Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

Mussel and Burger Bar - 7th St

review star

No reviews yet

113 S 7th St

Louisville, KY 40202

Classic American Cheeseburger
Wedge Salad
APP - Meuniere

Starters

Charcuterie Plate & Cheeses

$24.99

Prosciutto, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, Taleggio, Manchego, and La Peral blue cheese

Dates In A Blanket

$13.99

Stuffed dates with goat cheese and roasted garlic wrapped in Nueske's bacon with smoked honey and tomato sofrito

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$13.99

Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$14.99

Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, arugula

Ground Beef Taquitos 5

$6.00

(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Ground Beef Taquitos 10

$12.00

(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Korean BBQ Wings

$13.99

Tossed in house-made spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Served with our blue cheese and jalapeno-cilantro ranch sauces

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$14.99

Lightly fried calamari, tossed in a spicy sweet sofrito sauce. Served over a black olive aioli, with a mix of capers and sweet Italian peppers

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$13.99

4 Cheese mac and cheese with Nueske's bacon and ziti pasta topped with fried cheese curds

Seafood Sliders

$13.99

Shrimp, lobster, crab meat cakes served on brioche buns, and topped with a spicy crab slaw. Served with a side of house made potato chips

Beef Sliders

$11.99

Black Angus beef, Gruyere cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with house-made potato chips

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch

Chèvre Fig Salad

Chèvre Fig Salad

$13.99

Baby cress, fig vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, fennel, oranges, marcona almonds, and radish

Caesar

Caesar

$12.99

Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons, Italian anchovies, Parmesan, and pine nuts

1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.00

1/2 Chèvre Fig Salad

$6.00

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

Burgers

All burgers are 100% Black Angus Beef patties (unless specified otherwise). We grind our meat in-house daily. Served on House Brioche Bun (unless specified otherwise). We can cook them any temperature you wish (Please allow extra time for MW and RIP)

Argentinian Burger

$17.99

Provoleta (thick-cut provolone cheese) caramelized onions, Chorizo Argentino, chimichurri sauce, arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Bacon Breakfast Burger

Bacon Breakfast Burger

$16.99

Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg

BBQ Burger

$16.99

Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles

C.E.O. Burger

C.E.O. Burger

$17.99

Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Chorizo Burger

$16.99

Black Angus ground beef and Spanish cured chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, crispy Serrano Ham, baby arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy potatoes, and caramelized onions

Classic American Cheeseburger

Classic American Cheeseburger

$15.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles

Good Ole Bacon Burger

$16.99

Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun

Local Burger

$16.99

Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.

Mediterranean Burger

$17.99

Ground Lamb, quince marmalade, baby arugula, feta cheese, and tzatziki

Mexican Burger

$16.99

Guacamole, rajas and onions, pickled red cabbage, queso Oaxaca, and cheese dip

Seafood Burger

$17.99

Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun

Southern Bell Burger

Southern Bell Burger

$16.99

Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun

Spanish Blue Burger

Spanish Blue Burger

$15.99

La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade

The Italian Job Burger

The Italian Job Burger

$16.99

Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$15.99

Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli

Wild Mushroom

$17.99

Mussels

Fresh P.E.I. mussels, pick any sauce. Served with local bakery bread!

APP - Blue Cheese Panchetta

$14.00

APP - Curry Cream

$14.00

APP - Greek

$14.00

APP - Meuniere

$14.00

APP - Moles Basquaise

$14.00

Blue Cheese Pancetta - FULL

$18.00

Shallots, garlic, crumbled blue cheese, pancetta, Belgian beer and butter

Curry Cream - FULL

Curry Cream - FULL

$18.00

Curry, shallots, lemongrass, lemon zest and chili oil

Greek - FULL

Greek - FULL

$18.00

Feta cheese, black olives, fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, red onions, capers, and oregano

Meuniere - FULL

Meuniere - FULL

$18.00

White wine, garlic, shallots, butter, and parsley

Moules Basquaise - FULL

Moules Basquaise - FULL

$18.00

Chorizo, olive oil, lobster sofrito broth, piquillo peppers, Piment d'Espelette, and onions

Sandwiches

Served with Pomme Frites

Mushroom Philly

$13.99

Royal trumpet, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers with Monterey Jack

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Braised short ribs, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions on homemade brioche bread

MBB Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, crispy Pancetta ham, caramelized onions, sliced red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and triple honey mustard on a pretzel bun

Turkey Club

$15.99

BLT

$16.99

The Dip

$17.99

Entrees

Fried Fish Tacos

$16.99

Tempura-battered cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

MBB NY Strip Steak

$32.99

Black Angus beef skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and pommes frites

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.99

Grilled cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Sides

Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes

$5.99

Seared fingerling potatoes with duck fat and herbs

Elotes Callejeros

$5.99

Mexican-style corn on the cob with mayo, parmesan cheese, and chili powder

House Pommes Frites

$5.99

Hand-cut French fries tossed in herbs

No Side

Steak Truffle Fries

$6.99

Thick cut fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Served with smoked pineapple sauce

Truffle Pommes Frites

$6.99

House fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mango Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Beers

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.00Out of stock

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Falls City Pale Ale

$5.00

Goodwood Bourbon Barrel Stout

$9.00

Goodwood Louisville Lager

$5.00

Goodwood Walnut Ale

$5.00

Gravely Debaser Hazy IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Gravely Doc's Hefe

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon PassionFruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

KY Bourbon Ale

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller LT

$4.00

Octoberfest

$6.00Out of stock

Onda Blood Orange

$6.00

Onda GrapeFruit

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose

$6.00

Rhinegeist Raspy Cat

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Southern Tier 2XIPA

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

West 6th Amber Ale

$6.00

West 6th Cocoa Porter

$6.00

West 6th IPA

$6.00

West 6th Sour

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

$4.00 Beers

$4.00

Red Wine By Bottle

B Dark Horse Merlot

$22.00

B The Seeker Pinot Noir

$28.00

B Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

B Don Miguel Gascon Malbec

$33.00

B Louis Martini Cabernet

$38.00

B Freakshow Cabernet

$33.00

B Bonterra Red Blend

$35.00

White Wine By Bottle

B Dark Horse Chardonny

$22.00

B Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

B Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$28.00

B Korbel Sparkling Brut

$35.00

B Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$45.00

B Dr. L Riesling

$28.00

B Terra D’Oro Moscato

$28.00

Derby Cocktails

Woodford Spire

$13.00

Old Forrester Julep

$13.00

Oaks Lilly

$13.00

Lilly Lemonade (vodka)

$15.00

Julep Lemonade (Bourbon)

$15.00

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

An intense and creamy flourless chocolate torte, enrobed in chocolate ganache. Served with a bourbon pecan caramel sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone

Lemon Berry Cake

$10.00

Lemon cake with blueberries and raspberries, creamy mascarpone cheese and icing sugar. Served with a tart raspberry sauce, vanilla ice cream, brown sugar crumble, and fresh berries

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

113 S 7th St, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image

Map
