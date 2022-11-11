Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins 111 West Prospect Road UNIT C

Crispy Fried Tempeh

$6.00 +

Crispy Fried Tempeh, made locally at Avogadro's Number. Breaded in Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Flour and Almond Milk. Served with Pickles and Texas Toast (or GF with Salad Greens) Served with one Side and one Dipping Sauce. *All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.