Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
Sandwiches

Mutt's

77 Reviews

$$

2531 Eastbluff Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Order Again

Popular Items

MUTT'S PTERODACTYL WINGS
Caeser Salad
Bacon & Blues Burger

Appetizers

Mutt’s Platter

$38.00

(4) WINGS, CELERY&CARROTS, (4)CHICKEN TENDERS, SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS, ONION RINGS, MUTT'S FRIES, CHEESE BALLS, SERVED WITH KETCHUP, RANCH DRESSING, BBQ SAUCE, SOUR CREAM, SALSA FRESCA

Calamari

$15.00

DEEP FRIED, SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE MARINARA SAUCE

Cheese Balls

$11.00

DEEP FRIED MOZZARELLA CURDS, SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

(6) DEEP FRIED HAND BATTERED BREAST STRIPS, CHOICE OF: KETCHUP, RANCH, BBQ OR HONEY MUSTARD

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

ADD GUACAMOLE

Garlic Chips

$14.00

THIN CRUST PIZZA DOUGH, GARLIC BUTTER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

Mutt's Garlic Fries

$8.00

Irish Nachos

$15.00

MUTTS FRENCH FRIES, MELTED MOZZARELLA & CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, GREEN ONION, SOUR CREAM

Mucho Nachos

$15.00

FRESH HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, REFRIED PINTO BEANS, MELTED MOZZARELLA CHEESE & CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CHOICE OF BEEF, CHICKEN, OR SHRIMP

MUTT'S PTERODACTYL WINGS

MUTT'S PTERODACTYL WINGS

$15.00+

FULL SIZE WINGS, LEMON PEPPER, GARLIC PARMESAN, BUFFALO (MILD, HOT OR NUCLEAR) OR BBQ

Mutt's Onion Rings

$11.00

Mutt’s Fries

$8.00

SEASONED WITH ROSEMARY & THYME

Quesadilla

$13.00

FLOUR TORTILLA, MELTED CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE & PICCO DE GALLO, ADD CHICKEN, STEAK, OR SHRIMP

Southwest Eggrolls

$16.00

HOUSEMADE DEEP FRIED EGG ROLL WRAPPER FILLED WITH: SHREDDED CHICKEN, CORN, JALAPEÑO, YELLOW, RED & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CILANTRO, SRIRACHA SAUCE, SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM

Mutt's Sweet Potatoes Fries

$9.00

Burgers

Mutt's Classic Burger

Mutt's Classic Burger

$17.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BUTTER LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONION, GARLIC AOILI, BRIOCHE BUN

BBQ Burger

$18.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, ONION RINGS, BBQ SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

California Dreaming Burger

$19.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, SUN DRIED TOMATO TAPENADE, SWISS CHEESE, AVOCADO, BACON, GRILLED MUSHROOM, GRILLED ONIONS, TOASTED PARMESAN SOURDOUGH BREAD

Patty Melt

$17.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, GRILLED ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOASTED RYE BREAD

Bacon & Blues Burger

$18.00

CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN

Cheeseburger Sliders

$15.00

(3) GROUND BEEF SLIDER PATTIES, GRILLED ONIONS, DILL PICKLE CHIPS, AMERICAN CHEESE

Chicken Sliders

$16.00

(3) GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SLIDERS, PROVOLONE CHEESE, AVOCADO, RANCH DRESSING

Veggie Burger

$18.00

VEGGIE PATTY, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, BRIOCHE BUN

Entree

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

(3) SAUTÉED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST PIECES, LEMON, MUSHROOM AND CAPER SAUCE, SERVED ON A BED OF ANGEL HAIR PASTA, SIDE OF GARLIC BREAD

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

$23.00

PENNE PASTA, HONEY CHIPOTLE GLAZED CHICKEN, RED, YELLOW & GREEN BELL PEPPERS, ASPARAGUS, ROASTED TOMATOES, GREEN ONION, CILANTRO, CREAM SAUCE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD ADD SHRIMP +8

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

FETTUCCINE NOODLES, GRILLED CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.00

(3) FRIED WHITE COD PIECES, MUTT'S FRIES, SERVED WITH MALT VINEGAR, TARTAR SAUCE & A LEMON WEDGE

Gumbo

Gumbo

$26.00

CHICKEN, SHRIMP, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, CHOPPED RED, GREEN, YELLOW BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, WHITE RICE, CAJUN BUTTER CREAM SAUCE, PARSLEY & GREEN ONION GARNISH, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Herb Crust Salmon

$28.00

8oz SALMON FILET, THYME, BASIL, PARSLEY & LEMON BUTTER, MASHED POTATOES, ASPARAGUS, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$28.00

8oz SALMON FILET, MISO GINGER MARINADE, STEAMED WHITE RICE BROCCOLINI, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SAKE BUTTER & GARLIC BREAD

Pasta Carbonara

$24.00
Pomodoro Pasta

Pomodoro Pasta

$19.00

SPAGHETTI NOODLES, HOMEMADE TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Pork Chop

$40.00

BONE IN PORK CHOP, RED CABBAGE, MASHED POTATOES (25 MIN PREP TIMES)

Rib Eye

$45.00

16oz RIB EYE, MASHED POTATOES, SAUTÉED BROCCOLINI

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

1/2 CHICKEN ROASTED WITH A SPECIAL HERB AND GARLIC SEASONING, SERVED WITH FINGERLING POTATOES, SAUTÉED SPINACH & GARLIC BREAD (25 MIN PREP TIME)

Shrimp Diablo Pasta

$26.00

LINGUINE NOODLES, SHRIMP, WHITE WINE DIABLO SAUCE, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Steak Frites

$41.00

12oz NEW YORK STRIP, MUTT'S FRIES, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD & A SIDE OF PEPPERCORN SAUCE

Steamers

$25.00Out of stock

MANILA CLAMS, WHITE WINE GARLID SAUCE, CHOPPED TOMATOES, SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Salmon Rissotto

$30.00

Mexican

Eastbluff Burrito

$19.00

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH REFRIED PINTO OR BLACK BEANS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SPANISH RICE, MICRO CILANTRO, SOUR CREEAM, COVERED WITH RED & GREEN SAUCE, CHOICE OF CHICKEN, STEAK, CARNITAS OR SHRIMP

Fajitas

$22.00

CHOICE OF CHICKEN, STEAK, OR SHRIMP, RED, GREEN, & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONIONS, SIDE OF HANDMADE TORTILLA

Las Enchiladas

$21.00

HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GREEEN OR RED SAUCE, ADD+ CHICKEN, STEAK, OR SHRIMP

Taco a la cart

Triple Taco Plate

Triple Taco Plate

$20.00

Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.

Vegetarian Taco Plate

$17.00

CORN TORTILLA, CAULIFLOWER, RED, GREEN, & YELLOW BELL PEPPERS, WHITE ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, RELISH, CILANTRO

Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$17.00+

BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, RED ONIONS, CILANTRO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BYO Pizza

$17.00+

SAUCES: TOMATO, ALFREDO, PESTO, AND BBQ. TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, CHICKEN, BACON, BLACK OLIVES, JALAPEÑOS, ANCHOVY, MUSHROOM, BELL PEPPERS, TOMATOES, REDONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, SPINACH, GARLIC, FETA CHEESE, INCLUDES 2 TOPPINGS

Cheese Pizza

$17.00+

Euro Trash

$17.00+

PESTO SAUCE, ALFREDO SAUCE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SUN DRIED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00+

Southern Hula Pizza

$17.00+

BBQ SAUCE, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, BACON, PINEAPPLE, BABY SPINACH, RED ONION, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

The Joe Dirt

The Joe Dirt

$17.00+

THIN CRUST PIZZA DOUGH, GARLIC BUTTER, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN CHEESE, SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE ON THE SIDE

The Max Pizza

$19.00+

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, MUSHROOMS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS, GREEEN BELL PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE

Veggie Max

$17.00+

TOMATOES, GREEEN BELL PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE

Salads

Alora Salad

$17.00

MIXED GREENS, ROMAINE LETTUCE, SALAMI, CUCUMBER, RED ONIONS, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHERRY TOMATOES, PROVOLONE CHEESE, PINE NUTS

Caeser Salad

$15.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING, ADD CHICKEN, SALMON, STEAK OR SHRIMP

Little Salad

$14.00

SPRING MIX, CRISPY BACON, SLICED HARD BOILED EGGS, CROUTONS

Popeye and Olive Oyl

$17.00

BABY SPINACH, HARD BOILED EGGG, BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, GOAT CHEESE, SUNFLOWER SEEDS. CHOICE OF PROTEIN.

The Lady Salad

$17.00

SPRING MIX, KALE, STRAWBERRIES, DATES, GREEN APPLES, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONIONS, FETA CHEESE, PISTACHIOS, CROUTONS, ADD CHICKEN, SALMON, STEAK OR SHRIMP, YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING: HOUSE (HONEY-MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE), BALSAMIC, ITALIAN, RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, CAESAR, LEMON VINAIGRETTE, THOUSAND ISLAND

Sandwiches

Chicken Fresco

$17.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, AVOCADO, SLICED TOMATOES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, TOASTED PARMESAN SOURDOUGH BREAD, COMES WITH MUTT’S FRIES OR GARLIC FRIES, ONION RINGS OR SWEET POTATO WAFFLE CUT FRIES

Mutt's Club

$16.00

HAM, TURKEY, BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, PROVOLONE CHEESE, MAYONNAISE, TOASTED PARMESAN SOURDOUGH BREAD

Mutt’s Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

PASTRAMI, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, PICKLE RELISH, PEPPERONCINI, RED ONIONS, TOASTED FRENCH ROLL

Soup Of The Day

Vegetable Soup

$7.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00+

Corn Chowder

$7.00+

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream

$15.00

Fun Buns

$5.00+

Deep fried biscuit dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar.

Ice Cream

$6.00

Specials

Coffee Cocktails

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Spanish Coffee

$12.00

B52 Coffee

$12.00

NA Bev

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$4.00

Topochico

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Black Tea

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$4.00

Almond Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Cafe Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Tonic Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 am, 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Mutt's Eastbluff image
Mutt's Eastbluff image

