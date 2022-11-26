Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mustang Mania Pizza

1107 co hwy 9

Kremmling, CO 80459

Pepperoni Extravaganza
Red Sauce Cheese Pizza
Cheesy Bread

Mustang Mania Pizza

Mustang Meat Madness

$22.00+

Pepperoni Extravaganza

$12.00+

Mustang Supreme

$16.00+

Brisket Mania

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

The Hippie

$15.00+

Purple & Gold Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$14.00+

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00+

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00+

Chicken jalapeño popper

$14.00+

Veggie Delight

$15.00+

BBQ Chicken

$15.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

Red Sauce Cheese Pizza

$9.00+

Olive Oil Garlic Cheese Pizza

$9.00+

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Wings

Zesty BBQ Wing

$8.99+

Buffalo Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Buffalo

$9.99+

Boneless Zesty BBQ

$9.99+

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.99+

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$16.00+

Calzones

BBQ Brisket Calzone

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.00

Hippie Calzone

$16.00

Canadian Bacon Pineapple Calzone

$16.00

Philly Cheese Steak Calzone

$16.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.00

Meat Madness Calzone

$16.00

Side Salads

Side Salad w Ranch

$8.00Out of stock

Side Salad W Italian

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Treat

Warm tripple chocolate brownie bites

$6.99

8" Hot Sub Sandwiches

Meat Madness Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub Sandwich

$8.00

French Dip Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Pepperoni Sub Sandwich

$8.00

BBQ Brisket Sub Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie Sub Sandwich

$8.00

Meat Wagon BBQ

Brisket Sandwich w side

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich w side

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Ease of ordering online, call ahead or stop in and place you order to go! Enjoy

Location

1107 co hwy 9, Kremmling, CO 80459

Directions

