Lulu's Sandwich Bar Staten Island

review star

No reviews yet

$$

2005 victory Blvd

Staten Island, NY 10314

Signature Sandwiches

#1

$8.95

Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper

#2

$9.95

Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper

#3

$7.95

Provolone, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt, Pepper

#4

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions & Peppers, American cheese

#5

$9.95

Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, American cheese. Chipotle

#6

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese

The Lulu Burger

The Lulu Burger

$8.95

Our not-so-basic burger topped with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Lulu Burger w. Fries

$11.45

The Louisiana Special

$8.95

Crispy chicken sandwich with pickles, tomatoes, and garlic mayo or chipotle aioli

Ba-Tzad

Israeli Salad w/ tahini

$6.99

Hummus bowl

$6.99

Labane w/ zaatar

$6.99

Tahini

$4.99

Pita

$1.50

Fries

$4.99

Wings (9 pieces)

$11.99

Chicken Fingers (6 pieces)

$9.99

Wings Fries Combo (6 wings with fries)

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$6.99

A classic. (5) Oreos dipped in our special batter, golden-fried, topped off with powdered sugar, and your choice of a dipper (strawberry jam or chocolate).

Baklava (2 piece)

$2.99

Baklava (4 piece)

$4.99

Knafe

$5.99

Malabi

$5.99

Drinks

Water

$1.75

Can

$1.75

Snapple

$2.75

arizona

$1.00

Pita/Plate

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Our house made falafel with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Falafel Plate

$12.99

Our house made falafel with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Sabich Pita

$9.99

Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Sabich Plate

$12.99

Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Shawarma Pita

$10.99

Spiced to perfection with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Spiced to perfection with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Pargiot Pita

$10.99

Israeli baby chicken with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Pargiot Plate

$13.99

Israeli baby chicken with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Kabob Pita

$11.99

Juicy, meaty kabob with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Kabob Plate

$14.99

Juicy, meaty kabob with Israeli salad, cabbage, hummus, tahini, harissa, pickles & Amba.

Mexican

Taco al pastor (spicy pork w/ pineapple)

$4.00

Taco bistac (steak)

$4.00

Taco cacina (salted beef)

$4.00

Taco pollo (grilled chicken)

$4.00

Taco carne enchilada (spicy pork)

$4.00

Taco chorizo (mexican sausage)

$4.00

Taco pescado (fish)

$4.00

Torta al pastor (spicy pork w/ pineapple)

$10.00

Torta bistac (steak)

$10.00

Torta cacina (salted beef)

$10.00

Torta pollo (grilled chicken)

$10.00

Torta carne enchilada (spicy pork)

$10.00

Torta chorizo (mexican sausage)

$10.00

Torta pescado (fish)

$10.00

Torta Milanesa de pollo (chicken cutlet)

$10.00

Torta milanesa de ras (beef cutlet)

$10.00

Quesadilla al pastor (spicy pork with pineapple)

$9.00

Quesadilla bistec (steak)

$9.00

Quesadilla cacina (salted beef)

$9.00

Quesadilla pollo (grilled chicken)

$9.00

Quesadilla carne enchilada (spicy pork)

$9.00

Quesadilla chorizo (Mexican sausage)

$9.00

Nachos al pastor (spicy pork with pineapple)

$11.00

Nachos bistec (steak)

$11.00

Nachos cacina (salted beef)

$11.00

Nachos pollo (grilled chicken)

$11.00

Nachos carne enchilada (spicy pork)

$11.00

Nachos chorizo (mexican sausage)

$11.00

Burrito al pastor (spicy pork with pineapple)

$10.00

Burrito bistec (steak)

$10.00

Burrito cacina (salted beef)

$10.00

Burrito pollo (grilled chicken)

$10.00

Burrito carne enchilada (spicy pork)

$10.00

Burrito chorizo (mexican sausage)

$10.00

Pupusa mixed fried beans, cheese, and pork

$3.25

Pupusa fried beans with cheese

$3.25

Pupusa with cheese

$3.25

Popusas (100% Salvadoreñas)

6 Popusas

$20.00

10 Popusas

$30.00

25 Popusas

$80.00

Monday - Tuesday Special Combos

6 Wings, 2 Popusas, 1 Can of Soda

$15.00

2 Tacos (chicken, sausage, or jerky), 2 Popusas, 1 Can of Soda

$12.00

1 Quesadilla, 1 Popusa, 1 Taco (chicken, sausage, or jerky), 1 Can of Soda

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2005 victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314

Directions

Gallery
Mustard Kosher Panini Bar image

