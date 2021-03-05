Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Seafood

Mussel & Burger Bar - Taylorsville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

9200 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville, KY 40299

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic American Cheeseburger
Local Burger
Bacon Breakfast Burger

Starters

Charcuterie Plate & Cheeses

$24.99

Prosciutto, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, Taleggio, Manchego, and La Peral blue cheese

Dates In A Blanket

$13.99

Stuffed dates with goat cheese and roasted garlic wrapped in Nueske's bacon with smoked honey and tomato sofrito

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$13.99

Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$14.99

Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, arugula

Ground Beef Taquitos 5

$6.00

(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Ground Beef Taquitos 10

$12.00

(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Korean BBQ Wings

$13.99

Tossed in house-made spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Served with our blue cheese and jalapeno-cilantro ranch sauces

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$14.99

Lightly fried calamari, tossed in a spicy sweet sofrito sauce. Served over a black olive aioli, with a mix of capers and sweet Italian peppers

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$13.99

4 Cheese mac and cheese with Nueske's bacon and ziti pasta topped with fried cheese curds

Seafood Sliders

$13.99

Shrimp, lobster, crab meat cakes served on brioche buns, and topped with a spicy crab slaw. Served with a side of house made potato chips

Beef Sliders

$11.99

Black Angus beef, Gruyere cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with house-made potato chips

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch

Chèvre Fig Salad

Chèvre Fig Salad

$13.99

Baby cress, fig vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, fennel, oranges, marcona almonds, and radish

Caesar

Caesar

$12.99

Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons, Italian anchovies, Parmesan, and pine nuts

1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.00

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

1/2 Chèvre Fig Salad

$6.00

Burgers

All burgers are 100% Black Angus Beef patties (unless specified otherwise). We grind our meat in-house daily. Served on House Brioche Bun (unless specified otherwise). We can cook them any temperature you wish (Please allow extra time for MW and RIP)
Classic American Cheeseburger

Classic American Cheeseburger

$14.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles

Good Ole Bacon Burger

$16.99

Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun

Argentinian Burger

$17.99

Provoleta (thick-cut provolone cheese) caramelized onions, Chorizo Argentino, chimichurri sauce, arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Bacon Breakfast Burger

Bacon Breakfast Burger

$16.99

Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg

BBQ Burger

$16.99

Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles

C.E.O. Burger

C.E.O. Burger

$17.99

Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Chorizo Burger

$16.99

Black Angus ground beef and Spanish cured chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, crispy Serrano Ham, baby arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy potatoes, and caramelized onions

Local Burger

$16.99

Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.

Mediterranean Burger

$17.99

Ground Lamb, quince marmalade, baby arugula, feta cheese, and tzatziki

Mexican Burger

$16.99

Guacamole, rajas and onions, pickled red cabbage, queso Oaxaca, and cheese dip

Seafood Burger

$17.99

Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun

Southern Bell Burger

Southern Bell Burger

$16.99

Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun

Spanish Blue Burger

Spanish Blue Burger

$15.99

La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade

The Italian Job Burger

The Italian Job Burger

$16.99

Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$15.99

Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli

Wild Mushroom

$17.99

Mussels

Fresh P.E.I. mussels, pick any sauce. Served with local bakery bread!

APP - Blue Cheese Panchetta

$14.00

APP - Curry Cream

$14.00

APP - Greek

$14.00

APP - Meuniere

$14.00

APP - Moles Basquaise

$14.00

Blue Cheese Pancetta - FULL

$18.00

Shallots, garlic, crumbled blue cheese, pancetta, Belgian beer and butter

Curry Cream - FULL

Curry Cream - FULL

$18.00

Curry, shallots, lemongrass, lemon zest and chili oil

Greek - FULL

Greek - FULL

$18.00

Feta cheese, black olives, fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, red onions, capers, and oregano

Meuniere - FULL

Meuniere - FULL

$18.00

White wine, garlic, shallots, butter, and parsley

Moules Basquaise - FULL

Moules Basquaise - FULL

$18.00

Chorizo, olive oil, lobster sofrito broth, piquillo peppers, Piment d'Espelette, and onions

Sandwiches

Served with Pomme Frites

Mushroom Philly

$13.99

Royal trumpet, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers with Monterey Jack

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.99

Braised short ribs, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions on homemade brioche bread

MBB Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, crispy Pancetta ham, caramelized onions, sliced red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and triple honey mustard on a pretzel bun

Turkey Club

$15.99

BLT

$15.99

The Dip

$17.99

Entrees

Fried Fish Tacos

$17.99

Tempura-battered cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

MBB NY Strip Steak

$32.99

Black Angus beef skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and pommes frites

Grilled Fish Tacos

$16.99

Grilled cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Sides

House Pommes Frites

$5.99

Hand-cut French fries tossed in herbs

Elotes Callejeros

$5.99

Mexican-style corn on the cob with mayo, parmesan cheese, and chili powder

Truffle Pommes Frites

$6.99

House fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Served with smoked pineapple sauce

Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes

$5.99

Seared fingerling potatoes with duck fat and herbs

Steak Truffle Fries

$6.99

Thick cut fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.99

Extra Bread

$0.99

Local artisan baguette

Chips

$1.00

House-made potato chips

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Kids

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

An intense and creamy flourless chocolate torte, enrobed in chocolate ganache. Served with a bourbon pecan caramel sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone

Lemon Berry Cake

$10.00

Lemon cake with blueberries and raspberries, creamy mascarpone cheese and icing sugar. Served with a tart raspberry sauce, brown sugar crumble, and fresh berries

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline

Banana Split

$12.00

Layers of vanilla pudding, sweetened whipped cream, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with toasted meringue and a slice of bruleed banana

Cheesecake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Special

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Juice

$2.75

Mango Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Redbull

$5.00+

Redbull Sugar free

$5.00+

Beers

Anderson Valley Gose

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Countryboy Cougar Bait

$5.00

Countryboy Hazel Stout

$5.00

Countryboy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Falls City

$5.00

Goodwood Lager

$5.00

Goodwood Stout

$9.00

Goodwood Walnut Brown

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Kaliber

$3.50

KY Bourbon Ale

$9.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Onda Teq Seltz Blood Orange

$6.00

Onda Teq Seltz Mango

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Platform Strawberry Cheesecake Porter

$6.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose

$6.00

Rhinegeist Dad

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Southern Tier 2XIPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

West 6th Amber

$6.00

West 6th IPA

$6.00

West 6th Porter

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Red Wine Bottle

B J Lohr Cabernet

$18.95Out of stock

B Dark Horse Merlot

$22.00

B The Seeker Pinot Noir

$28.00

B Meiomi Pinot Noir

$42.00

B Don Miguel Gascon Malbec

$33.00

B Louis Martini Cabernet

$38.00

B Freakshow Cab

$33.00

B Layer Cake Shiraz

$20.00

B Bonterra Red Blend

$35.00

White Wine Bottle

B Dark Horse Chardonnay

$22.00

B Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

B Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$28.00

B Korbel Sparkling Brut

$35.00

B Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$45.00

B Dr L Riesling

$28.00

B Terra D’Oro Moscato

$28.00

Party

Wine Tasting Event

$54.00

Two Course Dinner

$40.00

Three Course Dinner

$55.00

Starters

Charcuterie Plate

$24.99

Dates In a blanket

$13.75

Short Rib Nachos

$15.99

Lamb Meatballs

$15.99

5 Taquitos

$7.00

10 Taquitos

$14.00

Korean Wings

$15.99

Calamari

$13.99

Mac N Cheese

$15.75

Seafood Sliders

$14.99

Beef Sliders

$13.25

Salads

Wedge Salad

$14.59

Chevre Fig Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$14.59

Burgers

Classic American Cheeseburger

$16.99

Good Ole Bacon Burger

$17.99

Argentinian Burger

$18.99

B.B.B.

$18.99

Barbecue Burger

$18.99

C.E.O Burger

$18.99

Chorizo Burger

$18.99

Local Burger

$18.75

Mediterranean Burger

$17.99

Mexican Burger

$17.99

Seafood Burger

$18.99

Southern Bell Burger

$18.99

Spanish Blue Burger

$17.99

Italian Job Burger

$18.99

Vegetarian Burger

$17.99

Mussels

App Blue Cheese Pancetta

$16.00

App Moles-Basquaise

$16.00

App Curry Cream

$16.00

App Meuniere

$16.00

App Greek

$16.00

Full Blue Cheese Pancetta

$19.00

Full Moles-Basquaise

$19.00

Full Curry Cream

$19.00

Full Meuniere

$19.00

Full Greek

$19.00

Sandwiches

Mushroom Philly

$15.75

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.99

MBB Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Turkey Club

$17.99

Entres

Fried Fish Tacos

$18.99

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.99

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Sides

Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes

$6.50

Elotes Callejeros

$6.50

Pommes Frites

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.50

Steak Truffle Fries

$7.99

Sweet Fries

$6.50

Truffle Pommes Frites

$7.99

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Double Cheese Burger

$8.99

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$13.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$13.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Starters

Charcuterie Plate & Cheeses

$27.49

Prosciutto, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, Taleggio, Manchego, and La Peral blue cheese

Dates In A Blanket

$15.38

Stuffed dates with goat cheese and roasted garlic wrapped in Nueske's bacon with smoked honey and tomato sofrito

Short Rib Nachos

Short Rib Nachos

$15.39

Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$16.48

Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, arugula

Ground Beef Taquitos 5

$6.60

(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Ground Beef Taquitos 10

$13.20

(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree

Korean BBQ Wings

$15.39

Tossed in house-made spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Served with our blue cheese and jalapeno-cilantro ranch sauces

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

Sweet & Spicy Calamari

$13.19

Lightly fried calamari, tossed in a spicy sweet sofrito sauce. Served over a black olive aioli, with a mix of capers and sweet Italian peppers

Mac + Cheese

Mac + Cheese

$15.13

4 Cheese mac and cheese with Nueske's bacon and ziti pasta topped with fried cheese curds

Seafood Sliders

$15.38

Shrimp, lobster, crab meat cakes served on brioche buns, and topped with a spicy crab slaw. Served with a side of house made potato chips

Beef Sliders

$12.38

Black Angus beef, Gruyere cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with house-made potato chips

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.85

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch

Chèvre Fig Salad

Chèvre Fig Salad

$15.39

Baby cress, fig vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, fennel, oranges, marcona almonds, and radish

Caesar

Caesar

$13.85

Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons, Italian anchovies, Parmesan, and pine nuts

1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.60

1/2 Caesar

$6.60

1/2 Chèvre Fig Salad

$6.60

Burgers

All burgers are 100% Black Angus Beef patties (unless specified otherwise). We grind our meat in-house daily. Served on House Brioche Bun (unless specified otherwise). We can cook them any temperature you wish (Please allow extra time for MW and RIP)
Classic American Cheeseburger

Classic American Cheeseburger

$16.49

American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles

Good Ole Bacon Burger

$18.69

Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun

Argentinian Burger

$18.69

Provoleta (thick-cut provolone cheese) caramelized onions, Chorizo Argentino, chimichurri sauce, arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Bacon Breakfast Burger

Bacon Breakfast Burger

$18.69

Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg

BBQ Burger

$18.69

Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles

C.E.O. Burger

C.E.O. Burger

$19.79

Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Chorizo Burger

$18.69

Black Angus ground beef and Spanish cured chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, crispy Serrano Ham, baby arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy potatoes, and caramelized onions

Local Burger

$18.43

Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.

Mediterranean Burger

$19.78

Ground Lamb, quince marmalade, baby arugula, feta cheese, and tzatziki

Mexican Burger

$18.68

Guacamole, rajas and onions, pickled red cabbage, queso Oaxaca, and cheese dip

Seafood Burger

$18.69

Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun

Southern Bell Burger

Southern Bell Burger

$18.69

Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun

Spanish Blue Burger

Spanish Blue Burger

$17.59

La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade

The Italian Job Burger

The Italian Job Burger

$18.69

Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Vegetarian Burger

Vegetarian Burger

$17.59

Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli

Mussels

Fresh P.E.I. mussels, pick any sauce. Served with local bakery bread!

APP - Blue Cheese Panchetta

$15.40

APP - Curry Cream

$15.40

APP - Greek

$15.40

APP - Meuniere

$15.40

APP - Moles Basquaise

$15.40

Blue Cheese Pancetta - FULL

$18.70

Shallots, garlic, crumbled blue cheese, pancetta, Belgian beer and butter

Curry Cream - FULL

Curry Cream - FULL

$18.70

Curry, shallots, lemongrass, lemon zest and chili oil

Greek - FULL

Greek - FULL

$18.70

Feta cheese, black olives, fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, red onions, capers, and oregano

Meuniere - FULL

Meuniere - FULL

$18.70

White wine, garlic, shallots, butter, and parsley

Moules Basquaise - FULL

Moules Basquaise - FULL

$18.70

Chorizo, olive oil, lobster sofrito broth, piquillo peppers, Piment d'Espelette, and onions

Sandwiches

Served with Pomme Frites

Mushroom Philly

$15.13

Royal trumpet, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers with Monterey Jack

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.68

Braised short ribs, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions on homemade brioche bread

MBB Grilled Chicken

$17.59

Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, crispy Pancetta ham, caramelized onions, sliced red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and triple honey mustard on a pretzel bun

Turkey Club

$17.59

Entrees

Fried Fish Tacos

$19.78

Tempura-battered cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

MBB NY Strip Steak

$36.28

Black Angus beef skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and pommes frites

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.69

Grilled cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage

Shrimp Tacos

$20.88

Sides

House Pommes Frites

$6.05

Hand-cut French fries tossed in herbs

Elotes Callejeros

$6.05

Mexican-style corn on the cob with mayo, parmesan cheese, and chili powder

Truffle Pommes Frites

$7.15

House fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.05Out of stock

Served with smoked pineapple sauce

Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes

$6.05

Seared fingerling potatoes with duck fat and herbs

Steak Truffle Fries

$7.43

Thick cut fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.32

Extra Bread

$0.55

Local artisan baguette

Chips

$1.10

House-made potato chips

Truffle Aioli

$1.10

Kids

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.70

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.70

Double Cheeseburger

$8.80

Grilled Cheese

$7.70

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$12.10

An intense and creamy flourless chocolate torte, enrobed in chocolate ganache. Served with a bourbon pecan caramel sauce

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.10

A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone

Lemon Berry Cake

$11.00

Lemon cake with blueberries and raspberries, creamy mascarpone cheese and icing sugar. Served with a tart raspberry sauce, brown sugar crumble, and fresh berries

Carrot Cake

$12.10

Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline

Banana Split

$11.00

Layers of vanilla pudding, sweetened whipped cream, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with toasted meringue and a slice of bruleed banana

Cheesecake

$12.10

Special

Oysters on the Half Shell

$13.20

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image
Mussel and Burger Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Feast BBQ - Taylorsville Rd
orange star3.9 • 158
10318 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Gaslight Diner
orange starNo Reviews
10509 Watterson Trail Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Del Frisco's - 101 Whittington Parkway
orange star3.5 • 71
101 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Royals Hot Chicken - Shelbyville Rd
orange star3.5 • 21
10310 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Fern Creek (Bardstown)
orange starNo Reviews
5338 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40291
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville (Fern Creek) #065
orange star4.2 • 1,384
5628 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston