Market Street Grill- Cottonwood Cottonwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Market Street Grill is a classic restaurant serving fresh seafood since 1980. The dining room features an elegant, nautical vibe perfect for your next dinner or lunch gathering. Market Street Grill offers a seafood-focused menu, including oyster selections and fresh catches as well as steaks, prime rib and pastas. The restaurant features a fish market and boasts a Cape Cod look and feel.
Location
2985 E Cottonwood Parkway, Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Cottonwood Heights
4.1 • 482
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd Holladay, UT 84121
View restaurant
The Cotton Bottom Inn - 2820 East 6200 South
No Reviews
2820 e 6200 s Holladay, UT 84121
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City