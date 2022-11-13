Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Musketeers Bar & Grill

852 Reviews

$$

3027 Brecksville Rd.

Richfield, OH 44286

Popular Items

Lg Pizza
10 Wings
Buffalo

Appetizers

10 Wings

$15.00

Spice rubbed and fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce. All additional sauces will have an extra charge. *** If you need more then 48 wings, please call the restaurant.*

5 Wings

$8.00

Spice rubbed and fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce. All additional sauces will have a charge. **Please call for availability when ordering more the 48 wings**

Basket Fries

$6.50

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.00

Tender golden fried shrimp, tossed in our homemade creamy sriracha sauce.

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Our hand cut chips. Served with our secret recipe house made bacon, onion, and horseradish dip.

Hummus Platter

$11.00

Musketeers homemade hummus with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and warm pita. Served with our own homemade tzatziki sauce.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded with melted cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Homemade nachos covered in shredded cheddar, jalapenos, diced tomato, and our house made cheese sauce, and sour cream.

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Golden brown mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.

Onion Ring App 10pc

$9.00

Hand breaded jumbo Vidalia onions. Served with housemade sriracha aioli.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Bite size Bavarian pretzels served with house made beer cheese sauce.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, served with a side of sour cream. Add your choice of meat for an extra charge.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Chicken dip served with warm pita.

Soup & Salad 🥗

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Ask your server what we have today.

Cowboy Chili

Cowboy Chili

$6.00

Full of veggies, ground beef, and beans. Get it plain or load it up with topping.

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onions, and cheddar cheese. ** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese. Add proteins for an extra charge. ** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.

Athena Salad

$13.50

Gyro meat, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese. Served with warm pita and housemade tzatziki. ** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens layered with egg, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomato, and grilled chicken. ** Protein substitutions will have an up charge.

Chophouse

$13.50

Chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, chick peas, bacon, and cheddar cheese. ** Protein upgrades will have an up charge.

Spinach Salmon Salad

$15.00

Spinach, tomato, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, and seared salmon. ** Protein substitutions will have an up charge.

Summer Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Mixed greens, crunchy chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, feta cheese, and dried craisins, with your choice of dressing.

Wraps 🥙

Buffalo

$12.00

Grilled or Fried chicken tossed in spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

CBR

$13.00

Grilled or Fried seasoned chicken, lettuce, bacon bits, tomato, mixed cheese, and housemade ranch.

Chicken Medi

$13.00

Seasoned chicken, hummus, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese.

Club Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Sandwiches 🥪

B.L.T.

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on sourdough bread.

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Grilled chicken, grilled mushrooms, onions, and banana peppers, topped with provolone cheese, and our house horseradish aioli on a garlic hoagie.

Philly

$14.00

Your choice of shaved sirloin flat steak or grilled chicken with grilled mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese on a garlic toasted hoagie. Served with house made horseradish aioli.

Corned Beef

$13.00

1 lb. Mile High! A cut above the rest.

Fried Grouper Sand

$13.00

Hand breaded Panko grouper, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and house remoulade. Served on a toasted hoagie.

Gyro

Gyro

$13.00

Flavorful gyro meat right off the spit. Topped with tomato, cucumbers, onion, and our housemade tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita.

Italian Sub

$13.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, topped with provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a garlic hoagie.

Rueben

$14.00

Our famous corned beef grilled with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Brickhouse

$14.00

Hand breaded crispy chicken, ham, turkey, bacon, 2 pieces of swiss cheese, and zesty sauce served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, sliced cucumbers, and avocado topped with with Swiss cheese & mayo. Served on sourdough.

Poorboy Fried Bologna

$10.00

Piled high with fresh cut fried bolonga, double cheese, and served on grilled white bread.

Burgers & More 🍔

Black N Bleu Burger

$14.00

Cajun seasoned patty, crumbled bleu cheese, country bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato.

Musky's Burger

$13.00

Your choice of hamburger patty or chicken breast, Cheese, lettuce tomato, onion. Add Bacon $2 Add Egg $1

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms and onions, topped with Swiss cheese and horseradish aioli.

Spanky Burger

Spanky Burger

$13.00

Seasoned patty, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, and mayo.

Sunshine Burger

$13.00

Seasoned patty, over easy egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo,

Texan BBQ Burger

$14.00

Pizza & Stuff 🍕

Sm Pizza

$8.50

9 Inches / 4 pieces **Additional toppings extra

Md Pizza

$11.25

12 inches / 6 pieces **Additional toppings extra.

Lg Pizza

Lg Pizza

$14.25

16 Inches / 8 pieces **Additional toppings extra

Sheet Pizza

$22.50

***** 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED!!***** Cut into 30 (square) pieces **Additional toppings extra.

Calzone

$10.00

Our homemade medium pizza dough stuffed with cheese, sauce, and your choice of one topping and served with a side of marinara. Additional toppings $1

Loaded Potato Pizza

Loaded Potato Pizza

$11.00

Mashed potatoes, bacon, scallions, mixed cheese, ranch on our homemade pizza dough. Served with sour cream.

Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.00

Our homemade pizza crust baked with cheese and secret spices. Served with a side of warm marinara sauce.

Entrées

Black n Mac

$14.00

Your choice of grilled blackened chicken, Fried chicken, Salmon, or Pulled Pork, over penne pasta, in our homemade cheddar béchamel cheese sauce, shredded parmesan, and chives. Served with a side of garlic toast.

Breaded Grouper Basket

$15.00

Panko hand breaded grouper served with a side of creamy slaw, fries, and our house remoulade.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Fried Chicken Fingers and french fries. Served with your choice of sauce.

Munchkin Menu

Munchkin' Cheeseburger

$7.00

Munchkin' Tenders

$7.00

Munchkin' Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Al la Carte Sides

Side Chips

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings Side 5pc

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Simple Slaw

$3.00

Cup Mandarin Oranges

$4.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Warm pretzel bites dusted in powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Cinnamon Styx

Cinnamon Styx

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

We are a friendly, sports-loving bar and grill in the heart of Richfield, Ohio. We offer Online Ordering! Full Service Catering & Event planning! (330) 659-4111 or (330) 659-4114

Website

Location

3027 Brecksville Rd., Richfield, OH 44286

Directions

