot Noir, this Champagne is a stunner with notes of dried pear, hazelnut and green apple. (Organic)
Rosé Champagne/ Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé
She is beauty, she is grace, she is Billecart Rosé! Crisp notes of red fruit and citrus with a dry mineral finish.
Rosé Sparkling / Fiorini, Lambrusco di Sorbara Corte degli Attimi
Minerality meets notes of sunkissed strawberries in this beautiful sparkling Italian rosé. (Sustainable)
Red Sparkling/ Podere Giardino, Reggiano Lambrusco Suoli Cataldi Rosso
Juicy cherry with a hint of tangy balsamic and rain-soaked earth.
White
Verrocchio Di Matelica
Sauvignon Blanc / Karine Lauverjat, Menetou Salon (2021) Loire Valley France
White Blend /Zlanta, Bilo Idro Marina (2020) Central and South Dalmatia, Croatia
Chenin Blanc / Mary Taylor X Pascal Biotteau, Anjou Blanc
Chardonnay / Golan Heights Winery, Yarden (2020) Galilee, Israel
Melon de Bourgogne / Domaine de la Pépière, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Merci (2020)
What is “minerality”? Taste this and you’ll see. Wet stone, oyster shell and light citrus notes.
Sauvignon Blanc / Settlement Wines, Heritage Vineyard
A classic New Zealand Sauv Blanc, with zesty notes of pink grapefruit, fresh cut grass and elderflower.
Riesling / Weingut Neiss, Riesling Trocken
Super dry, with notes of citrus, pear and a mineral finish. High acid cradled by lush fruit. (Sustainable)
Grüner Veltliner / Weingut Bernhard Ott, Am Berg (2021) Wagram, Austria
Complex notes of lime, juicy golden apple and minerally white pepper. (Sustainable)
Albariño / Bodegas Carballal, Rías Baixas Sete Cepas (2020) - Galicia, Spain
Notes of grapefruit peel and crisp pear, mouthwatering acidity. (Organic)
Gewurztraminer / Ravines Cellars
Lychee, green melon, rose petals, candied citrus. Gotta rep New York.
Chenin Blanc / Noble Hill, Sur Lie (2021) - Simonsberg-Stellenboch, South Africa
A beautiful example of South Africa’s finest white grape… bold notes of key lime, cream, and fresh cut melon.
Chardonnay / Domaine Gaillard, Saint Veran (2020) - Burgundy, France
Lightly oaked, vibrant and mineral-driven with notes of golden apple and cream.
Chardonnay / Domaine Saumaize-Michelin, Pouilly-Fuissé Pentacrine (2018) - Burgundy, France
Feels like salty unctuous duck fat melting in your mouth. Rich, fatty and bold, balanced with tart lemon curd and minerality. (Biodynamic)
Chardonnay / Château Montelena Winery (2014) - Napa, California
The Chardonnay that put California wine on the map, winning the “1976 Judgment of Paris” competition. As iconic as it gets.
Rose
Carbernet Franc / Kelby James Russell (2020) - Finger Laker , New Yok
Carignan / Cherche Midi, Vin de France, Rose (2021) - Languedoc - Roussillion
Cinsault / Kumusha Wines, Rosé (2022) Western Cape, South Africa
Smoky, spicy, punchy notes of white pepper and tobacco leaf. Complex yet so crushable.(vegan)
Pinot Noir / D. Bosler, By Any Other Name (2022) Aconcagua, Chile
Creamy dreamy strawberry shortcake with lemonade on a spring day. (Sustainable)
Orange
Red
Criolla Chica / La Agricola , Cara Sur Calingasta (2020) San Juan
Like cranberry-orange jam on brioche, washed down by smoky rooibos tea. Ultra light yet super complex. (Organic)
Pinot Nior / Weingut Ziereisen , Blauer Spatburgunder (2017) Baden Germany
Cabernet Franc / Wilfrid Rousse, Chinon Les Galuches (2021) Loire Valley France
Cabernet Sauvignon / Jax Vineyards Y3 ( 2019) North Coast California
Cinsault / Natte Valleij, Coastal Region (2020) Coastal Region, South Africa
Tomato and black cherry, with the smoke from your fire pit still lingering in the air. Sultry and mysterious. (Organic)
Gamay / Domaine des Marrans, Fleurie Les Marrans (2021) - Beaujolais, France
A juicy Gamay with depth and body. Raspberry, chewy black cherries, and blossoming floral notes. (Organic)
Nebbiolo, Uva Rara, Vespolina / Vallana, Campi Raudii (2018) - Piedmont, Italy
Starts out all cherry and cranberry, but evolves into balsamic and worn leather by the finish. (Organic)
Pinot Noir / Ponzi Vineyards, Laurelwood District (2017) - Willamette Valley, Oregon
Rose petal, cherry, toast and spice. Willamette Valley is beautifully showcased in this classic Pinot Noir.
Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre / Rotem & Mounir Saouma, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Omnia (2015) - Rhône Valley, France
This wine will grab you by the collar and not let go…savory spiced black tea, violet, cherry and orange peel on the finish.
Grenache, Carignan, Syrah / Châteaux Des Adouzes Faugères (2017) - Languedoc-Roussillon, France
You’re in a dream - a cowboy brings you a bowl of cherries then rides away on his horse into the night. Fresh red berries meet toasty leather and peppery tobacco leaf.
Tempranillo / Torre de Oña, Rioja Finca San Martin Crianza (2018) Rioja, Spain
Cherry pie and black coffee on the nose, round and juicy with toasty spice on the finish.
Merlot, Cabernet Franc / Château La Serre, Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé (2017) - Bordeaux, France
Robust and silky, with a finish that goes on forever. Aromas of old leather-bound books, black currant and toasted cedar.
Malbec / Graffito (2019) - Mendoza, Argentina
Bold, super dry and earthy tannins. Notes of black cherry, coffee and sandalwood incense.
Zinfandel / Michael Lavelle (2020) - Lodi, California
A Zin with style and finesse. Silky smooth, with plush red fruit, ripe cherry and toasted oak on the finish.
Lightly Sweet/ Sweet Spot
Riesling / Kruger- Rumpf Estate (2020) Nahe Germany
Niagara/ Red Newt Cellars, Blue Newt (NV) Finger Lake New York
Muscat / Rodica Yellow Muscat (2021) - Truške, Slovenia
Aromatic, punchy and bright with notes of candied lemon peel, honey and pine.
Moscato D'asti / Tenuta Caseo, Oltrepò Pavese Moscato Capinera Gialla (2018) - Piedmont, Italy
Lightly sparkling, with notes of juicy mandarin, sweet pineapple and peach.
Dessert Wine
Apple / Eden Speciality Cider, Heirloom Blend Vermont Ice Cider
Malvasía / Bodegas Los Bermejos, Lanzarote Naturalmente Dulce (NV) - Canary Islands, Spain
Orange marmalade, tropical dried pineapple, candied flowers and gooey gingerbread. (Organic)
Sagrantino / Fongoli, Umbria Decius Passito (2015) - Umbria, Italy
Sun-dried grapes, aged in Slovenian oak casks. Deep and intense notes of dried cherry, dried plum, coffee, balsamic and raisin.
Fizzy/ Pétillant Naturel
Txakoli / Bodega Hiruzta, Berizia Getariako (2020) - Basque Country, Spain
Pronounced “Cha-Koli”, spritzy sea salt and tart lemonade on the beach.
White Blend / Kobal, Bajta Laski
Aromatic and refreshing with zesty notes of lime, pineapple, and blossoming spring jasmine. (Natural)
Pinot Noir Rose/ Sanctum Volk Pet-Nat
Cue Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” for this juicy fruit pet-nat with attitude. (Organic, Vegan)
Fizzy Red / Rodica, Sparkling Refošk Saignee (2020)
Everything you love about red wine, but as a sparkling crusher. Notes of inky crushed blackberry, seeds and all. (Natural)
Atlesse / Franck Peillot, Roussette Du Bugey Montagnieu (2019) - Savoy France
Chardonnay /Louis - Antonie Luyt, Gamay Blanc Cuvee Nature Valle Del Maule
The Wild Side
Sauvignon Blanc / Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines, Blanc Fume (2021) - Western Cape, South Africa
Jalapeno and grapefruit, with minerality and toasted oak rounding out the finish. Wild thing, I think I love you… (Sustainable, Vegan)
Assyrtiko / Skouras, Peloponnese Wild Ferment (2020) Peloponnese, Greece
Assyrtiko / Skouras, Peloponnese Wild Ferment (2020) Peloponnese, Greece
Grenache, Tempranillo / Jose Luis Ripa, Vino Rosado Cosecha Vino De España (2017) - Rioja, Spain
Rosé fermented and aged in French oak casks. Deep berry notes, orange peel, oxidative and nutty bruised apples.
Grignolino d’Asti / Agostino Pavia & Figli (2020) - Piedmont, Italy
Chillable, crushable, light red fruit and black currant with sprinkles of white pepper and clove. (Sustainable)
Nero D’Avola / Cantine Barbera, Lu Cori Menfi (2020) - Sicily, Italy
Blackberry, tarragon and clove with a tart cranberry finish. Funky and earthy.
Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre / Mas Théo, L'imprévu (2016) - Southern Rhône, France
Translating to “the unexpected” this wine is brimming with notes of lavender, herbs and juicy red currant. (Biodynamic)
Fortified
IPA
Charcuterie
Cheese
Pinot Noir
Rose Kumusha
Long Strange Trip
Sake Forever
Blinded by the Flight
French 131
Sake Mojito
Adonis
Bites
Boards
Charcuterie
Today's Cured Meats, Pickled things, Baguette
Fromages
Today's Cheese, Grapes, Honey, Baguette
*Mezze Plate
House-Made Hummus, Muhammara, Marinated Olives *Contains Nuts Muhammara or mhammara is a spicy dip made of walnuts, red bell peppers, pomegranate molasses, and breadcrumbs
Seafood
Meats
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
420 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10037