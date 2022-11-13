American
Bars & Lounges
Musketeers Bar & Grill
852 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
We are a friendly, sports-loving bar and grill in the heart of Richfield, Ohio. We offer Online Ordering! Full Service Catering & Event planning! (330) 659-4111 or (330) 659-4114
Location
3027 Brecksville Rd., Richfield, OH 44286
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Montrose
No Reviews
145 Montrose West Ave Copley, OH 44321
View restaurant
Rockne's Fairlawn - 2914 West Market Street
No Reviews
2914 West Market Street Fairlawn, OH 44333
View restaurant