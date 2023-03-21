Main picView gallery

Musubi Love

No reviews yet

2720 East Plaza Boulevard Suite Q

National City, CA 91950

Popular Items

Korean Chicken
Onigiri: Tuna Mayo
Teriyaki Salmon


Musubi

A musubi is a popular Hawaiian snack! Choose from various proteins, the perfect amount if rice, and wrapped in nori

Musubi: Spam

$3.00
Musubi: Spam & Egg

$3.50

$3.50

Musubi: Katsu

$3.50

Musubi: Spicy Sausage

$3.50

Musubi: Tofu

$3.50

Musubi: Teriyaki Chicken

$3.50

Musubi: Bacon & Egg

$3.50

Musubi: Korean Chicken

$3.50

Onigiri

Onigiri: Tuna Mayo

$4.00

$4.00

Onigiri: Spicy Crab

$4.00

Onigiri: Corn Cheese

$3.00
Onigiri: Shrimp Tempura

$4.00

$4.00

Onigiri: Crispy Bacon

$3.50
Onigiri: Spicy Salmon Miso

$4.00

$4.00

Onigiri Trio

$10.50

Rice Bowls

Each of our bowls are served with a generous amount of rice and veggies. We strive to make our meals affordable, easy to eat and filling.

Ahi Poke

$13.95Out of stock

Made fresh to order. Ahi tuna seasoned in sesame oil with onions, chives, and furikake. Served with rice and seaweed salad

Garlic Shrimp

$13.95

$13.95

6 jumbo shrimps, sautéed in garlic butter sauce, served on a bed of rice and veggies

Kalua Pig

$10.95

$10.95

Tender pork shredded and seasoned in Hawaiian rock salt. Over a bed of rice and veggies.

Katsu Curry

$11.95

$11.95

Chicken Katsu, fried until golden brown, on a bed of rice with curry with chopped potatoes and onions. Served with veggies

Korean Chicken

$11.95

$11.95

Crunchy battered chicken marinated in Teriyaki. Topped with spicy mayo and Furikake, served on rice and veggies

Shrimp Tempura Curry

$11.95

$11.95

6 pieces of battered shrimp over rice and Japanese curry with veggies

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.95

$10.95

Grilled chicken, glazed in house made Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice and veggies

Teriyaki Salmon

$13.95

$13.95

Teriyaki glazed salmon served with rice and veggies

Lava Chicken

$10.95

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken

$10.95

$10.95

Chicken breast tossed in our garlic chili sauce, roasted red pepper, grilled tomatoes, pepper jack cheese on toasted white bread

Kalua Cubano

$10.95

$10.95

Hawaiian-style twist on the classic cubano sando! Kalua Pork, ham, mustard, pickles, pressed panini style.

Jappadawg

$8.95

$8.95

Teriyaki glazed hot dog with crispy onions, spicy mayo, furikake and nori flakes on top

Specials

Musubi Love Combo

$12.00

$12.00

Choose 3 Onigiri or Musubi and one Side!

The Cali Musubi

$3.50

Spicy crab, cream cheese and rice wrapped in nori

Deep Fried Musubi

$7.00

Sides

Rice

$1.50

Mac Salad

$2.00

Seaweed Salad

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Corn Cheese

$2.00

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.00
Handmade Lemonade

$4.00+

$4.00+

Iced Strawberry Sakura

$5.00+

Subtle flavor of Japanese cherry blossoms with strawberry drizzle, reminiscent of a floral strawberry milk!

The Shark Bite

$3.00+

$3.00+

Blue raspberry sprite, strawberry drizzle, gummy sharks

Passion Fruit Sunset

$4.50+

$4.50+

Lilikoi flavored soda with fresh crushed strawberries and raspberries topped with a strawberry flavored yogurt drink

Additional Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.25

Katsu

$0.25

Sweet Stuff

Malasadas

$6.00

Mango Sticky Rice Musubi

$5.00Out of stock

Custom Item

Custom Item

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are excited to provide our guests authentic and affordable quick bites! Musubi Love serves up tasty musubi, onigiri, rice bowls, and more!

Location

2720 East Plaza Boulevard Suite Q, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

