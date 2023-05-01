Musubi Libre
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
83 Wright Brothers Ave, Livermore, CA 94551
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake’s Café & Catering - 51 Wright Brothers Avenue
No Reviews
51 Wright Brothers Avenue Suite A Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurant
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Livermore
No Reviews
3052 West Jack London Blvd Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Livermore
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurant
More near Livermore