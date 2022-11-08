Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mutiny BBQ Company

808 5th Avenue

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Fries
Cornbread Casserole
Smoke Fried Wings - 6

Meats

PLEASE NOTE: Due to supply chain issues, we are substituting the Texas sausage with a double smoked Polish kielbasa link. It is mildly spicy with notes of garlic and paprika.
Sliced Brisket - Quarter Pound

Sliced Brisket - Quarter Pound

$7.50Out of stock

The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.

Sliced Brisket - Half Pound

Sliced Brisket - Half Pound

$15.00Out of stock

The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Sliced Brisket - 3/4 Pound

Sliced Brisket - 3/4 Pound

$22.50Out of stock

The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Sliced Brisket - One Pound

Sliced Brisket - One Pound

$30.00Out of stock

The Holy Grail of BBQ. Dusted with a simple rub of kosher salt and course ground black pepper and injected with a secret flavor booster, our brisket is sliced to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Chopped Brisket - Quarter Pound

Chopped Brisket - Quarter Pound

$7.50

Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.

Chopped Brisket - Half Pound

Chopped Brisket - Half Pound

$15.00

Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Chopped Brisket - 3/4 Pound

Chopped Brisket - 3/4 Pound

$22.50

Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Chopped Brisket - One Pound

Chopped Brisket - One Pound

$30.00

Our signature brisket is roughly chopped and tossed with our housemade BBQ sauce. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Pulled Pork - Quarter Pound

Pulled Pork - Quarter Pound

$4.50

Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.

Pulled Pork - Half Pound

Pulled Pork - Half Pound

$9.00

Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Pulled Pork - 3/4 Pound

Pulled Pork - 3/4 Pound

$13.50

Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Pulled Pork - One Pound

Pulled Pork - One Pound

$18.00

Bone-in pork butt is coated in house dry rub and injected with a secret flavor booster. Hand-pulled and finished with our Eastern Carolina-inspired house hot vinegar. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Turkey Breast - Quarter Pound

Turkey Breast - Quarter Pound

$7.00Out of stock

A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and one Martin’s Potato Roll.

Turkey Breast - Half Pound

Turkey Breast - Half Pound

$14.00Out of stock

A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and two Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Turkey Breast - 3/4 Pound

Turkey Breast - 3/4 Pound

$21.00Out of stock

A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and three Martin’s Potato Rolls.

Turkey Breast - One Pound

Turkey Breast - One Pound

$28.00Out of stock

A smokehouse staple, slices of moist, flavorful turkey breast are carved to order. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and four Martin’s Potato Rolls.

St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack

St. Louis Ribs - Half Rack

$16.00Out of stock

St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs coated in our house dry rub and smoked for several hours before being basted in Mutiny’s signature BBQ sauce.

St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs - Full Rack

$32.00Out of stock

St. Louis-cut pork spare ribs coated in our house dry rub and smoked for several hours before being basted in Mutiny’s signature BBQ sauce.

Texas Style Sausage

Texas Style Sausage

$5.50Out of stock

Often referred to as a “hot gut” or “hot link,” these peppery, European-inspired links come to us from Southside Market in the heart of Central Texas. Served with housemade pickles, pickled red onion, and a Martin’s Potato Roll.

Smoke Fried Wings - 6

Smoke Fried Wings - 6

$9.00

Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.

Smoke Fried Wings - 12

Smoke Fried Wings - 12

$18.00

Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.

Smoke Fried Wings - 24

Smoke Fried Wings - 24

$36.00

Jumbo wings dry-brined overnight and smoked before being finished with a quick deep fry to ensure perfect crunch. Available in our housemade Buffalo or honey BBQ sauce. Served with bleu cheese and celery.

Specials

Wednesday Pulled Pork for 2

Wednesday Pulled Pork for 2

$30.00Out of stock

One pound pork, a pint of mac and cheese, half pints of cole slaw and pickles, a side of pickled red onions, six Martin’s Potato Roll sliders, and a four ounce mini squeeze bottle of our BBQ sauce. Feeds 2-3. Dine-in or takeout. Available all day while supplies last.

Wednesday Pulled Pork Family Dinner Special

Wednesday Pulled Pork Family Dinner Special

$60.00Out of stock

We've got dinner covered tonight. Two pounds of pulled pork, a dozen Martin's Potato Roll sliders, an 8-ounce bottle of house BBQ sauce, A pint of cole slaw, a pint of pickles, a side of pickled red onions, and a quart of mac and cheese. Feeds 4-6. Subject to availability. Wednesdays only. Dine-in or takeout. No changes or substitutions.

Thursday Rib Meal for 2

Thursday Rib Meal for 2

$35.00Out of stock
Two Bird Gumbo

Two Bird Gumbo

$10.00

A traditional preparation with unique Mutiny flavors. Our smoked Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage and our popular Smoked Turkey add depth and dimension to this Cajun classic. Served with white rice, topped with chopped chives, and garnished with house pickled okra. (Pro tip: If you want to eat this dish like a real Cajun, order a side of our potato salad to accompany it.)

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Our Eastern Carolina style pulled pork piled high on a huge "Big Marty" Martin's Potato Roll and topped with housemade vinegar cole slaw and housemade pickles. Finished with a drizzle of our house signature BBQ sauce. Served with a side of handcut french fries.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Our signature brisket is piled high on a "Big Marty" Martin's Potato Roll and topped with housemade pickles and pickled red onions. Finished with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce. Served with a side of handcut fries.

The Beast from the East

The Beast from the East

$18.00Out of stock

A tribute to one of Asbury Park's favorite sons, the late great professional wrestling superstar Bam Bam Bigelow, this sandwich features a quarter pound of pulled pork, a quarter pound of chopped brisket, a whole Texas sausage link, cole slaw, pickles, pickled red onion, and our house BBQ sauce piled high on a seeded Martin's "Big Marty" Potato Roll. It doesn't come with a side, but trust us. You won't need one.

Sides

Cornbread Casserole

Cornbread Casserole

$5.00

Our warm, scoopable cornbread pudding is baked fresh daily.

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Our hand cut Austin fries are a specialty of the house. Tossed in a secret “magic” seasoning. Servred with a side of our Mutiny Sauce, a Cajun Dijon aioli.

Mac and Cheese - 1/2 Pt.

Mac and Cheese - 1/2 Pt.

$5.00

Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.

Smoked Beans - 1/2 Pt.

Smoked Beans - 1/2 Pt.

$4.50

These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.

Collard Greens - 1/2 Pt.

Collard Greens - 1/2 Pt.

$4.50Out of stock

A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - 1/2 Pt.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - 1/2 Pt.

$4.50

A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - 1/2 Pt.

$3.50

Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.

House Pickles - 1/2 Pt.

House Pickles - 1/2 Pt.

$3.50

These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.

Mac and Cheese - Pt.

Mac and Cheese - Pt.

$10.00

Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.

Smoked Beans - Pt.

Smoked Beans - Pt.

$9.00

These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.

Collard Greens - Pt.

Collard Greens - Pt.

$9.00Out of stock

A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Pt.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Pt.

$9.00

A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - Pt.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - Pt.

$7.00

Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.

House Pickles - Pt.

House Pickles - Pt.

$7.00

These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.

Mac and Cheese - Qt.

Mac and Cheese - Qt.

$20.00

Our spin on a classic home-cooked side. Freshly-grated sharp cheddar and gruyere, pasta shells, and a Cheez-It cracker crust.

Smoked Beans - Qt.

Smoked Beans - Qt.

$18.00

These are not your average, overly sweetened baked beans. Red kidney beans are tossed with sautéed onions and peppers, dusted with house dry rub, and tossed in a signature sauce.

Collard Greens - Qt.

Collard Greens - Qt.

$18.00Out of stock

A traditional take on the southern staple. Freshly chopped greens, slow-braised in a garlic, onion, and red pepper chicken stock with chopped bacon. Finished with our housemade vinegar sauce.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Qt.

Texas Carolina Potato Salad - Qt.

$18.00

A classic Texas BBQ joint style potato salad with flavors of the Carolinas. Russet potatoes, diced egg, relish, and pimentos in a mustard dressing.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - Qt.

Vinegar Cole Slaw - Qt.

$14.00

Our house slaw has no mayo and was designed to be a fresh, tangy complement to our rich BBQ. Confetti cabbage and carrots tossed lightly in an apple cider and dijon vinaigrette.

House Pickles - Qt.

House Pickles - Qt.

$14.00

These housemade garlic and dill pickles pair perfectly with our craft-smoked meats. Order extra, they are highly addictive and store well.

Desserts

Bourbon Foster Banana Pudding

Bourbon Foster Banana Pudding

$5.00

Banana pudding is essential to the BBQ eating experience at great smokehouses throughout Texas. We add a bit of New Orleans flair to ours with bourbon-brouleéd cinnamon and brown sugar bananas. It’s topped (of course) with Nilla Wafer cookies.

Whoopie Pies

Whoopie Pies

$5.00

Rich, dark chocolate cakes with a delicious whipped marshmallow filling sandwiched between them and then dusted with powdered sugar. Two per order.

Extras

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Rolls - Two

$1.20

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Extra Onions

$1.00
Bottled Sauce

Bottled Sauce

$6.00

An 8-ounce squeeze bottle of our signature housemade BBQ sauce.

Martin's Potato Rolls (12)

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.50
Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Mutiny BBQ Company logo koozie

Football Sunday

Pork/Brisket Combo - Football Sunday

$110.00Out of stock

Two pounds of pulled pork Two pounds of brisket One quart of cole slaw One pint of pickles Two dozen slider rolls One 8oz bottle of BBQ sauce

Wing Tray - Football Sunday

$50.00

36 of our smoke-fried wings in your choice of housemade sauce or dry rub. Celery and blue cheese. Please no mixing and matching sauces.

Rib Feast

$85.00Out of stock

Two racks of our St. Louis ribs, one quart of mac and cheese, one pint of cole slaw, and a side of pickles and pickled red onions.

Beverages

Poland Spring

Poland Spring

$2.00
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.50
Boylan Orange Soda

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.50
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Boylan Grape Soda

Boylan Grape Soda

$3.50
Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

$2.50
Liquid Death Berry

Liquid Death Berry

$3.50
Liquid Death Lime

Liquid Death Lime

$3.50
Liquid Death Mango

Liquid Death Mango

$3.50
Boylan's Ginger Ale

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.50
Joe Lemonade

Joe Lemonade

$3.50
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$3.50
Boylan Creme Soda

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50
Joe Sweet Tea

Joe Sweet Tea

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

T-Shirts

Black Logo Shirt - Size Large

$20.00Out of stock

White Logo Shirt - Size XL

$20.00Out of stock

Black Logo Shirt - Size XL

$20.00Out of stock

White Logo Shirt - Size Large

$20.00Out of stock

White Logo Shirt - Size Small

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Coastal NJ's Premiere Craft Smokehouse

808 5th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Mutiny BBQ Company image

