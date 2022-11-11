  • Home
Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins 111 West Prospect Road UNIT C

No reviews yet

111 West Prospect Road UNIT C

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Order Again

Popular Items

Tenders
Chicken Sando
GF Tenders

Plates

Tenders

Tenders

$8.50+

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickles and Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Breast Quarter

Breast Quarter

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy Breast Quarter (Breast + Wing) served with Pickles and Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Leg Quarter

Leg Quarter

$7.50

Chrispy Chicken Leg Quarter (Drum and Thigh) served with Pickles and Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.50Out of stock

Crispy Half Chicken (Drum, Thigh, Breast, and Wing) served with Pickles and Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Crispy Whole Chicken Wings (Drum, Flat, and Tip) served with Pickles and Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Seasonal Soup: Pork Green Chile

$6.00+Out of stock
Wedgie

Wedgie

$9.00

House Garden Salad with choice of Crispy Chicken Tenders, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Trout Cake, or Crispy Tempeh, Salad Mix, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Snap Peas, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

GF Tenders

$8.50+

Crispy Chicken Tenders breaded in Bob's Red Mill GF Flour and Butter Milk. Served with Pickles and Salad Greens. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce. *All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.

GF Trout Cake

$8.00

Think Southwestern Crab Cake, except with Smoked Trout. Served with pickles on Salad Greens. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce. *All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.

Crispy Fried Tempeh

Crispy Fried Tempeh

$6.00+

Crispy Fried Tempeh, made locally at Avogadro's Number. Breaded in Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Flour and Almond Milk. Served with Pickles and Texas Toast (or GF with Salad Greens) Served with one Side and one Dipping Sauce. *All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.

Kids

$4.00

Kid's Choice of one Chicken Tender or Bowl of Mac and Cheese. Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sando

Chicken Sando

$9.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Coleslaw and House Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.

Music City Club

Music City Club

$10.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, and Spicy Remoulade on Texas Toast. Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.

Smoked Trout Sando

Smoked Trout Sando

$8.00

Smoked Trout Cake with Coleslaw and Spicy Remoulade on a Brioche Bun. Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.

Crispy Tempeh Sando

Crispy Tempeh Sando

$9.00

Locally made Avogadro's Number Tempeh with Coleslaw and House Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Vegan) Includes choice of one Side and one Sauce.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.00
Sweet Pots

Sweet Pots

$2.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.00
Bowl of Mac

Bowl of Mac

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00
Waffles

Waffles

$2.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.00
Bonus Cheese Sauce

Bonus Cheese Sauce

$2.00

4 ounces of your Famous Pimento Mac + Cheese Sauce. Literally goes good one EVERYTHING!

Seasonal Soup: Pork Green Chile

$6.00+Out of stock
Extra Pickles

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Sauce

House

House

$0.50

Smoked Tomato/Chipolte/Lime Aioli

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Scratch-made Ranch Dressing with a Citrus Twist

Franch

Franch

$0.50

Scratch-made Fancy Ranch. Ranch base with Smoked Tomatoes and Blue Cheese

Bacon-aise

Bacon-aise

$0.50

Chopped Bacon and Mayo Can't go wrong

Barbie Q

Barbie Q

$0.50

Scratch-made Sweet and Zippy BBQ Sauce

Fireball Maple

Fireball Maple

$0.50

Fireball Whiskey + Maple Syrup Burned Off the Booze, now it's Family Friendly and Still Delicious!

Regular Syrup

Regular Syrup

$0.50

Plain ol' Pancake Syrup

Spicy Remoulade

Spicy Remoulade

$0.50

Think "Cajun 1000 Island"

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Scratch-made Honey Mustard. Dijon Mustard and Honey, Zipped up with our Hot Spice Blend and Smoothed out with some Mayo.

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$0.50

Butter + Honey... Whipped!

Lemon Vin

Lemon Vin

$0.50

Lemony, Mustardy, Dairy Free

Red Wine Vin

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Scratch-made Vinegarette Bitey, Herby, Yummy

Ketchup

Ketchup

Plain ol' Ketchup

Honey

$0.50

A la Carte

A la Carte Tender

A la Carte Tender

$3.00

Singel Chicken Tender. Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Wing

A la Carte Wing

$3.00Out of stock

Single Whole Wing (Drum, Flat, and Tip). Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Griller

A la Carte Griller

$5.00

Singel Grilled Chicken Breast. Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Thigh

A la Carte Thigh

$4.50

Single Fried Chicken Thigh. Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Crispy Tempeh

A la Carte Crispy Tempeh

$2.00
A la Carte Leg Quarter

A la Carte Leg Quarter

$8.00

Single Fried Leg Quarter (Drum and Thigh) Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Breast Quarter

A la Carte Breast Quarter

$8.00Out of stock

Single Fried Breast Quarter (Breast and Wing) Choose any Heat Level (Pictured Southern)

A la Carte Trout Cake

$5.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Bev

Peace Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Grape Fanta

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Yerba Mate: Enlighten Mint

$3.50

Seasonal + Special

Seasonal Soup: Pork Green Chile

$6.00+Out of stock

Skullberry

$4.00Out of stock

Bottles and Cans

Montucky

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Rainier

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

TRVE: Cosmic Crypt 16oz

$7.00

5.6% ABV Farmhouse Pale Ale

TRVE: Death In Fire 12oz

$5.00

4.5% ABV American Light Lager with Corn

Drumroll

$4.00

Odell Lagerado

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Voodoo Hazy IPA

$4.00

Climb Semi-Dry

$5.00

Climb Peach

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

90 Shilling

$4.00

Jiant: Hard Yerba Mate

$7.00

7% ABV This easy-drinking, craft brewed sparkling tea turns up the volume on plant-based refreshment. Savor the soulful and satisfying combination of juicy strawberry and tropical kiwi.

OBC "Half Bottles"

$8.00

ABC Brewing: N/A IPA

$4.00

New Belgium: Mountain Time Lager

$3.00

4.4% ABV Pilsner As crisp and clean as the Colorado snowmelt in spring.

Cocktails

Margarita

$6.00

House Sweet + Sour, Lunazul Blanco + Tripple Sec

Mules

$7.00

Choice of Style made with local Kure's Ginger Ale

Shawn O's Mai Tai

Shawn O's Mai Tai

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange, Cherry, Rum, Rum, Rum

Comrade Crunch

Comrade Crunch

$6.00

Boozy Breakfast Cereal in a White Russian

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Homemade Bloody Mix and Mobb Mountain Vodka

Mimosa

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Long Island

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Ancho Paloma

$6.00

Hot Sh*t

PARTY!PARTY! 2022 Shirt

$25.00

Masters of Tie Dye Tee

$25.00

Party Pullover

$40.00

Slumber Slacks

$40.00

Spice Life Tank

$15.00

B-Ball Tee

$20.00

Hunter Beanie

$20.00

TRVExMCHC Bomber

$60.00

Talon Tee

$20.00

TRVExMCHC Pocket Tee

$25.00

Color Cup

$3.00

Ringstinger

$5.00
Dirty Shrines LP

Dirty Shrines LP

$16.00

Debut LP from Dirty Shrines. Dirty Shrines is a rock band from Fort Collins, Colorado founded in 2018 by longtime friends and musical collaborators Tim Browne and Brian Van Proyen (Elway), Drew Johnson (Chumped), and Max Barcelow (Gregory Alan Isakov). They owe their sound to a melange of influences from Steely Dan and Hall & Oates to Jets to Brazil and The Killers. The result of a few years of tinkering is Dirty Shrines’ debut LP “Digital Ego”: a begrudgingly self-aware treatise on the terminally-online world via 10 track flight of fancy that dabbles equally in 70s rock, power pop, punk, and indie. Produced by Collin Ingram at TBC Studios, Denver Mixed by Justin Yates Mastered by Collin Jordan at The Boiler Room, Chicago -theblacknumbers.com

Playing Cards

$6.00Out of stock

Golf Balls

$10.00+

Sunnies

$10.00

Sk8board

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

111 West Prospect Road UNIT C, Fort Collins, CO 80525

