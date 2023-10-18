Spend $75, get 1 Beignets free
FREE75BEIGNET
Copied!
Spend $75, get 1 Beignets free
FREE75BEIGNET
Copied!

Popular Items

Wet Burrito
Wet Burrito
$16.99

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla and topped with signature Colorado chile sauce and crema.

Cheezy Git Fritters
Cheezy Git Fritters
$8.99+

Home-made grits, crispy on the outside, cheezy and soft inside

Loco Moco
Loco Moco
$15.99

Burger patty served on a bed of rice and smothered with a flavorful gravy infused with caramelized onions and mushrooms; topped with sunny side egg on top.

Food

Craveables

Hot Honey Chicken
Hot Honey Chicken
$9.99

3 pieces of cornflake crusted chicken strips with home-made honey sauce

Cheezy Git Fritters
Cheezy Git Fritters
$8.99+

Home-made grits, crispy on the outside, cheezy and soft inside

Cajun Crab Cakes
Cajun Crab Cakes
$13.99

blackened hearts of palm 'crab' cakes with aioli

Loaded Cajun Fries
Loaded Cajun Fries
$15.99

hand-cut cajun fries topped with carne asada steak, tempeh bacon, cheese, fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, chipotle mayo nad pesto aioli

Jalapeno and Cauliflower Poppers
Jalapeno and Cauliflower Poppers
$10.99Out of stock

crispy fried cauliflower and jalapeno poppers served with classic ranch

Wraps

Cheesesteak Melt Wrap
Cheesesteak Melt Wrap
$15.99

Grilled cheesesteak, caramelized onions, peppers, mushrooms with cheese, lettuce, and classic ranch served in a warm tortilla

Crispy Chicken BLT
Crispy Chicken BLT
$14.99

Crispy chicken, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and classic ranch; served in a warm tortilla

Tofu Miso Crunch
Tofu Miso Crunch
$14.99

Tempura fried tofu, miso marinade, cucumber, pickled ginger, brown rice blend, edamame, baby greens, and sriracha crema

Blackened Cajun Fish Wrap
Blackened Cajun Fish Wrap
$13.99

Blackened crispy battered fish, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, served in warm tortilla wrap

Bowls & Grains

Grains & Gains
Grains & Gains
$16.99

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, marinated heritage grains with quinoa, tomatoes, cucumber, dried cranberry, walnuts, mint, parsley, lemon olive oil vinaigrette

Happy Hawaiian
Happy Hawaiian
$15.99

Spam, smothered with huli-huli style teriyaki sauce over brown rice, grilled pineapple, edamame, roasted peppers, onions and mushroom

Peanut Tofu Satay
Peanut Tofu Satay
$14.99

Grilled marinated tofu, brown rice, romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, sriracha and Thai peanut sauce

Taco Bowl
Taco Bowl
$15.99

Spiced crumbled taco meat, Mexican rice, lettuce, corn relish pico de gallo, chipotle vinaigrette, and avocado

Loco Moco
Loco Moco
$15.99

Burger patty served on a bed of rice and smothered with a flavorful gravy infused with caramelized onions and mushrooms; topped with sunny side egg on top.

Taqueria

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla
Chips and Guacamole
$8.99

Homemade warm tortilla chips, housemade guacamole

Crunchy Tacos
Crunchy Tacos
$14.99

3 Housemade fried tacos, with spiced taco meat, cheese, cabbage, avocado salsa, and pickled onion. Each taco is made with 3 different salsa/crema

Wet Burrito
Wet Burrito
$16.99

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla and topped with signature Colorado chile sauce and crema.

Fish Tacos
Fish Tacos
$12.99

3 battered fish, cabbage slaw. lime, avocado salsa on warn corn tortilla

Breakfast Burrito
$14.99

JUST egg, tater tots, meat crumble, spinach, mixed veggies, pico de gallo, wrapped in warm tortilla with salsa.

Regular Asada Burrito
$14.99

Carne asada steak, rice, beans, lettuce, and crema wrapped in warm flour tortilla

Sides

Regular French Fries
$5.50
Cajun Fries
Cajun Fries
$6.00
Tater tots
Tater tots
$5.50
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
Put Protein on Anything
Homemade chips
$2.99
Guacamole
$5.99
Chips and Guacamole
$8.99
White Rice
$3.00
Heritage Grain
$5.00
Mexican Rice
$4.00
Side of Avocado
$2.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch
$1.00
Lemon Aioli
$1.00
Hot honey sauce
$1.00
Salsa Verde (medium spice)
$1.00
Salsa Roja
$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Draft Cola
$2.99+
Lemon Berry
$2.99+Out of stock
Agave Vanilla
$2.99+
Orange Hibiscus
$2.99+
Rootbeer
$2.99+
Diet Cola
$2.99+
Pineapple Cream
$2.99+
Iced Tea Unsweetened
$3.00

Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Strawberry
$4.49+

Hibiscus, strawberry, agave, vegan sugar

Cucumber Lime
$4.49+

Cucumber, lime, mint, agave, vegan sugar

Fresca Refill Medium 16 oz
$2.00
Fresca Refill Large 32 oz
$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Arrowhead Water
$2.50
Evian Spring Water
$3.50
Saratoga Carbonated Bottle
$6.50

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets
Beignets
$8.99
Beignets Peach Cobbler (2)
$6.99Out of stock