- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Mussel & Burger Bar - Taylorsville Rd
Mussel & Burger Bar - Taylorsville Rd
No reviews yet
9200 Taylorsville Rd
Louisville, KY 40299
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Charcuterie Plate & Cheeses
Prosciutto, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, Taleggio, Manchego, and La Peral blue cheese
Dates In A Blanket
Stuffed dates with goat cheese and roasted garlic wrapped in Nueske's bacon with smoked honey and tomato sofrito
Short Rib Nachos
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Lamb Meatballs
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, arugula
Ground Beef Taquitos 5
(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Ground Beef Taquitos 10
(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Korean BBQ Wings
Tossed in house-made spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Served with our blue cheese and jalapeno-cilantro ranch sauces
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
Lightly fried calamari, tossed in a spicy sweet sofrito sauce. Served over a black olive aioli, with a mix of capers and sweet Italian peppers
Mac + Cheese
4 Cheese mac and cheese with Nueske's bacon and ziti pasta topped with fried cheese curds
Seafood Sliders
Shrimp, lobster, crab meat cakes served on brioche buns, and topped with a spicy crab slaw. Served with a side of house made potato chips
Beef Sliders
Black Angus beef, Gruyere cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with house-made potato chips
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch
Chèvre Fig Salad
Baby cress, fig vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, fennel, oranges, marcona almonds, and radish
Caesar
Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons, Italian anchovies, Parmesan, and pine nuts
1/2 Wedge Salad
1/2 Caesar
1/2 Chèvre Fig Salad
Burgers
Classic American Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Good Ole Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
Argentinian Burger
Provoleta (thick-cut provolone cheese) caramelized onions, Chorizo Argentino, chimichurri sauce, arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Bacon Breakfast Burger
Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg
BBQ Burger
Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles
C.E.O. Burger
Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Chorizo Burger
Black Angus ground beef and Spanish cured chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, crispy Serrano Ham, baby arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy potatoes, and caramelized onions
Local Burger
Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.
Mediterranean Burger
Ground Lamb, quince marmalade, baby arugula, feta cheese, and tzatziki
Mexican Burger
Guacamole, rajas and onions, pickled red cabbage, queso Oaxaca, and cheese dip
Seafood Burger
Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun
Southern Bell Burger
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
Spanish Blue Burger
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
The Italian Job Burger
Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Vegetarian Burger
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
Wild Mushroom
Mussels
APP - Blue Cheese Panchetta
APP - Curry Cream
APP - Greek
APP - Meuniere
APP - Moles Basquaise
Blue Cheese Pancetta - FULL
Shallots, garlic, crumbled blue cheese, pancetta, Belgian beer and butter
Curry Cream - FULL
Curry, shallots, lemongrass, lemon zest and chili oil
Greek - FULL
Feta cheese, black olives, fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, red onions, capers, and oregano
Meuniere - FULL
White wine, garlic, shallots, butter, and parsley
Moules Basquaise - FULL
Chorizo, olive oil, lobster sofrito broth, piquillo peppers, Piment d'Espelette, and onions
Sandwiches
Mushroom Philly
Royal trumpet, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers with Monterey Jack
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short ribs, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions on homemade brioche bread
MBB Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, crispy Pancetta ham, caramelized onions, sliced red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and triple honey mustard on a pretzel bun
Turkey Club
BLT
The Dip
Entrees
Fried Fish Tacos
Tempura-battered cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage
MBB NY Strip Steak
Black Angus beef skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and pommes frites
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage
Shrimp Tacos
Sides
House Pommes Frites
Hand-cut French fries tossed in herbs
Elotes Callejeros
Mexican-style corn on the cob with mayo, parmesan cheese, and chili powder
Truffle Pommes Frites
House fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes
Seared fingerling potatoes with duck fat and herbs
Steak Truffle Fries
Thick cut fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli
Seasonal Vegetables
Extra Bread
Local artisan baguette
Chips
House-made potato chips
Truffle Aioli
Kids
Desserts
Chocolate Decadence
An intense and creamy flourless chocolate torte, enrobed in chocolate ganache. Served with a bourbon pecan caramel sauce
Tiramisu
A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone
Lemon Berry Cake
Lemon cake with blueberries and raspberries, creamy mascarpone cheese and icing sugar. Served with a tart raspberry sauce, brown sugar crumble, and fresh berries
Carrot Cake
Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline
Banana Split
Layers of vanilla pudding, sweetened whipped cream, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with toasted meringue and a slice of bruleed banana
Cheesecake
Bread Pudding
N/A Beverages
Beers
Anderson Valley Gose
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Countryboy Cougar Bait
Countryboy Hazel Stout
Countryboy Shotgun Wedding
Falls City
Goodwood Lager
Goodwood Stout
Goodwood Walnut Brown
Guinness
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Kaliber
KY Bourbon Ale
Long Drink
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Onda Teq Seltz Blood Orange
Onda Teq Seltz Mango
Pilsner Urquell
Platform Strawberry Cheesecake Porter
Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose
Rhinegeist Dad
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
Southern Tier 2XIPA
Stella Artois
West 6th Amber
West 6th IPA
West 6th Porter
Yuengling
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Starters
Burgers
Classic American Cheeseburger
Good Ole Bacon Burger
Argentinian Burger
B.B.B.
Barbecue Burger
C.E.O Burger
Chorizo Burger
Local Burger
Mediterranean Burger
Mexican Burger
Seafood Burger
Southern Bell Burger
Spanish Blue Burger
Italian Job Burger
Vegetarian Burger
Mussels
Sandwiches
Sides
Drinks
Kids Menu
Desserts
Starters
Charcuterie Plate & Cheeses
Prosciutto, Serrano ham, Spanish chorizo, Taleggio, Manchego, and La Peral blue cheese
Dates In A Blanket
Stuffed dates with goat cheese and roasted garlic wrapped in Nueske's bacon with smoked honey and tomato sofrito
Short Rib Nachos
Potato chips, braised short ribs, guacamole, pico de gallo,, black bean puree, Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cheese dip
Lamb Meatballs
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, arugula
Ground Beef Taquitos 5
(5) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Ground Beef Taquitos 10
(10) Seasoned ground beef, queso fresco, pickled sweet peppers and black bean puree
Korean BBQ Wings
Tossed in house-made spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Served with our blue cheese and jalapeno-cilantro ranch sauces
Sweet & Spicy Calamari
Lightly fried calamari, tossed in a spicy sweet sofrito sauce. Served over a black olive aioli, with a mix of capers and sweet Italian peppers
Mac + Cheese
4 Cheese mac and cheese with Nueske's bacon and ziti pasta topped with fried cheese curds
Seafood Sliders
Shrimp, lobster, crab meat cakes served on brioche buns, and topped with a spicy crab slaw. Served with a side of house made potato chips
Beef Sliders
Black Angus beef, Gruyere cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun with house-made potato chips
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese, roasted corn, avocado, roasted tomatoes, spicy jalapenos ranch
Chèvre Fig Salad
Baby cress, fig vinaigrette, goat cheese croquettes, fennel, oranges, marcona almonds, and radish
Caesar
Baby romaine, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons, Italian anchovies, Parmesan, and pine nuts
1/2 Wedge Salad
1/2 Caesar
1/2 Chèvre Fig Salad
Burgers
Classic American Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet bread and butter pickles
Good Ole Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, red onions, tomato, Boston lettuce, and pretzel bun
Argentinian Burger
Provoleta (thick-cut provolone cheese) caramelized onions, Chorizo Argentino, chimichurri sauce, arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Bacon Breakfast Burger
Bacon Breakfast Burger with caramelized onions, aged white cheddar cheese, maple syrup aioli, maple syrup glazed pork belly, and fried farm egg
BBQ Burger
Topped with fried cheese curds, beer battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, remoulade coleslaw, and pickles
C.E.O. Burger
Gruyere cheese, truffle aioli, caramelized onions, baby arugula, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Chorizo Burger
Black Angus ground beef and Spanish cured chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, crispy Serrano Ham, baby arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, crispy potatoes, and caramelized onions
Local Burger
Sherwood Acres grass fed ground beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, local farm tomato, onions and lettuce.
Mediterranean Burger
Ground Lamb, quince marmalade, baby arugula, feta cheese, and tzatziki
Mexican Burger
Guacamole, rajas and onions, pickled red cabbage, queso Oaxaca, and cheese dip
Seafood Burger
Patty of crabmeat, shrimp, lobster, peppers, onions, and chives. Served with spicy crabmeat aioli, tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and avocados on a pretzel bun
Southern Bell Burger
Topped with fried green tomatoes, remoulade sauce, pimento cheese, and a pretzel bun
Spanish Blue Burger
La Peral Spanish blue cheese, pepper cress, and fig marmalade
The Italian Job Burger
Taleggio cheese, aged balsamic onions, baby arugula, crispy Prosciutto, sweet pickled peppers, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Vegetarian Burger
Beet, mushroom, and red quinoa burger, goat cheese, arugula, and black olive aioli
Mussels
APP - Blue Cheese Panchetta
APP - Curry Cream
APP - Greek
APP - Meuniere
APP - Moles Basquaise
Blue Cheese Pancetta - FULL
Shallots, garlic, crumbled blue cheese, pancetta, Belgian beer and butter
Curry Cream - FULL
Curry, shallots, lemongrass, lemon zest and chili oil
Greek - FULL
Feta cheese, black olives, fennel, olive oil, cherry tomatoes, ouzo, red onions, capers, and oregano
Meuniere - FULL
White wine, garlic, shallots, butter, and parsley
Moules Basquaise - FULL
Chorizo, olive oil, lobster sofrito broth, piquillo peppers, Piment d'Espelette, and onions
Sandwiches
Mushroom Philly
Royal trumpet, shitake, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions and peppers with Monterey Jack
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Braised short ribs, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions on homemade brioche bread
MBB Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, crispy Pancetta ham, caramelized onions, sliced red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and triple honey mustard on a pretzel bun
Turkey Club
Entrees
Fried Fish Tacos
Tempura-battered cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage
MBB NY Strip Steak
Black Angus beef skirt steak, chimichurri sauce, served with seasonal vegetables and pommes frites
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled cod, corn tortillas, spicy crabmeat aioli, and pickled red cabbage
Shrimp Tacos
Sides
House Pommes Frites
Hand-cut French fries tossed in herbs
Elotes Callejeros
Mexican-style corn on the cob with mayo, parmesan cheese, and chili powder
Truffle Pommes Frites
House fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with smoked pineapple sauce
Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes
Seared fingerling potatoes with duck fat and herbs
Steak Truffle Fries
Thick cut fries tossed in truffle oil, served with truffle aioli
Seasonal Vegetables
Extra Bread
Local artisan baguette
Chips
House-made potato chips
Truffle Aioli
Kids
Desserts
Chocolate Decadence
An intense and creamy flourless chocolate torte, enrobed in chocolate ganache. Served with a bourbon pecan caramel sauce
Tiramisu
A delicious twist on two classics. Mascarpone cheesecake base with graham cracker crust, topped with coffee mascarpone mousse, espresso dipped ladyfingers and sweetened whipped mascarpone
Lemon Berry Cake
Lemon cake with blueberries and raspberries, creamy mascarpone cheese and icing sugar. Served with a tart raspberry sauce, brown sugar crumble, and fresh berries
Carrot Cake
Traditional carrot cake frosted with a maple orange cream cheese icing, masked in toasted carrot cake crumbs. Served with salted caramel sauce and candied pecan praline
Banana Split
Layers of vanilla pudding, sweetened whipped cream, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with toasted meringue and a slice of bruleed banana
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
9200 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299