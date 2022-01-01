Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mutt Lynch's 2300 W Oceanfront

373 Reviews

$$

2300 W Oceanfront

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda / Juice

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Seagrams Tonic Water

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

NA Lemonade Strawberry

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

V8

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00+

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Black Tea

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids V8

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Coca Cola

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Cherry Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Ginger Ale

$2.00

Kids Soda Water

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.00

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.00

Draft Beer

Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$8.00+

Angry Orchard Apple Cider

$9.00+

Ashland Bellinger Bomb

$8.00+

Ashland Mucho Aloha

$9.00+

Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin

$10.00+

Beachwood IPA

$8.00+

Black & Tan

$9.00+

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale

$8.00+

Bud Light

$7.00+

Coors Light

$7.00+

Corona Extra Draft

$8.00+

Corona Premier

$8.00+

Deschutes Squeezy Rider IPA

$9.00+

Dogfish 60min IPA

$9.00+Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber

$8.00+

Dos Equis Lager Especial

$8.00+Out of stock

Garage Blood Orange Hef

$8.00+

Golden Road 10 Hop IPA

$8.00+Out of stock

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00+

Guinness Stout

$10.00+

June Shine Kombucha

$11.00+

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$8.00+

Kona Longboard Lager

$8.00+

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00+

Michelob Ultra

$7.00+

Miller Lite

$7.00+

Modelo

$8.00+

Modelo Negra

$8.00+

Pacifico

$8.00+

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$8.00+

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$8.00+

Slo Brew A-SLO-Ha

$8.00+

Snake Bite

$7.00+

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00+

Stella Artois

$9.00+

Stone Buenaveza Lager

$8.00+

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.00+

Trailer Trash Iced Tea

$12.00

Truly Wild Berry

$8.00+

Twisted Tea

$8.00+

New Belgium Juicy Haze IPA

$9.00+

Warsteiner

$9.00+

Rotating Draft

$8.00+

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Coronita 7oz

$5.00

Heineken

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

NA Heineken

$6.00

Canned Beer

White Claw Cherry

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

White Claw Watermelon

$8.00

Brewery X Huckleberry

$10.00

Brewery X Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Brewery X Watermelon Lime

$10.00

Champagne Drinks

Bellini

$13.00+

Black Velvet

$13.00+

Blushing Mimosa

$13.00+

Daffodil

$13.00+

Hibiscus

$13.00+

Mango-Mosa

$13.00+

Mimosa

$13.00+

Strawberry Lime Sparkler

$13.00+

Opera Prima Brut

$9.00+

Strawrberry Watermelon Mimosa

$14.00+

Cocktails

Balboa Island Iced Tea

$9.00+

Blue Dragon

$9.00+

Bomb Pop

$9.00+

Cactus Cooler

$9.00+

Catalina

$13.00+

CoronaRita

$21.00

Godzilla

$13.00+

Grey Hound

$9.00+

Hiskey Bizz-A-Ness

$9.00+

John Daly

$9.00+

Julie's Painkiller

$13.00+

Kamikazi

$9.00+

Kryptonite

$9.00+

Ku Driver

$13.00+

Ku Soda

$13.00+

KuKuRu

$9.00+

Lemon Drop

$9.00+

Margarita

$13.00+

Moscow Mule

$13.00+Out of stock

Mutt Mai Tai

$13.00+

Mutt Mojito

$13.00+

Mutt's Spicy Bloody Mary

$13.00+

Peach Paradise

$9.00+Out of stock

Pina Colada

$13.00+

Pink Lemonade

$9.00+

Rum & Coke

$13.00+

Salty Dog

$9.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00+

Lollipop

$8.00+

Mexican Lollipop

$10.00+

Soju

Han Cane Rum

$8.00+Out of stock

Han Fire Shot

$8.00Out of stock

Han Gold Tequila

$8.00+

Ku Vodka

$8.00+

Sabe Gold Rum

$9.00+

Sabe Silver Tequila

$9.00+Out of stock

Wine

CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00Out of stock

Mutt Lynch's Red Sangria

$8.00+

Bogle Pinot Noir

$11.00+Out of stock

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+Out of stock

Rutherford Merlot

$18.00+Out of stock

Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

The Stag

$9.00+

CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Harken Chardonnay

$11.00+

Mutt Lynch's White Sangria

$8.00+

San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Summerland Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+Out of stock

Angeline Chardonnay

$10.00+

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+Out of stock

Casillero del Diablo Rose

$11.00+

Halloween Drinks

Witch, please

$15.00+

Boogeyman

$15.00+

Black Widow

$15.00+

Red Rum

$15.00+

Forbidden Fruit

$15.00+

La Bruja Azul

$15.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's a party & you're invited!

Website

Location

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Mutt Lynch's image
Mutt Lynch's image
Mutt Lynch's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Malarky's Irish Pub - 3011 Newport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Dory Deli - 2108 West Oceanfront
orange starNo Reviews
2108 West Oceanfront Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar - Newport Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109 Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
ARC Butcher & Baker
orange star4.0 • 264
417 30th Street Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Stag Bar - 121 Mc Fadden Place
orange starNo Reviews
121 Mc Fadden Place Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Nexx Burger - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 347
2727 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Newport Beach
orange star4.1 • 6,253
151 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston