MUSETTE

825 Russell Boulevard

Davis, CA 95616

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN
FONDO BOWL !Updated 11/1!
VEGAN PUMPKIN TEA CAKE

BUILD YOUR OWN

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

CURATED & RECOMMENDED

CENTURY BOWL

$13.45

~Harissa Jackfruit & Mushrooms ~Quinoa, Chickpeas & Baby Kale ~Chamoy Roasted Carrots, Blue Lake Green Beans & Mint ~Sumac Roasted Beets & Oranges ~Shaved Carrot with Lemon & Coriander ~Smoky Eggplant & Tahini Sauce ~Crispy Chickpeas

PANNIER BOWL

$13.45Out of stock

~Brown Rice & Walnut "Meatballs" ~Turmeric Rice & Black Lentils ~Curried Cauliflower, Baby Kale & Poached Raisins ~Sumac Roasted Beets & Oranges ~Hibiscus Pickled Red Onions ~Coconut-Cashew Curry Sauce ~Dukkah Nut Mix

GIRO BOWL

$13.45

CONTAINS PORK & DAIRY ~Achiote Pork Shoulder ~Turmeric Rice & Black Lentils ~Grilled Zucchini & Red Onion with Red Peppers ~Shaved Cabbage and Apples with Poppy Seeds ~Bread & Butter Pickled Cauliflower ~Tamarind Beet Yogurt ~Super Seed Mix

FONDO BOWL !Updated 11/1!

$13.45

CONTAINS CHICKEN ~Grilled Za'atar Chicken ~Coconut & Lime Brown Rice ~Roasted Garnet Yams, Delicate Squash, Arugula & Cranberries ~Shaved Cabbage & Apple Slaw ~Hibiscus Pickled Red Onions ~Arugula Zhug Sauce ~Super Seed Mix

MAIN ADDITIONS

Walnut-Lentil "Meatballs"

$2.95

Vegan housemade Lentil-Walnut "Meatballs" with Aromatics & Brown Rice 2 each CONTAINS: walnuts

Harissa Jackfruit & Mushrooms

$2.95

Deeply savory and warmly spiced Harissa Jackfruit & Mushrooms braised with aromatics and coconut milk VEGAN

Achiote Braised Pork Shoulder

$2.95

Braised Achiote Pork Shoulder 4 oz Contains: PORK

Za'atar Grilled Chicken Thigh

$2.95

Succulent Za'atar Grilled Chicken Thigh 4 oz Contains: CHICKEN, SESAME

SALADS

LeMond Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens with Quinoa-Chickpea Tabbouleh (Chilled Quinoa Mix, Parsley, Mint, Lemon Zest, Garlic, Red Onion), Roasted Beets, Oranges, Shaved Carrot, Golden Raisins, Super Seed Mix, and a Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette

PREPARED REFRIGERATED MEALS

CENTURY (Heat & Eat)

$12.45

~braised harissa jackfruit & mushrooms ~quinoa, chickpeas & baby kale ~chamoy roasted carrots, green beans & mint ~SHAVED CARROT WITH LEMON & CORIANDER ~smoky eggplant & tahini sauce ~crispy chickpeas Prepared cold, ready to heat and eat at home ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BETWEEN 3-7 PM

PANNIER (Heat & Eat)

$12.45Out of stock

~brown rice & lentil "meatballs" ~turmeric rice & black lentils ~curried cauliflower, baby kale & ~poached raisins ~hibiscus pickled red onions ~coconut-cashew curry sauce ~dukkah nut mix Prepared cold, ready to heat and eat at home ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BETWEEN 3-7 PM

GIRO (Heat & Eat)

$12.45

CONTAINS PORK & DAIRY ~achiote pork shoulder ~turmeric rice & black lentils ~grilled zucchini & red onion with roasted peppers ~bread & butter pickled cauliflower ~tamarind beet yogurt sauce ~super seed mix Prepared cold, ready to heat and eat at home ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BETWEEN 3-7 PM

!UPDATED! FONDO (Heat & Eat)

$12.45

CONTAINS CHICKEN ~za'atar chicken thigh ~coconut & lime brown rice ~garnet yams, grilled brentwood corn, arugula, and cherry tomatoes ~hibiscus pickled red onion ~arugula zhug sauce ~super seed mix Prepared cold, ready to heat and eat at home ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BETWEEN 3-7 PM

LEMOND SALAD

$10.50

Mixed Greens with Quinoa-Chickpea Tabbouleh (Chilled Quinoa Mix, Parsley, Mint, Lemon Zest, Garlic, Red Onion), Roasted Beets, Oranges, Shaved Carrot, Golden Raisins, Super Seed Mix, and a Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette VEGAN, does not contain gluten

VEGAN "MAC & CHEESE"

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Mac & "Cheese" with Cellentani Pasta, a Carrot-Potato "Cheese" Sauce and Herbed Breadcrumbs (16 oz) Contains: Gluten, Cashew

CHICKEN & CORN CHOWDER

$11.00Out of stock

Last of the season corn with chicken, potatoes, red bell pepper and aromatics Contains: sesame, dairy

TREATS

BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

VEGAN PUMPKIN TEA CAKE

$3.50

Tender and deeply spiced vegan pumpkin tea cake with a salted maple glaze and toasted pumpkin seeds Vegan, Contains: Gluten

BEVERAGES

San Pellegrino - Pomegranate & Orange

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Juice Beverage - Pomegranate & Orange

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.25

San Pellegrino Sparkling Juice Beverage

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$2.25

San Pellegrino (Small, 8 oz)

$1.75

Still Water

$2.00

pH "Perfect Hydration with electrolytes" 20 fl oz

Vita Coco Water

$2.25

11.1 fl oz Vita Coco Water

San Pellegrino (Large - 750 mL)

$3.50

Bubly Bounce - Mango Passionfruit

$2.25

Health-Ade Kombucha

$3.25Out of stock

SAUCES

TAMARIND BEET YOGURT SAUCE

$1.00

SMOKY EGGPLANT & TAHINI SAUCE

$1.00

ARUGULA ZHUG SAUCE

$1.00

COCONUT-CASHEW CURRY SAUCE

$1.00

CHIA SEED BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

PRESERVED LEMON VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

VEGETABLE SALADS

GRILLED ZUCCHINI & RED ONION WITH ROASTED PEPPERS

$2.65

GARNET YAMS, DELICATA SQUASH, ARUGULA & CRANBERRIES

$2.65

CURRIED CAULIFLOWER, BABY KALE & POACHED GOLDEN RAISINS

$2.65Out of stock

CHAMOY ROASTED CARROTS, GREEN BEANS & MINT

$2.65

SUMAC ROASTED BEETS & ORANGES

$2.65

SHAVED CABBAGE & APPLES WITH POPPY SEEDS

$2.65
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
plant rich ~ nutrient dense ~ intentional

