MUSIC FOR YOUR MOUTH 21 South Erie Street

21 South Erie Street

Mayville, NY 14757

Order Again

Soup

Autumn Croquette

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$5.00

Cheesy Veggie Medley

$5.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$5.00

Cream of Mushroom

$5.00

Creamy Asparagus

$5.00

Ham Bean Gnocchi

$5.00

Loaded Potato Cheesy Bacon

$5.00

Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Sausage Tortellini

$5.00

Tomato Basil

$5.00

White Chicken Chili

$5.00

Sandwiches

1/2 California Chicken Panini

$8.50

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Cherrywood smoked bacon, seasoned avocado smash,

Apple Gobbler

$15.50

Hand-carved, oven-roasted turkey breast, Cherrywood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, spiced apple butter, grilled brioche

California Chicken Panini

$15.50

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Cherrywood smoked bacon, seasoned avocado smash,

Captiva

$17.00

Cuban

$17.00

Deluxe Roast Beef and Ham

$16.25

Roast beef and ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on organic sprouted multigrain bread

Grilled Chicken Asian Wrap

$12.50

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, cabbage slaw, shredded carrots, sprouts wrapped in a tortilla with peanut ginger sauce

Grilled Rachel

$16.50

Hand-carved, oven-roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut on grilled thick-sliced pumpernickel sourdough bread with housemade Thousand Island

Grilled Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut on grilled thick-sliced pumpernickel sourdough bread with housemade Thousand Island

Grilled Steak Supreme

$17.00

Italian Bomber

$16.50

Kid's Meal

$7.00

Medley Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Toasted Pretzilla

$8.50

Turkey Club

$15.50

Hand-carved, oven-roasted turkey breast, Cherrywood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled red onion

XL Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar and American cheeses grilled on thick-cut Brioche bread

FEATURE POT ROAST

$15.00

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Ciliantani noodles in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce

Side Salad

$6.50

Lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrots, pickled onion, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Power Bowls

Grilled Chicken Power Bowl

$15.50

Roast Beef Power Bowl

$15.50

Turkey Power Bowl

$15.50

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Roast Beef & Cheese

$7.00

Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs made to order, choice of meat: sausage, bacon or ham, cheesy potato casserole and toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Organic sprouted multigrain bread, seasoned avocado smash, sliced beets, crumbled goat cheese, cherry tomato

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Bagel with butter

$4.00

Bagel with cream cheese

$5.00

Belgian Sugar Pearl Waffle

$5.50

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Corned Beef & Hash

$12.50

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Baked croissant bun, egg scramble, American cheese, ham and apple butter

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Eggs Florentine

$13.00

Half Order Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.00

Harmony Omelet

$13.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$13.00

Quiche Meat

$8.50Out of stock

Quiche Veggie

$8.50Out of stock

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$11.00

Two fluffy baked biscuits and a sausage smash patty topped with our housemade creamy sausage gravy

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Symphony Omelet

$13.00

Three egg omelet with American cheese served with toast

XL French Toast

$10.50

Half All American

$8.00

Breakfast Side

2 eggs made your way

$4.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Applewood smoked bacon - 3 pieces

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Maple Praline Bacon

$7.00

Thickcut Applewood smoked bacon made with sweet maple syrup and rich pecans

Signature Cheesy Potato Casserole

$3.00

Baked cheesy hashbrown potatoes

2 pieces of Toast

$3.00

Hash browns

$3.00

Toasted Croisant

$3.00

2 Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Breakfast Feature

Autumn Crepes

$12.50

Coffee

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf

$2.25+

Espresso

$3.50

Latté

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Latté

$3.75+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50+Out of stock

Signature Latte- Brahms

$5.00

Signature Latte- Bach

$5.00

Signature Latte- Mozart

$5.00

Chai Latte Brown Sugar Cold Foam

$5.25

Chai Latte

Signature Macchiato - Beethoven

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.25

Iced Americano

$3.75

FEATURE DRINK

$6.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

FEATURE LEMONADE

$4.00

TEA ROOM

Smoothie

$9.00

Protein Shake

$9.50

Boba

$8.50

Loaded Tea

$8.50

Hot Chocolate

12 ounce

$4.00

16 ounce

$5.00

Fall Drinks

Spiced Apple Cider

$6.00

PSL Hot

$6.00

PSL Iced

$6.00

Food

Biscuit stuffed w/sausage, egg, cheese

$5.00

Italian Fisherman Chips

$1.39

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Roast Beef

$13.00

Turkey

$13.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tropicana

$2.50

Original OJ

$2.50

Homestyle OJ

$2.50

Apple

$2.50

Naked Strawberry Banana

$3.75

Naked Green Machine

$3.75

Naked Berry Blast

$3.75

Aquafina

$2.25

Life Water

$3.50

Bubly Triple Berry

$2.00

Bubly Grapefruit

$2.00

Bubly Citrus Cherry

$2.00

Bubly Raspberry

$2.00

Bubly Blackberry

$2.00

Bubly Cherry

$2.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

Pelligrino Cherry Pom

$2.50

Pelligrino Orange Raz

$2.50

Pelligrino Tangerine

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

G2 Grape

$2.75

Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.75

Tropicana Raz Lemonade

$2.75

Carnation

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Desserts

Brownie

$5.00

Cake

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookie

$4.00

Gluten Free

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Rustic Tart

$6.00

Scone

$4.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Kind

Mickey Cheese Basil

$12.50

Bocelli Chicken Spin Artichoke

$12.50

Buffalo Blue Chicken Wing

$12.50

Giuseppe Pepperoni and Bacon

$12.50

Hoe-Down Chicken BBQ Ranch

$12.50

Rocky Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Garcia Reuben

$12.50

Hawaiian Ham and Pineapple

$12.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 South Erie Street, Mayville, NY 14757

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

