GIRO (Heat & Eat)

$12.45

CONTAINS PORK & DAIRY ~achiote pork shoulder ~turmeric rice & black lentils ~grilled zucchini & red onion with roasted peppers ~bread & butter pickled cauliflower ~tamarind beet yogurt sauce ~super seed mix Prepared cold, ready to heat and eat at home ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BETWEEN 3-7 PM