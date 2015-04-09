Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

MVD Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

128 Parrish St.

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.50

Chicken Empanda, with Pine Nuts, Apricots, & Burrata

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$4.50

Ground Beef, Green Olives, Organic Hard-Boiled Egg, Raisins

Corn Bacon Empanada

Corn Bacon Empanada

$4.50

Fresh Corn, Bacon, Scallions, & Fontina

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$4.50

Sautéed Spinach, Garlic, Dill Havarti, & Red Pepper Flakes

Queso Empanada

$4.50

Habanero Cheese, Chicken, Bacon

Hongo Empanada

$5.00

Tapas

Arancini

$12.00

Fried Porcini Risotto Balls, Parmigiano & Fontina, Homemade Marinara

Camarones

Camarones

$14.00

Wild-Caught Shrimp, White Wine-Butter-Parsley Sauce, & Italian Bread Toast Points

Cangrejo

$18.00

Cappelletti

$22.00

Chorizo

$11.00

Traditional Grilled Pork Sausage, Chimichurri, Baguette

Churasco

$38.00
Corderito

Corderito

$24.00

Lamb Rib Chops, Plum Compote, Garlic-Rosemary Vierge Sauce Arugula, Roasted Sprouts & Bacon

Croquetas

Croquetas

$8.00

Potato, Garlic, Bacon, with Romesco

Ensalada de Cangrejo

$19.00

Fettucini

$20.00

Homemade Pasta, Truffled-Porcini-Portobello-Crème Sauce, Parmigiano +

Focaccia

$17.00

Foie Gras

$32.00

Lasagne

$20.00

Lomo

$35.00

6 oz. Grass-fed Filet of Beef, Wasabi-Whipped Potatoes, Sauteed Zucchini with Butter & Herbs+

Mero

$26.00

Milanesa

$17.00

Mini Chivito

$18.00

3oz Forks Farm Filet, Bacon, Provolone, Micros, Tomato, Red Onion, Aioli, Olives, Brioche*

Mini Hamburguesas

$15.00

Two 3 oz. Forks Farm Ground Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Aioli *

Morcilla

$11.00

Fresh Blood Sausage, Parsnip & Braised Leek Puree, Quince Cooked in Duck Fat

Ostras

$15.00

Otoño

$13.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Arugula, Pecans, Cranberries, Feta, Red Onion, White Balsamic Vinaigrette +

Papas Fritas

$8.00

Fried Potato Wedges with Smoked Paprika Aioli

Provoletta

Provoletta

$12.00

Melted Provolone, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, & Focaccia

Pulpo

Pulpo

$19.00

Grilled Octopus, Roasted Corn-on-Cob, & Salt, Red Bliss Potatoes, Smoked Paprika Aoli

Remolacha

$13.00

Rollitos

$13.00

Organic Spinach, Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Shallots, & Fig Wrapped in Prosciutto

Tagliatelle

$19.00

Homemade Pasta, Forks Farm Beef Ragù, Pecorino

Tartare

$18.00

Filet Mignon, Homemade Aioli, Capers, Truffle Chips

Torta de Cangrejo

$25.00

Mini Crabcakes, Spicy Yuzu Aioli, Radicchio-Orange-Kalamata-Feta Salad +

Trufas

$17.00Out of stock

Yuca

$8.00

Fried Yuca Batons, Cilantro-Lime Aioli *

Crostini

Artichoke-Prosciutto Crostini

$12.00

Artichoke, Prosciutto, Parmigiano, Lucini

Olive-Garbanzo Crostini

$11.00

Raw Bar

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$34.00

Bottled Water

San Pellegrino 1L

San Pellegrino 1L

$7.50
San Pellegrino 0.5L

San Pellegrino 0.5L

$4.50
Acqua Panna 1L

Acqua Panna 1L

$7.50
Acqua Panna 0.5L

Acqua Panna 0.5L

$4.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00
Decaf

Decaf

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Specialty Sodas

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$5.00
Mexican Sprite Bottle

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$5.00

Mexican Diet Coke

$3.00
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$5.00
Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$5.00
Boylan's Ginger Ale

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$5.00
Aranciata Rossa San Pellegrino

Aranciata Rossa San Pellegrino

$4.00
Aranciata San Pellegrino

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.00
Limonata San Pellegrino

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda Cans

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Guava

$6.00

Mocktails

Lover's Demise Mocktail

$8.00

Limey Mocktail

$8.00

Cherry Jubilee Mocktail

$9.00

Holy Smokes Mocktail

$8.00

Limonata Mule Mocktail

$8.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Canoli with Whipped Cream and Fresh Berries

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Fresh Peaches, Homemade Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream

Peras al Vino

$10.00

Wine-Poached Pear, Vanilla Ice Cream, Short-Bread Crumble Spiced-Wine Sauce

Lava Cake

$10.00

Dark-Chocolate Cake, Gooey Center, Cookies-n-Cream Ice Cream, Fresh Berries +

Outside Dessert

$8.00

Desmayo

$10.00

Torta

$10.00

Noche de Mariscos '22

Noche de Mariscos Tasting

$119.26

Food Service Charge

$23.58

Noche Wine Pairings

$62.50

Wine Pairings Service Charge

$12.50

Corpinnat Glass

$16.00

Riesling Glass

$21.00

Rose Glass

$15.00

Borgum Chard Glass

$25.00

Cesanese Glass

$19.00

Vin Santo Glass

$20.00

Fire Menu

Oysters - Course #1

Chowder - Course #2

Crab Salad - Course #3

Spaghetti - Course #4

Grouper - Course #5

Peach - Course #6

Tasting Corpinnat - #1

Tasting Riesling - #2

Tasting Rose - #3

Tasting Borgum Chard - #4

Tasting Cesanese - #5

Tasting Vin Santo - #6

Noche de Mariscos

Noche de Mariscos Food

$50.00

Noche de Mariscos Beer & Wine

$50.00

Noche de Mariscos Gratuity

$22.00

Friends of Giorgio

Contratto Millesimato 2015

$45.00

Contratto Mellesimato Brut 2015

Cocito Langhe Bianco 2019

$30.00

Concito Langhe Bianco DOC 2019

La Spinetta Vermentino 2019

$31.00

La Spinetta Rosè 2020

$30.00

La Spinetta il Rose di Casanova IGT 2020

Malvirà Barbera 2016

$34.50

Malvira Barbera D'Alba San Michele DOC Piedmont 2016

Ciacci Piccolomini Rosso di Montalcino 2019

$39.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Rosso Di Montalcino 2019

La Spinetta Passito Oro 2010

$95.00

La Spinetta Passito Oro DOC Piedmont 2010

Vizzelli Lambrusco

$29.00

Francesco Vizzelli Rive del Ciliegi Lambrusco Graspoarossa di Castelvetro Emilia Romagna 2020

Friends of Sal

Monte Bernardi Sangiò

$35.00

Monte Bernardi Sangio Chianti Classico 2019 1L

Contratto Bianco

$41.00

Contratto Rosso

$41.00

Contratto Americano

$41.00

Gardoni Rose

$23.00

Gatti Verdicchio

$35.00

Ciolli Cesanese

$40.00

Ottoventi Grillo

$20.00

Almondo Fosso

$32.00

Chateau Reverdi

$49.00

Chateau Turcaud Rouge

$24.00

Chad Pinot Noir

$32.00

Tenuta Santa Maria Pragal

$30.00

Cerasuolo di Vittoria

$42.00

Quinta de Couselo Albariño

$37.00

Daulny Sancerre

$42.00

Ratzenberger Kabinett Riesling 2019

$40.00

Contralto Blanc de Noir

$60.00

Zipolo Cuvee

$39.00

Ordoñez Tinta de Toro

$48.00

Heddesdorff Riesling

$31.00

Contino Rioja

$60.00

Castelfeder Pinot Nero

$70.00

Salinas Monastrell

$28.00

Contino Rioja

$48.00

Bellmunt Garnacha

$43.00

Desvignes Givry Village

$65.00

Villeneuve Cab Franc

$32.00

Valery Pinot Noir

$33.00

Retromarcia

$34.00

Northern Italy

Raccaro - Friulano

$52.00

Ca' La Bionda - Valpolicella

$31.00

Bruno Rocca - Dolcetto

$30.00

Cocito - Barberesco

$80.00

International Bubbles

Bele Casel - Vecchie Uve

$45.00

Llopart Brut

$27.00

Ratzeberger - Sekt Brut

$56.00

Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs

$80.00

Doglia Moscato

$27.00

Ettore Germano

Germano Barbera

$29.00

Germano Langhe Nebbiolo

$39.00

Germano Rosanna Sparkling Rosé

$43.00

Germano Barolo

$85.00

Germano Langhe Chardonnay

$32.00

Cheeses of Italy

Robiola

$28.00

Paglierino

$14.00

Quadrello

$22.00

Solo di Bruna

$23.00

Gorgonzola Dolce

$11.00

Contratto Millesimato 2015

$50.00

Calafé Aglianico Rosé

$31.00

Cocito Langhe Bianco 2019

$30.00

Concito Langhe Bianco DOC 2019

Bussoletti Ciliegiolo di Nami

$27.00

Gatti Verdicchio

$33.00

Malvirà Roero

$35.00

Torre dei Beati - Rosé

$29.00

Brigante

$14.00

Sunday BBQ

Amanda Rosé

$37.00

Nisia Verdejo

$22.00

Castelfeder - Raif Sauvignon

$30.00

Torre dei Beati Rosato

$26.00

Garzon Tannat

$21.00

Malvirà Barbera

$35.00

Summer Wines

Vezzelli Lambrusco

$30.00

Almondo Brochette

$32.00

Bele Casel Extra Brut

$27.00

Doglia Grignolino

$26.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Uruguayan Cuisine -- Made with Seasonal, Local Ingredients Come join us!

Website

Location

128 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Directions

Gallery
MVD image
MVD image
MVD image
MVD image

Similar restaurants in your area

Penalty Box
orange starNo Reviews
3277 Pittston Ave. Scranton, PA 18505
View restaurantnext
Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse - Moosic
orange star4.3 • 712
7041 Shoppes Blvd Moosic, PA 18507
View restaurantnext
Basilico's Pizzeria Restaurant Marketplace - Steamtown Mall Scranton
orange starNo Reviews
300 Lackawanna Avenue Unit 211 Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Backyard Ale House
orange star4.5 • 2,043
523 Linden St Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurantnext
Jack's Draft House
orange star4.8 • 232
802 Prescott Ave Scranton, PA 18510
View restaurantnext
Slopeside Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Blue Mountain Drive Palmerton, PA 18071
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilkes-Barre

El Rey Azteca
orange star4.5 • 3,395
681 Kidder St Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Philly's Phinest
orange star4.3 • 418
610 Carey Ave Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
View restaurantnext
Nucleus Raw Foods - Wilkes-Barre
orange star4.9 • 15
67-69 Public Square Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilkes-Barre
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston