Mutiny BBQ Company

Two Bird Gumbo

$10.00

A traditional preparation with unique Mutiny flavors. Our smoked Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage and our popular Smoked Turkey add depth and dimension to this Cajun classic. Served with white rice, topped with chopped chives, and garnished with house pickled okra. (Pro tip: If you want to eat this dish like a real Cajun, order a side of our potato salad to accompany it.)