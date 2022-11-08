Main picView gallery

Musette Wine Bar 420 Lenox Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

420 Lenox Avenue

New York, NY 10037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Greenery and vegetables

Kale Salad, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado-Berries Shaved Cauliflower & Brussel Sprouts, Ginger Miso Dressing

$14.00

Beets

$9.00

Marinated Olives, Lemon & Orange Zest - Spices and Herbs

$9.00

Sautéed Potatoes and Aioli

$14.00

Toast

Flat bread of the Day

$18.00

Meeze Plate: Flatbread , Hummus, Muhammara, Marinated Olives

$22.00

Seafood

Ahi Tuna Tartare, Cucumber, Avocado, Yuzo Ponzu, Sesame Seeds

$24.00

Fish Parmentier

$24.00

land

Ailes Chicken wings, HDP + Cayenne Brined, Drowned in GG sauce

$17.00

Pinchos, Skewers Beef Tenderloin Marinated, Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chimichurri

$18.00

Lamb Skewers

$19.00Out of stock

Boeuf Bourguignon

$21.00

Sparkling

White Sparking / Raventos I Blanc, Conca Del Riu Anioa Blanc De Blancs (2019)

$16.00+

Champagne/ Ayala Elegance Brut, Champagne, France

$27.00+

Champagne/ Bollinger, Brut Special Cuvée

$198.00

Complex, rich, and owns a yacht, but a small one. Effortlessly cool. Citrus, almond and a clean finish.

Champagne/ Jacquesson, Extra Brut Cuvée Nº 745

$210.00

ule breaker and heart breaker! Made with predominantly Pinot Noir, this Champagne is a stunner with notes of dried pear, hazelnut and green apple. (Organic)

Rosé Champagne/ Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé

$189.00

She is beauty, she is grace, she is Billecart Rosé! Crisp notes of red fruit and citrus with a dry mineral finish.

Rosé Sparkling / Fiorini, Lambrusco di Sorbara Corte degli Attimi

$12.00+

Minerality meets notes of sunkissed strawberries in this beautiful sparkling Italian rosé. (Sustainable)

Red Sparkling/ Podere Giardino, Reggiano Lambrusco Suoli Cataldi Rosso

$52.00

Juicy cherry with a hint of tangy balsamic and rain-soaked earth.

White

Verrocchio Di Matelica

$11.00+

Sauvignon Blanc / Karine Lauverjat, Menetou Salon (2021) Loire Valley France

$16.00+

White Blend /Zlanta, Bilo Idro Marina (2020) Central and South Dalmatia, Croatia

$13.00+

Chenin Blanc / Mary Taylor X Pascal Biotteau, Anjou Blanc

$12.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay / Golan Heights Winery, Yarden (2020) Galilee, Israel

$16.00+

Melon de Bourgogne / Domaine de la Pépière, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Merci (2020)

$46.00

What is “minerality”? Taste this and you’ll see. Wet stone, oyster shell and light citrus notes.

Sauvignon Blanc / Settlement Wines, Heritage Vineyard

$56.00

A classic New Zealand Sauv Blanc, with zesty notes of pink grapefruit, fresh cut grass and elderflower.

Riesling / Weingut Neiss, Riesling Trocken

$50.00

Super dry, with notes of citrus, pear and a mineral finish. High acid cradled by lush fruit. (Sustainable)

Grüner Veltliner / Weingut Bernhard Ott, Am Berg (2021) Wagram, Austria

$48.00

Complex notes of lime, juicy golden apple and minerally white pepper. (Sustainable)

Albariño / Bodegas Carballal, Rías Baixas Sete Cepas (2020) - Galicia, Spain

$52.00

Notes of grapefruit peel and crisp pear, mouthwatering acidity. (Organic)

Gewurztraminer / Ravines Cellars

$68.00

Lychee, green melon, rose petals, candied citrus. Gotta rep New York.

Chenin Blanc / Noble Hill, Sur Lie (2021) - Simonsberg-Stellenboch, South Africa

$14.00+

A beautiful example of South Africa’s finest white grape… bold notes of key lime, cream, and fresh cut melon.

Chardonnay / Domaine Gaillard, Saint Veran (2020) - Burgundy, France

$68.00

Lightly oaked, vibrant and mineral-driven with notes of golden apple and cream.

Chardonnay / Domaine Saumaize-Michelin, Pouilly-Fuissé Pentacrine (2018) - Burgundy, France

$120.00

Feels like salty unctuous duck fat melting in your mouth. Rich, fatty and bold, balanced with tart lemon curd and minerality. (Biodynamic)

Chardonnay / Château Montelena Winery (2014) - Napa, California

$216.00

The Chardonnay that put California wine on the map, winning the “1976 Judgment of Paris” competition. As iconic as it gets.

Rose

Carbernet Franc / Kelby James Russell (2020) - Finger Laker , New Yok

$12.00+

Carignan / Cherche Midi, Vin de France, Rose (2021) - Languedoc - Roussillion

$13.00+

Cinsault / Kumusha Wines, Rosé (2022) Western Cape, South Africa

$13.00+

Smoky, spicy, punchy notes of white pepper and tobacco leaf. Complex yet so crushable.(vegan)

Pinot Noir / D. Bosler, By Any Other Name (2022) Aconcagua, Chile

$11.00+

Creamy dreamy strawberry shortcake with lemonade on a spring day. (Sustainable)

Orange

Trebbiano Spoletino, Grechetto

$16.00+

Rebula / Piaksi (2020)- Brje, Slovenia

$13.00+Out of stock

Pinot Gris / Where Ya PJ’s At? (2021) - Willamette Valley, Oregon

$19.00+

Hot pink, with notes of blood orange and freshly picked rose petals… He loves me, he loves me not…

Red

Criolla Chica / La Agricola , Cara Sur Calingasta (2020) San Juan

$68.00

Like cranberry-orange jam on brioche, washed down by smoky rooibos tea. Ultra light yet super complex. (Organic)

Pinot Nior / Weingut Ziereisen , Blauer Spatburgunder (2017) Baden Germany

$14.00+Out of stock

Cabernet Franc / Wilfrid Rousse, Chinon Les Galuches (2021) Loire Valley France

$14.00+Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon / Jax Vineyards Y3 ( 2019) North Coast California

$16.00+

Cinsault / Natte Valleij, Coastal Region (2020) Coastal Region, South Africa

$12.00+Out of stock

Tomato and black cherry, with the smoke from your fire pit still lingering in the air. Sultry and mysterious. (Organic)

Gamay / Domaine des Marrans, Fleurie Les Marrans (2021) - Beaujolais, France

$68.00

A juicy Gamay with depth and body. Raspberry, chewy black cherries, and blossoming floral notes. (Organic)

Nebbiolo, Uva Rara, Vespolina / Vallana, Campi Raudii (2018) - Piedmont, Italy

$48.00

Starts out all cherry and cranberry, but evolves into balsamic and worn leather by the finish. (Organic)

Pinot Noir / Ponzi Vineyards, Laurelwood District (2017) - Willamette Valley, Oregon

$120.00

Rose petal, cherry, toast and spice. Willamette Valley is beautifully showcased in this classic Pinot Noir.

Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre / Rotem & Mounir Saouma, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Omnia (2015) - Rhône Valley, France

$200.00

This wine will grab you by the collar and not let go…savory spiced black tea, violet, cherry and orange peel on the finish.

Grenache, Carignan, Syrah / Châteaux Des Adouzes Faugères (2017) - Languedoc-Roussillon, France

$12.00+

You’re in a dream - a cowboy brings you a bowl of cherries then rides away on his horse into the night. Fresh red berries meet toasty leather and peppery tobacco leaf.

Tempranillo / Torre de Oña, Rioja Finca San Martin Crianza (2018) Rioja, Spain

$52.00

Cherry pie and black coffee on the nose, round and juicy with toasty spice on the finish.

Merlot, Cabernet Franc / Château La Serre, Saint-Émilion Grand Cru Classé (2017) - Bordeaux, France

$102.00

Robust and silky, with a finish that goes on forever. Aromas of old leather-bound books, black currant and toasted cedar.

Malbec / Graffito (2019) - Mendoza, Argentina

$14.00+

Bold, super dry and earthy tannins. Notes of black cherry, coffee and sandalwood incense.

Zinfandel / Michael Lavelle (2020) - Lodi, California

$72.00

A Zin with style and finesse. Silky smooth, with plush red fruit, ripe cherry and toasted oak on the finish.

Lightly Sweet/ Sweet Spot

Riesling / Kruger- Rumpf Estate (2020) Nahe Germany

$14.00+

Niagara/ Red Newt Cellars, Blue Newt (NV) Finger Lake New York

$11.00+

Muscat / Rodica Yellow Muscat (2021) - Truške, Slovenia

$56.00

Aromatic, punchy and bright with notes of candied lemon peel, honey and pine.

Moscato D'asti / Tenuta Caseo, Oltrepò Pavese Moscato Capinera Gialla (2018) - Piedmont, Italy

$48.00

Lightly sparkling, with notes of juicy mandarin, sweet pineapple and peach.

Dessert Wine

Apple / Eden Speciality Cider, Heirloom Blend Vermont Ice Cider

$9.00+

Malvasía / Bodegas Los Bermejos, Lanzarote Naturalmente Dulce (NV) - Canary Islands, Spain

$9.00+

Orange marmalade, tropical dried pineapple, candied flowers and gooey gingerbread. (Organic)

Sagrantino / Fongoli, Umbria Decius Passito (2015) - Umbria, Italy

$17.00+

Sun-dried grapes, aged in Slovenian oak casks. Deep and intense notes of dried cherry, dried plum, coffee, balsamic and raisin.

Fizzy/ Pétillant Naturel

Txakoli / Bodega Hiruzta, Berizia Getariako (2020) - Basque Country, Spain

$13.00+Out of stock

Pronounced “Cha-Koli”, spritzy sea salt and tart lemonade on the beach.

White Blend / Kobal, Bajta Laski

$56.00

Aromatic and refreshing with zesty notes of lime, pineapple, and blossoming spring jasmine. (Natural)

Pinot Noir Rose/ Sanctum Volk Pet-Nat

$60.00

Cue Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” for this juicy fruit pet-nat with attitude. (Organic, Vegan)

Fizzy Red / Rodica, Sparkling Refošk Saignee (2020)

$56.00

Everything you love about red wine, but as a sparkling crusher. Notes of inky crushed blackberry, seeds and all. (Natural)

Atlesse / Franck Peillot, Roussette Du Bugey Montagnieu (2019) - Savoy France

$18.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay /Louis - Antonie Luyt, Gamay Blanc Cuvee Nature Valle Del Maule

$18.00+

The Wild Side

Sauvignon Blanc / Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines, Blanc Fume (2021) - Western Cape, South Africa

$13.00+

Jalapeno and grapefruit, with minerality and toasted oak rounding out the finish. Wild thing, I think I love you… (Sustainable, Vegan)

Assyrtiko / Skouras, Peloponnese Wild Ferment (2020) Peloponnese, Greece

$52.00

Assyrtiko / Skouras, Peloponnese Wild Ferment (2020) Peloponnese, Greece

Grenache, Tempranillo / Jose Luis Ripa, Vino Rosado Cosecha Vino De España (2017) - Rioja, Spain

$80.00

Rosé fermented and aged in French oak casks. Deep berry notes, orange peel, oxidative and nutty bruised apples.

Grignolino d’Asti / Agostino Pavia & Figli (2020) - Piedmont, Italy

$14.00+

Chillable, crushable, light red fruit and black currant with sprinkles of white pepper and clove. (Sustainable)

Nero D’Avola / Cantine Barbera, Lu Cori Menfi (2020) - Sicily, Italy

$12.00+

Blackberry, tarragon and clove with a tart cranberry finish. Funky and earthy.

Syrah, Grenache, Mourvedre / Mas Théo, L'imprévu (2016) - Southern Rhône, France

$58.00

Translating to “the unexpected” this wine is brimming with notes of lavender, herbs and juicy red currant. (Biodynamic)

Fortified

Port / Noval Tawny 10 Year Old Porto (NV) - Douro, Portugal

$10.00+

Sherry / La Guita Manzanilla Sanlucar de Barrameda (NV) - Andalucia, Spain

$9.00+

Sherry / Emilio Lustau, Pedro Ximenez Solera Reserva San Emilio Sherry (NV)

$11.00+

Ale

Bronx Brewery, American Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

IPA

Hudson Valley Brewery, Incandenza II Sour IPA Hudson Valley, New York

$10.00Out of stock

Grimm Maximum IPA Brooklyn, New York

$10.00Out of stock

Lager

Abita Amber Lager Covington, Louisiana

$6.00Out of stock

Wheat

Allagash White, Belgian Style Wheat Portland, Maine

$6.00Out of stock

Prosecco

Contratto Sweet Vermount, Proescco, Orange, Olives

$10.00

Cocktails

French 131

$11.00

Adonis

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Sidreria

Sidreria Gaztanaga 750ml Basque Country , Spain

$34.00

Manoir du Kinkiz, Cornouaille Cidre 750ml

$48.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sparkling

S.pellegrino

$4.00

Beer

Athletic Brewing Co, Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA 350ml

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Expresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$3.75

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.75

Still

Saratoga

$4.00Out of stock

Sake

Tensei, Song of the Sea, Junmai Ginjo 720ml Kanagwa, Japan -4oz pour

$17.00+

Tozai Living Jewel Junmal

$9.00+

Man's True Vision 1751

$18.00+

Moon on the water

$19.00

Kanabara, Ancient Treasure

$30.00

Charcuterie

Meat Plate

$25.00

Cheese

Cheese Plate

$25.00

Dessert

Creme Brulle

$11.00

Lava cake with ice cream

$13.00

Macroons

$7.00

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Rose Kumusha

Cinsault Rose

$13.00

Long Strange Trip

Long strange trip

$22.00

Sake Forever

Sake forever

$24.00

Blinded by the Flight

Blinded by the flight

$22.00

French 131

French 131

$11.00

Sake Mojito

Sake mojito

Adonis

Adonis

Flight + Plateau

R.W. Meat Board

$17.50

R.W Cheese Boards

$17.50

R.W. Flight Long Strange Trip

$17.50

R.W. Flight Sake Forever

$17.50

R.W. Blinded by the flight

$17.50

R.W. Mezze Board

$17.50

Specials

deviled Eggs

$9.00

Autumn Flat Bread

$22.00

Beef Bourguignon

$22.00

Roasted Carrots, marble potatoes served with Baguette

Shrimps

$17.00

Sweet & Spicy peppers, lemon peel and olive oil

Berry Cobler

$12.00

Served with Gelato

Bites

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Lemon, Orange Zest,Spice and Herbs

Deviles Eggs

$9.00

Eggs, Anchovies, Topped with Bacon

Kale Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado,Berries, Shaved Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Ginger Miso Dressing

Boards

Charcuterie

$24.00

Today's Cured Meats, Pickled things, Baguette

Fromages

$24.00

Today's Cheese, Grapes, Honey, Baguette

*Mezze Plate

$22.00

House-Made Hummus, Muhammara, Marinated Olives *Contains Nuts Muhammara or mhammara is a spicy dip made of walnuts, red bell peppers, pomegranate molasses, and breadcrumbs

Flatbread

Autumn Flat Bread

$22.00

Honeynut Squash, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Bacon

Seafood

Grilled Shrimps

$17.00

Sweet & Spicy Pepper, Lemon Peel, Parsley

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Yuzu Ponzu, Sesame Seeds

Meats

*Ailes Vertes

$17.00

* Contains Nuts Herbs de Provence Chicken Wings, Lime, Cilantro

Beef Bourguignon

$22.00

Braised Beef Stew,Red Wine Sauce, Carrots, Potatoes, Baguette

Pinchos

$18.00

Two Skewers of Lamb Tenderloin Marinated with Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Chimichurris

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake (GF)

$13.00

Dark Chocolate Cake, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Gelato

Berry Cobler

$12.00

Raspberries, Blackberries, Crumble, Vanilla Gelato

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10037

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

RED ROOSTER HARLEM
orange star4.5 • 10,910
310 Lenox Ave New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Babbalucci
orange star4.3 • 1,204
331 Lenox Ave New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
The Noodle - 370 Malcolm X Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
370 Malcolm X Blvd New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Titos BBQ Station
orange starNo Reviews
348 Lenox ave. new york, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Monte's Brick Oven - 136 Alexander Ave
orange starNo Reviews
136 Alexander Ave Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurantnext
Hudson Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
37 Bruckner Blvd The Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston