Mutiny BBQ Company
808 5th Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Meats
Sliced Brisket - Quarter Pound
The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.
Sliced Brisket - Half Pound
The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Sliced Brisket - 3/4 Pound
The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Sliced Brisket - One Pound
The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Chopped Brisket - Quarter Pound
Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.
Chopped Brisket - Half Pound
Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Chopped Brisket - 3/4 Pound
Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Chopped Brisket - One Pound
Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Pulled Pork - Quarter Pound
Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.
Pulled Pork - Half Pound
Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Pulled Pork - 3/4 Pound
Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Pulled Pork - One Pound
Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Turkey Breast - Quarter Pound
A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.
Turkey Breast - Half Pound
A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Turkey Breast - 3/4 Pound
A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.
Turkey Breast - One Pound
A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.
St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack
St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs coated in our house dry rub and smoked for several hours before being basted in Mutiny’s signature BBQ sauce.
St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack
St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs coated in our house dry rub and smoked for several hours before being basted in Mutiny’s signature BBQ sauce.
Texas Style Sausage
Often referred to as a “hot gut” or “hot link,” these peppery, European-inspired links come to us from Southside Market in the heart of Central Texas. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and a Martin’s Potato Roll.
Smoke Fried Wings - 6
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Smoke Fried Wings - 12
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Smoke Fried Wings - 24
Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Specials
Wednesday Pulled Pork for 2
One pound pork, a pint of mac and cheese, half pints of cole slaw and pickles, a side of pickled red onions, six Martin’s Potato Roll sliders, and a four ounce mini squeeze bottle of our BBQ sauce. Feeds 2-3. Dine-in or takeout. Available all day while supplies last.
Wednesday Pulled Pork Family Dinner Special
We've got dinner covered tonight. Two pounds of pulled pork, a dozen Martin's Potato Roll sliders, an 8-ounce bottle of house BBQ sauce, A pint of cole slaw, a pint of pickles, a side of pickled red onions, and a quart of mac and cheese. Feeds 4-6. Subject to availability. Wednesdays only. Dine-in or takeout. No changes or substitutions.
Thursday Rib Meal for 2
Two Bird Gumbo
A traditional preparation with unique Mutiny flavors. Our smoked Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage and our popular Smoked Turkey add depth and dimension to this Cajun classic. Served with white rice, topped with chopped chives, and garnished with house pickled okra. (Pro tip: If you want to eat this dish like a real Cajun, order a side of our potato salad to accompany it.)
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our Eastern Carolina style pulled pork piled high on a huge "Big Marty" Martin's Potato Roll and topped with housemade vinegar cole slaw and housemade pickles. Finished with a drizzle of our house signature BBQ sauce. Served with a side of handcut french fries.
Brisket Sandwich
Our signature brisket is piled high on a "Big Marty" Martin's Potato Roll and topped with housemade pickles and pickled red onions. Finished with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce. Served with a side of handcut fries.
The Beast from the East
A tribute to one of Asbury Park's favorite sons, the late great professional wrestling superstar Bam Bam Bigelow, this sandwich features a quarter pound of pulled pork, a quarter pound of chopped brisket, a whole Texas sausage link, cole slaw, pickles, pickled red onion, and our house BBQ sauce piled high on a seeded Martin's "Big Marty" Potato Roll. It doesn't come with a side, but trust us. You won't need one.
Sides
Cornbread Casserole
Our warm, scoopable cornbread pudding is baked fresh daily.
Fries
Our hand cut Austin fries are a specialty of the house. Tossed in a secret “magic” seasoning. Servred with a side of our Mutiny Sauce, a Cajun Dijon aioli.
Mac and Cheese - 1/2 Pt.
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Smoked Beans - 1/2 Pt.
These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.
Collard Greens - 1/2 Pt.
A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.
Texas Carolina Potato Salad - 1/2 Pt.
A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.
Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
House Pickles - 1/2 Pt.
These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.
Mac and Cheese - Pt.
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Smoked Beans - Pt.
These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.
Collard Greens - Pt.
A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.
Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Pt.
A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.
Vinegar Cole Slaw - Pt.
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
House Pickles - Pt.
These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.
Mac and Cheese - Qt.
Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.
Smoked Beans - Qt.
These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.
Collard Greens - Qt.
A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.
Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Qt.
A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.
Vinegar Cole Slaw - Qt.
Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.
House Pickles - Qt.
These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.
Desserts
Bourbon Foster Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is essential to the BBQ eating experience at great smokehouses throughout Texas. We add a bit of New Orleans flair to ours with bourbon-brouleéd cinnamon and brown sugar bananas. It’s topped (of course) with Nilla Wafer cookies.
Whoopie Pies
Rich, dark chocolate cakes with a delicious whipped marshmallow filling sandwiched between them and then dusted with powdered sugar. Two per order.
Extras
Side of Blue Cheese
Extra Rolls - Two
Extra Pickles
Extra Onions
Bottled Sauce
An 8-ounce squeeze bottle of our signature housemade BBQ sauce.
Martin's Potato Rolls (12)
Side of Ranch
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Honey BBQ Sauce
Koozie
Mutiny BBQ Company logo koozie
Football Sunday
Pork/Brisket Combo - Football Sunday
Two pounds of pulled pork Two pounds of brisket One quart of cole slaw One pint of pickles Two dozen slider rolls One 8oz bottle of BBQ sauce
Wing Tray - Football Sunday
36 of our smoke-fried wings in your choice of housemade sauce or dry rub. Celery and blue cheese. Please no mixing and matching sauces.
Rib Feast
Two racks of our St. Louis ribs, one quart of mac and cheese, one pint of cole slaw, and a side of pickles and pickled red onions.
Beverages
Poland Spring
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Boylan Orange Soda
Boylan Root Beer
Cheerwine
Coke
Diet Coke
Boylan Grape Soda
Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice
Liquid Death Berry
Liquid Death Lime
Liquid Death Mango
Boylan's Ginger Ale
Joe Lemonade
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Boylan Creme Soda
Joe Sweet Tea
Sprite
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Coastal NJ's Premiere Craft Smokehouse
808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712