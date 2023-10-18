Mustard Seed 11308 South Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
💯 Vegan restaurant
Location
11308 South Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Umaya Ramen - Cerritos - 11318 South Street
No Reviews
11318 South Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant
Bun Bun Bao - Cerritos - 11314 South St.
No Reviews
11314 South Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cerritos
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurant