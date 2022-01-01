Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Barbeque

ROBA NOODLE

357 Reviews

$$

2626 West La Palma Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92801

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Salmon Bowl
Spam
Bul-gogi (Beef)

Musubi

Spam

Spam

$4.00+

Spam. Seaweed. Sesame

Crab

Crab

$4.50

Imitation crab. Burdock root. Seaweed. Sesame

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$4.50

Imitation crab. Chili pepper. Chili oil. Burdock root. Seaweed. Sesame

Baked Miso Salmon

Baked Miso Salmon

$6.50

Salmon. Crab. Garlic. Seaweed. Sesame

Crunch Shrimp

Crunch Shrimp

$5.50

Imitation crab. Tempura shrimp. Seaweed. Sesame

Crispy soft-shell crab

Crispy soft-shell crab

$6.50

Soft-shell crab. Imitation crab. Seaweed. Sesame

Bul-gogi (Beef)

Bul-gogi (Beef)

$5.50

Korean style Beef. Onion. Lettuce

Rice Bowl

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Grilled Chicken. Rice. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Beef Bowl (Bulgogi)

Beef Bowl (Bulgogi)

$10.00

Beef. Rice. Onion. Sesame seeds

Curry Tonkatsu Bowl

Curry Tonkatsu Bowl

$10.00

Curry. Rice. Pork tonkatsu. Pickled cucumber

Miso Salmon Bowl

Miso Salmon Bowl

$11.00

Miso Salmon. Rice. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Unagi Bowl (Eel)

Unagi Bowl (Eel)

$12.00

Unagi (Eel). Rice. Sesame. Ginger

Sides

Blue Crab Rice Ball

Blue Crab Rice Ball

$5.50

Mixed Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp tempura 3pc, Zucchini 1pc, Sweet potato 1pc

RICE

$1.50

Drinks

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$2.00
Sparkling Water Bottle

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.50
FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

