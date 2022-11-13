MVPs imageView gallery

MVPs 1275 S. Wheeler

14 Reviews

$$

1275 S Wheeler St

Jasper, TX 75951

Popular Items

Chef Salad
BONE-IN MAJOR (10)
BONE-IN MINOR (6)

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Tail-off shrimp battered in an authentic flour mixture, deep fried and tossed in our Asian sauce made in house, served with Bang Bang sauce

Boudin Balls (5 ea)

$7.99

Cheese Curveballs

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips QUESO & Salsa

$6.99

Crawfish Queso

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99
Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$9.99

Nachos

$12.99

Stadium Fries

$9.99

Stadium Fries (BRISKET)

$11.98

Triple Play

$11.99
Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Shoestring zucchini lightly breaded and fried golden. Topped with grated parmesan and served with our famous Touchdown Ranch

Boiled Shrimp 1/2#

$14.99

Boiled Shrimp 1#

$19.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens with ham, turkey, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, bacon bits, cucumber, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.99

Soup

Bowl Baja Chicken

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Gumbo

$5.99Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bowl Potato Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Cup Baja Chicken

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Gumbo

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Chili

$3.99

Cup Potato Soup

$3.99Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplins BOWL

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplins CUP

$3.99Out of stock

Flatbreads

BBQ Brisket Flatbread

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Fajita Pizza

$12.99

Seafood Flatbread

$12.99

Marinara and Cheese Flatbread (Large)

$12.99Out of stock

Pepperoni Flatbread (Large)

$12.99

Handhelds

BLT

$9.99
Burger

Burger

$9.99

The Hall of Fame Burger is our classic burger made with a half pound of fresh ground chuck, served on a fresh baked and toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, and mayo. Make it even better by adding bacon, cheese, or avocado!

Mushroom Burger

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese

$10.99
Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Entrees

1 Beef 1 Chicken Kebab

$11.99

12 Oz Ribeye

$25.99
Beef Kabobs

Beef Kabobs

$11.99

Two skewers marinated to perfection, served with peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. Includes one side.

Cajun Seafood Pasta

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$15.99

CFS

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99
Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

$10.99

Two skewers marinated to perfection, served with peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. Includes one side.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried Fish

$11.99

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled Lemon Chicken

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Pork Ribeye

$15.99
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Creamy jalapeno and pepper jack cheese grits topped with green onion, tomato, bacon bits, and succulent blackened shrimp with a touch of garlic butter. Served with toasted bread and one side

SouthWest Chicken

$12.99

Veggie Kabobs

$9.99

Two skewers marinated to perfection, served with peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. Includes one side.

Wings

MVPs wings are made fresh to order and basted with your choice of sauce. Choose from traditional bone-in or boneless wings, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing. Includes our thick, golden seasoned fries.
BONE-IN MINOR (6)

BONE-IN MINOR (6)

$9.99
BONE-IN MAJOR (10)

BONE-IN MAJOR (10)

$12.99
Boneless Minor (6)

Boneless Minor (6)

$9.99
Boneless Major (10)

Boneless Major (10)

$12.99

Catch of the Day

Chef's daily selection, prepared in a variety of delicious dishes

1/2 Chicken over mashed

$12.99Out of stock

Beef tips & Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Redfish

$20.99Out of stock

Redfish Etouffee

$20.99Out of stock

Cajun Salmon Club

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Brochette

$20.99Out of stock

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Tuna

$19.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99Out of stock

Cabbage Rolls

$12.99Out of stock

Banquet

$1,405.72Out of stock

Sides

Add Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Add Grilled Shrimp

$4.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Potato FULLY LOADED

$4.24

Broccoli

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Toast (2)

$1.50

Loaded Mac

$4.24

Loaded Mashed

$4.24

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed

$2.99

Red Beans & Rice

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Cinnamon Pretzel

$9.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

Dessert of the DAY

$7.99

Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$1.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Corndog

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Kids CHEESE Pizza

$7.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Sliders

$7.99

Team Meal

25 Bone In Wings

$33.50

50 Bone In Wings

$67.00

100 Bone In Wings

$134.00

25 Boneless Wings

$23.50

50 Boneless Wings

$54.00

100 Boneless Wings

$108.00

Team Cajun Pasta

$63.95

Team Chicken Alfredo

$49.95

Team Chicken Tenders

$49.95

Team Beef Kabobs

$56.95

Team Chicken Kabobs

$52.95

Extras

2 Oz Dressing

$0.50

2 Oz Gravy

$0.75

4 Oz Dressing

$1.00

4 Oz Gravy

$1.50

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Burger Patty

$4.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Add Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Grilled Shrimp

$4.99

Add Jalapenos

$0.99

Add Onion

$0.75

Add Queso (4 Oz)

$1.50

Extra Brisket (2 oz)

$1.99

Extra Sauce (Pasta) 4 Oz

$1.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.99

Sautéed Onions

$0.99

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Blast

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

RedBull

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Flavor Tea

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cucumber Water

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Virgin Cocktails

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

GALLONS TO-GO ♥

MARGARITA GALLON

$55.00

TOP SHELF GALLON

$79.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine! Drink! Cheer! with friends and family at MVPs!

Website

Location

1275 S Wheeler St, Jasper, TX 75951

Directions

Gallery
MVPs image
MVPs image

